Recent rain won’t stop the final day of CelebrateErie
A wave of storms hit Erie overnight which impacted vendors down in Perry Square for CelebrateErie. We checked in with those vendors on Sunday afternoon to see if any of the damage affected them. We also wanted to know how these vendors plan on finishing out the last night of CelebrateErie. CelebrateErie has had quite […]
Storm causes damage to trees and powerlines in Edinboro
Storms around the area have caused some major damage in Edinboro on Saturday evening. Edinboro Fire Department was busy assisting Edinboro Police and Streets Department while clearing blockages from the roadways. Some of the reported heaviest damage was along Route 99 and Kinter Hill Road where powerlines were knocked out of service. Crews used heavy […]
City of Erie Police Investigate Early Morning Shooting
City of Erie Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near E. Lake Rd. and Dunn Blvd. Officers were on the scene for a few hours to gather evidence. Multiple shots were fired, and a male victim...
Tornado Warning expires for Lake and Ashtabula County on Sunday night
Update: A Tornado Warning issued by the National Weather Service for Ashtabula and Lake counties has expired.
Final Celebrate Erie Concert Ends Early Due to Weather
The final concert of Celebrate Erie, which featured country music artist Jimmie Allen, was cut short due to thunderstorms in the area. After lightning struck in the area, the City of Erie ended the concert early, saying that the combination of the on-stage lighting and sound equipment, and the large crowd, could potentially make things hazardous.
Two car rollover accident with entrapment also damages electrical pole in Springboro
Around 2:30 p.m. crews from Springboro Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle accident. The accident took place at Route 215 and Route 20. This accident involved two vehicles and resulted in a rollover with entrapment. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene. Three people were […]
Man Charged In Saturday Night Fight On Jamestown’s Eastside
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) –A man is accused of assaulting a person during a fight Saturday night on Jamestown’s eastside. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department responded to the area of Winsor and Bush Streets just before 9 p.m. Police said they found a male victim laying...
Late night shooting leaves one victim hospitalized
A late night shooting left one person injured. According to Erie Police, the incident took place around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning near East Lake Road and Dunn Boulevard. One victim was injured and was taken to UPMC Hamot. The victim’s condition is currently unknown at this time. Police are continuing to investigate.
Thousands flock Perry Square for day two of CelebrateErie
One of Erie’s largest downtown festivals continues this weekend. Saturday was day two of CelebrateErie. During the second day of CelebrateErie, a celebration of local musical acts, followed by national headlining acts. Five stages were set up alongside lower State Street. Thousands of people flocked to Perry Square on Saturday to see what local vendors […]
Motorcyclist hospitalized after colliding into tree
One person is injured following a motorcycle accident. The accident took place near the intersection of West 6th and Virginia Avenue shortly before 8:45 p.m. According to reports from the scene, the motorcyclist reportedly hit a tree. A witness from the scene said that the motorcyclist was unconscious at first and was also bleeding from […]
Motorcyclist pronounced dead after I-90 accident
(Erie, PA) – One person is dead following an accident along a busy highway. The accident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday near the one-mile marker on I-90, which is close to the Ohio border. According to State Police, the accident happened in the westbound lane. According to reports from the scene, the driver was […]
Restriction posted on Route 5 in Erie County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a vehicle restriction on Aug. 16 established on Route 5, East Lake Road, bridge over Six Mile Creek in Harborcreek Township. The bridge, which is located between Troupe Road/Carters Beach Road and Barrlett Road in the village of Columbus, is now restricted to one truck at a time. The […]
Hundreds Turn out for License Plate Replacement Event in Erie
About 500 drivers received help getting their hard-to-read license plates replaced during an event held by State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro (D-Erie). So many people showed up the event was moved from Bizzarro’s district office on Peninsula Dr. to the old K-Mart plaza at W. 26th and Sterrettania Rd. Bizzarro...
PennDOT announces maintenance schedules for week of August 22
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules for the week of August 22, 2022 for the northwest region. The Erie County schedule is: Activity Municipalities State Route Common Road Name Crack Sealing Union Township SR 0008 Route 8 Amity Township SR 0008 Route 8 Venango Township SR […]
Be a Tourist: Events around town Aug. 19-21
Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Erie Playhouse Presents “Kinky Boots” The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony Award-winning score by Cyndi […]
Silver Creek Man Hurt In Late Night ATV Crash
WALNUT CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 46-year-old Silver Creek man was airlifted to ECMC Hosptal following a ATV accident in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, Silver Creek Fire Department, Chautauqua County EMS, Sunset Bay Fire Department, and Forestville Fire Department responded to the accident scene in Walnut Creek around 9 p.m. Friday.
Erie Isn't Only Place in Northwest Pa. to Find a Lighthouse
It's no secret that three lighthouses are located along Lake Erie in Erie County. But did you know that Northwestern Pennsylvania has yet another impressive lighthouse? It’s located in a county best known for its forests. This lighthouse is located in Forest County, on an island in the middle...
Erie Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 90 in Springfield Township
A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Interstate 90 in Erie County on Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened west of Pond Rd. in Springfield Township around 5:05 p.m. Frank Mitulski, 63, of Erie, was driving his Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on the interstate in the left-hand...
One Man Killed, Another Injured In Jamestown Drive-by Shooting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – One man was killed, another injured, in an afternoon drive-by shooting in the City of Jamestown on Friday. Police were called to the area of 850 Prendergast Avenue just before 1 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Officers have since identified the victim...
Gas prices hit below $4, how Erie residents are feeling
Some local drivers are excited about gas prices finally dropping just under four dollars a gallon, and representatives from AAA said we could see this downward trend in prices continue. Several customers said they’re excited about the gallon price dropping under four dollars. They said they hope this downward trend continues. Some drivers are excited […]
