Erwin, TN

Betty Jo Moorman

Betty Jo Moorman said her earthly goodbye on Aug. 21 from her home in Erwin, with family at her side, following a period of declining health, unwavering faith, and an ever-growing unwillingness to put up with anyone’s bulls***. We assume by now she’s made it to Heaven, unless of course she’s happened to find a shopping mall along the way, and in that case, she’ll be up there celebrating just as soon as she finishes buying the stocking stuffers for her grandbabies’ Christmas.
ERWIN, TN
Wade Allen “Junior” Kegley

II Timothy 4:7 – “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”. Wade Allen “Junior” Kegley, 95, of Erwin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 19, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Wade H. and Ada Allen Kegley. Wade was a member and Elder of Erwin Church of Christ, serving with Minister Clayton Winters, among others.
ERWIN, TN
Jerry Wayne Vance

Jerry Wayne Vance, age 69, Unicoi, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a lifelong resident of Unicoi County and son of the late Earl and Evelyn Garrett Vance. Jerry was a very hard-working business owner. He owned and operated Jerry’s Market,...
UNICOI, TN

