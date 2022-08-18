Fish counting has wrapped for the sockeye runs on the Kenai and Kasilof rivers this summer. Over 1.5 million sockeye passed through the sonar on the river during the late Kenai River run. The escapement goal for the run set by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is between 1,100,000 and 1,400,000 fish. The total escapement for that run is equal to that number minus the number of fish harvested upstream of the sonar — an average of 300,000 sockeye.

KASILOF, AK ・ 12 HOURS AGO