Holmes County Commissioners have approved the purchase of a small piece of land that will allow the county to complete an improvement project at the intersection of county roads 77 and 168. The quarter acre parcel, which is located at the northwest corner of the intersection, will cost the county just over $12,000. The purchase makes the land part of the county’s right-of-way and will enable the county to give a new business at the intersection an access point on County Road 77, instead of it having multiple points of access on “168”.

HOLMES COUNTY, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO