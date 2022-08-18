Finland's Millennial PM Had A 'Wild' Party Night & She's Getting So Much Flak For It (VIDEO)

Sanna Marin might be the prime minister of Finland, but she's also a 36-year-old woman with a social life — and critics are absolutely blasting her for having a bit of fun in her off time.

Marin was forced to answer a bunch of questions about partying on Thursday after a video surfaced, showing her dancing and having fun with friends at a recent soirée.

Some have even called for her to take a drug test because of the video.

"I danced, sang, and partied — perfectly legal things," Marin told the media on Thursday, per BBC News. "And I've never been in a situation where I've seen or known of others [using drugs]."

She added that she was "disappointed" that the video went public.

"I spent the evening with friends," she explained to Finland's YLE broadcaster, per the Associated Press. "Partied, pretty wild, yes. Danced and sang."

In the footage, the 36-year-old PM can be seen dancing and singing with her friends, some of whom are prominent Finnish celebrities.

It's unclear who originally leaked the footage but it has since spread rapidly online.

\u201cFinland\u2019s Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today.



She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling.



The critics say it\u2019s not fitting for a PM.\u201d — Visegr\u00e1d 24 (@Visegr\u00e1d 24) 1660771724

Finland's opposition party leader has called for Marin to take a drug test because of the incident, saying that it casts a "shadow of doubt" over her, BBC reports.

Marin became Finland's prime minister at age 34 and she remains the youngest PM in the world.

She's also still a millennial, and this isn't the first time she's been grilled by her opponents for having a bit of after-hours fun.

Late last year, Marin was pressured to apologize after going clubbing despite being exposed to COVID-19.

"I have a family life, I have a work life, and I have free time to spend with my friends. Pretty much the same as many people my age," Marin told journalists at the time. "I am going to be exactly the same person as I have been until now, and I hope that it will be accepted."

The latest scandal triggered plenty of supportive comments for Marin on Twitter.

"Breaking News: Woman has fun with her friends," wrote one user. "Scandalous."

"PM Marin has often done a good job, and she has given Finland a lot of positive PR abroad. Of course, she should be criticized, but for political reasons, not for dancing in her spare time," wrote another.

Another sarcastically wrote: "Oh wow, she's a human being. This is hard to swallow."