crbjbizwire.com
Mason Prep School Faculty Member Named SCISA Master Teacher
The South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA) has named Ms. Kathleen Thomas a Master Teacher. The Master Teacher program recognizes teachers who exhibit best practices in the classroom and a willingness to share and collaborate with other educators. Master Teachers must inspire excellence in the classroom, among colleagues and, especially, among students.
crbjbizwire.com
Frampton Construction selected as third among “Best Places to Work in South Carolina”
Charleston, S.C. -- Frampton Construction Company, LLC, a full-service construction firm providing planning and design support, preconstruction, and construction services, has made the 2022 list of “Best Places to Work in South Carolina.” Frampton ranked number three on this year’s list of medium-sized companies with between 50 and 249 employees. This is Frampton’s third time making the list, now in its 17th consecutive year. In total, 119 companies were honored.
