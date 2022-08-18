Charleston, S.C. -- Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has made the 2022 list of “Best Places to Work in South Carolina.” Frampton ranked number three on this year’s list of medium-sized companies with between 50 and 249 employees. This is Frampton’s third time making the list, now in its 17th consecutive year. In total, 119 companies were honored.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO