kdll.org
Sockeye escapement on Kasilof hits record
Fish counting has wrapped for the sockeye runs on the Kenai and Kasilof rivers this summer. Over 1.5 million sockeye passed through the sonar on the river during the late Kenai River run. The escapement goal for the run set by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is between 1,100,000 and 1,400,000 fish. The total escapement for that run is equal to that number minus the number of fish harvested upstream of the sonar — an average of 300,000 sockeye.
kbbi.org
‘Kachemak Crane Watch depends on citizen science:’ Homer’s Crane Count kicks off Saturday
It’s time to count cranes again in Homer. Homer’s Crane Count starts back up on Saturday, and the event — put on by Kachemak Crane Watch — needs residents to help spot the large, long-legged birds. “Kachemak Crane Watch depends on citizen science to do what...
travelness.com
14 Best Things to do in Homer
The city of Homer earned the nickname “end of the road” because it is situated at the southernmost part of the Alaskan Highway System. The beautiful city overlooking the Kenai Mountains and Kachemak Bay is often described as the “cosmic hamlet by the sea” for the eclectic vibe it fosters.
kdll.org
Confusion over school lunch follows end of two-year universal free meal program
The end of a two-year federal free school lunch program is causing confusion and stress among students and parents at Kenai Peninsula Borough District Schools. Free and reduced lunch is still available at district schools, but the transition back from the universal free lunch program hasn’t been without its challenges. District officials are reminding parents that free and reduced-fee lunches are still available to families with certain income restraints.
radiokenai.com
KPB Authorizes Standardization Policy For Solid Waste Equipment
The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly approved a resolution authorizing a standardization policy with NC Machinery for solid waste Cat® equipment. The Borough’s Solid Waste Department requested a standardization policy with NC Machinery for all Cat® equipment used by the department in hopes to allow the Solid Waste and Purchasing & Contracting Departments to perform purchases of all parts, repairs, or maintenance on equipment through a proprietary procurement standardization policy.
kdll.org
Hope and Cooper Landing Schools get a new principal
School started this week in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School district, and the small rural K-12 schools in Hope and Cooper Landing have started off the year with a new principal. Previously, these schools were grouped with the Moose Pass School and Tustumena Elementary under one principal, but starting this...
kbbi.org
Recent change in CDC recommendations prompts a shift in local protocols
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed guidance related to COVID-19 last week, and the Lower Kenai Peninsula followed suit, despite maintaining a high alert status. Annie Garay, a local nurse and nurse health educator, said South Peninsula Hospital emergency room visits, along with the local positivity rate, have...
kdll.org
New gravel pit regulation moves on to public comment next month
A new overhaul to Kenai Peninsula Borough code regarding gravel pits and other material sites is up for public comment next month — the latest in a years-long effort to rework the borough’s permitting process and draw compromise between those gravel pit owners and those who live nearby.
