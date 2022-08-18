ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewood, MD

Papa John's employee stabs customer who attacked him over missing side items

By Bryna Zumer
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nTqgw_0hM9zy6d00

An unhappy customer at a Harford County Papa John's attacked a store employee last night, who stabbed him with a pizza spear in self-defense, said the Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at Papa John's on Woodbridge Center Way in Edgewood, at about 10:05 p.m. Aug. 17. Harford County Sheriff's deputies were called to the store for a report of a stabbing.

It began when Herbert Harris, 40, went to the restaurant to complain that a pizza he had just bought didn't include garlic sauce and pepperoncinis, according to the investigation.

He got into an argument with a store employee, 26-year-old Robert Klein of Edgewood. Harris allegedly went behind the counter, pushed Klein, and started chasing him around the store, attacking him with a metal pizza paddle.

Klein, who was in fear for his safety, grabbed a pizza spear and stabbed Harris in self-defense, said the Sheriff's Office.

Harris kept yelling at store employees and didn't leave the store until deputies arrived. When they arrived, he was holding a T-shirt to his stomach, saying an employee stabbed him.

Harris was charged with second-degree assaault, after being take to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harford County, MD
Edgewood, MD
Crime & Safety
Harford County, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Edgewood, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbert Harris
Person
John
Person
Robert Klein
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy