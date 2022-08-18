Read full article on original website
Federal government calls on AFL to keep matches free to watch
The federal government has weighed in on the AFL’s intensifying broadcast negotiations, asking the governing body to keep games available to watch on free-to-air TV
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's proposed move to Chelsea from Barcelona hits a stumbling block, as the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement on a transfer fee... with the forward's £25.3m price-tag 'creating issues'
Chelsea and Barcelona are still yet to agree a transfer fee for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to reports. Aubameyang has emerged as a target for the Blues, with Thomas Tuchel keen to strengthen his front line ahead of the transfer window closing, and they have entered into negotiations with the Catalan giants.
