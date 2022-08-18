Betty Jo Moorman said her earthly goodbye on Aug. 21 from her home in Erwin, with family at her side, following a period of declining health, unwavering faith, and an ever-growing unwillingness to put up with anyone’s bulls***. We assume by now she’s made it to Heaven, unless of course she’s happened to find a shopping mall along the way, and in that case, she’ll be up there celebrating just as soon as she finishes buying the stocking stuffers for her grandbabies’ Christmas.

ERWIN, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO