rejournals.com
JLL closes 368,537-square-foot industrial lease in Ohio, filling former Best Buy distribution center
Third-party logistics company DSV has signed a 368,537-square-foot lease for the former Best Buy distribution center at 9780 Mopar Drive in Streetsboro, Ohio. This transaction represents the largest industrial lease signed in Cleveland in the second quarter of 2022. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, managed by The RMR Group, was represented by David Stecker of JLL. Joe Messina and Dominic Carbonari of JLL represented DSV.
wqkt.com
Holmes Co. Commissioners approve small land purchase
Holmes County Commissioners have approved the purchase of a small piece of land that will allow the county to complete an improvement project at the intersection of county roads 77 and 168. The quarter acre parcel, which is located at the northwest corner of the intersection, will cost the county just over $12,000. The purchase makes the land part of the county’s right-of-way and will enable the county to give a new business at the intersection an access point on County Road 77, instead of it having multiple points of access on “168”.
Gas prices rise in Northeast Ohio as Akron spikes 19 cents per gallon
AKRON, Ohio — After drivers experienced falling gas prices for nine consecutive weeks in Northeast Ohio, the average cost for a gallon of gas has increased locally within the last week. Gas prices have gone up 18.9 cents per gallon in Akron with the average price now listed at...
whbc.com
Check Here: Three New Construction Street Closures in Stark
CANTON and NIMISHILLEN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of street closings this week. Harmont Avenue NE is closed during daytime hours only for a gas line project near the Walmart building through Friday. This, while Columbus Road just east of Paris Avenue NE in Nimishillen...
Roadside worker from Alliance killed on Turnpike
According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, 32-year-old Shawn Moore was rushed to the hospital after he was struck by a passing semi-truck. Moore later died as a result of his injuries.
whbc.com
UPDATE: Canton Twp Fire: 1 of 5 Hurt in Industrial Accident With ‘Critical’ Injuries
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton Township industrial business was expected to reopen on Tuesday, after an accident Monday sent five people to the hospital. One had what the fire department called “critical” injuries. It happened at US Ecology on Central Avenue SE...
wtuz.com
Tusc County Fair Admission Stays Put
Nick McWilliams reporting – Fairgoers will see the same admission prices as previous years at the Tuscarawas County Fair. The fair runs from September 19th through the 25th at the fairgrounds in Dover. The Tuscarawas County Agricultural Society discussed price points recently, noting that their admissions will stay at...
whbc.com
Holmes Sheriff: Stark Man Causes Accident, Takes Own Life
MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office believes a Lawrence Township man intentionally drove left of center on Route 241 outside of Millersburg on Sunday. Deputies say he caused that accident just before using a gun to take his life. They say 33-year-old...
coolcleveland.com
Akron’s Summit Radio PD Wins Programmer Director of the Year Award
Radio programmers in different formats have conferences each year to trade ideas and learn what’s happening around the counry. “Summitfest,” devoted to the Adult Album Alternative, or Triple A, format recently took place in Boulder, Colorado. This year, Brad Savage of Akron’s WAPS-FM, ironically known as “The...
Medina Co. residents resist against big box-stores coming to neighborhood
Dollar General now owns a parcel of land in Lafayette Township, but residents are fighting against the construction of the new store.
Jayland Walker shooting: Akron community members postpone event to announce campaign for civilian review board
AKRON, Ohio — It has been nearly two months since Jayland Walker was killed in a deadly police shooting involving eight Akron officers. While members of the community were set to hold a 12 p.m. press conference Monday at the Akron NAACP office to discuss “taking the steps necessary for community oversight of the Akron Police Department," they've announced the event has been postponed.
5 hospitalized after Stark County chemical release
Five people were hospitalized after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant.
Put on your trekking shoes for fall fun in Medina County parks
MEDINA, Ohio -- For the past 16 fall seasons, Medina County residents and guests have been encouraged to take part in a fun program designed to move them away from their neighborhood parks to explore the entire county. This fall, Trekking Through Autumn offers even more new opportunities and choices...
wtuz.com
Another Positive West Nile Virus Pool in Tuscarawas County
Mary Alice Reporting – For the third time in Tuscarawas County, a report has come back positive for the West Nile Virus. The latest positive mosquito pool was located on New Cumberland Road, in Mineral City. Cases of WNV occur during mosquito season, which starts in the summer and continues through fall.
Roadside assistance worker killed in Ohio Turnpike crash
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash on the Ohio Turnpike.
'TimkenSteel you FAILED to protect my nephew': Family protests in Canton after Joseph Ferrall dies weeks after July explosion at Faircrest plant
CANTON, Ohio — “TimkenSteel you FAILED to protect my nephew.”. That was the message on one sign displayed early Monday morning as family and friends stood outside TimkenSteel in Canton to protest just days after 34-year-old Joseph Ferrall died from his injuries in a July 26 explosion at the company’s Faircrest plant.
Driver hits, kills Kent State student on scooter
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is searching for the driver in a deadly hit-skip crash that killed a Kent State Student.
wtuz.com
Plans to be Drawn for Multi-Use Building
Mary Alice Reporting – Tuscarawas County Commissioner gave approval for an architectural firm to create a plan for a new county building. Previously, the Board allocated $345,000, of Revenue Loss Replacement dollars, for the purchase of land on the corner of E. High Avenue and 10th Street. During Monday’s...
cleveland19.com
Cigarette thieves steal containers out of delivery truck in Akron
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A delivery truck driver told Akron police two suspects stole containers of cigarettes out of his truck while he was parked Friday afternoon. Akron police said the theft happened around 3 p.m. in the 900 block of E. Exchange Street. The 37-year-old driver said he...
Power being restored in central Ohio after Sunday storms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 700 customers are without power in central and southern Ohio as the restoration continues after strong thunderstorms moved through the region Sunday. AEP, the power company which provides power for most of the region, is reporting 716 customers without power as of 8:30 a.m. 279 of those outages are […]
