ESPN Sioux Falls

Are There More Cows Than People In South Dakota?

I assume that most people, when they wake up in the morning, immediately ask themselves three questions. Well, you'll have to find out the answer's to those first two questions yourself. But that third one? Great news...I have the answer for ya!. The days of the cow when I was...
State
South Dakota State
ESPN Sioux Falls

How to Vote Early in South Dakota for the 2022 Election in November

We're moving into the homestretch of Election 2022. Election day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Read below for info about how and when you can vote early in South Dakota. To vote in South Dakota you need to be registered. Now is a great time to do it. Here are official links and information from the State of South Dakota on how to register to vote. Remember: The South Dakota Voter Registration Deadline is October 24, 2022.
ESPN Sioux Falls

The 10 Best Towns to Buy a Home in South Dakota Right Now

Home prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain if you know where to look. According to Niche, the Mount Rushmore State has a number of towns where an affordable home is still a possibility. In fact, many of them are right here in the Sioux Empire.
ESPN Sioux Falls

Would You Drive 335 Miles To This Iowa Diner?

Grab your keys, fill the tank and discover Iowa's best diner-dive-road trip. If you are a fan of hole-in-the-wall places to eat, enjoy a lengthy day of windshield time, or just like to get out of town then here's a road trip to consider. Almost 5-hours from Sioux Falls is...
