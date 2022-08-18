Read full article on original website
Related
47,000 Ohio students may start school online if strike in state's largest district continues
The Columbus Education Association went on strike for the first time since 1975 Monday after failed contract negotiations with Columbus City Schools.
Lawsuits mounting against unlicensed Missouri boarding schools accused of abuse
Thirty lawsuits have been filed over the last two years against a pair of southwest Missouri boarding schools accused by former students of physical, emotional and sexual abuse. The post Lawsuits mounting against unlicensed Missouri boarding schools accused of abuse appeared first on Missouri Independent.
beckerspayer.com
CMS proposes mandatory Medicaid, CHIP quality reporting
CMS on Aug. 18 proposed a rule that would require mandatory quality reporting for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). The proposed rule would require mandatory annual state reporting for three quality measure sets:. Core Set of Children’s Health Care Quality Measures for Medicaid and CHIP.
Comments / 0