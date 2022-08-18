Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Restaurant Highlights In and Around Lancaster, PA [Summer 2022]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
These 4 Values Define The Amish Community in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
susquehannastyle.com
Surround Yourself in Nature at Cornwall Manor
Welcome to the new nature of senior living! If a natural, wooded setting with walking trails; maintenance-free living; excellent services and amenities; variety of residential living options; close proximity to educational and cultural opportunities and first-class medical facilities are on your “must have” list for a senior living community, you owe it to yourself to visit Cornwall Manor.
pennsylvaniaandbeyondtravelblog.com
Family Dining at the Olive Garden in Harrisburg
The Olive Garden Italian Restaurant is a chain-style restaurant that you'll find across the United States. They're known for their casual dining, family atmosphere, and authentic Italian foods. Recently our family visited the one located at 5102 Jonestown Road in Harrisburg. If you plan on visiting...we do recommend that you...
Harrisburg River Rescue holds Susquehanna float
People were able to bring kayaks, canoes, and tubes to float down the Susquehanna River with members of the River Rescue.
The Sugar Rose Bake Shop is Set to Sweeten Things Up in York This Fall
The family-owned and operated bakery has relocated to Gabe’s Plaza and will debut later this year
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Adults turn back the clock for 40+ Double Dutch Club event in Harrisburg
They played hopscotch, hula hooped, too, and double Dutched a scorching hot Saturday away in Harrisburg’s “East Coast 5 State Big Jump” event. It was the perfect day to be a kid. Only they were not kids at all. More than 100 members representing different 40 +...
Hersheypark allows family of late teen worker last Wildcat ride
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark closed its Wildcat coaster on Sunday, July 31. But, one special family got to be the final riders, in honor of their late teen son. According to a post on the Four Diamonds Facebook page, Nick Pantalone’s favorite ride was the Wildcat. Pantalone worked at the park and was also […]
East Pennsboro Area School District hosts a special motivational speaker
ENOLA, Pa. — The East Pennsboro Area School District welcomed a special motivational speaker today. Chris Nikic, the first person with Down syndrome to finish the Ironman Triathlon, spoke with staff, students, and members of the community Friday. Nikic hosted a meet and greet and completed a push-up challenge...
‘I want to save up for a farm’: 8-year-old runs produce stand at central Pa. home
Eight-year-old John-Luke Radle has wanted to be a farmer since he was first able to say what he wanted to be when he grew up, according to his mom, Stacey Radle. With his new produce stand, John-Luke is working to make that dream come true. “He’s wanted to (open a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
local21news.com
Backpack drive helps kids facing homelessness in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Sitelogiq team in Harrisburg held a back to school donation drive to support homeless and displaced middle school students in the Harrisburg School District. Employees at the energy efficiency provider, giving back to the community on Thursday by spending their lunch hour packing...
Farewell to The Freez: Popular ice cream business closing
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The Lewisburg Freez has been located on Route 15 in Lewisburg for around 80 years. It's a landmark that people know and recognize. "Everybody knows The Freez. All you have to say is The Freez. You don't even have to say where it is; everyone knows where it is," Mark Bendle of Milton said.
abc27.com
New traffic pattern implemented around Steelton-Highspire School District
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Swatara Township Police Department with cooperation from the Steelton-Highspire School District created a new traffic pattern on Reynders and Spruce Streets to increase student safety upon arrival and dismissal from school. Spruce Street is now going to be one way (east bound and...
theburgnews.com
Bethesda Mission celebrates completion of new women’s shelter, expanding services for Harrisburg’s unhoused
A seven-year-long project has reached completion and will provide a new home to Harrisburg’s women in need. On Thursday evening, Bethesda Mission celebrated the completion of its new women’s mission building, which houses women experiencing homelessness, addiction and abuse, among other struggles. “I am so excited,” said Shelley...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ycp.edu
Construction on New Fountain to Begin This Fall
Planning is underway to freshen up the campus fountain, and YCP alumni are being asked to help. “The years shall pass, but we shall not forget…”. This fall, York College of Pennsylvania will begin construction on a new fountain as the centerpiece of the campus mall. Pride and Tradition.
PA Man Arrested For Buying Body Parts On Facebook Marketplace
Photo provided by East Pennsboro Township Police Department. A Pennsylvania man was charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property, and several other charges after local police claimed he allegedly misused Facebook Marketplace to purchase stolen human remains with plans to resell them.
Way beyond the West Shore: Home remodeling company expands nationwide
The business model for Hampden Township-based West Shore Home is simple -- provide fast, easy and convenient home improvements. It’s a model that proving to be very successful. For example, any central Pennsylvania television viewer has definitely noticed the uptick in West Shore Home commercials.
Giant sunflower blooms in Harrisburg
Most of the sunflowers in John Abbott's Harrisburg backyard are about 8 feet tall...except for one.
At Dauphin County Walmart shooting, shoppers left their carts and ‘started running’
Harrisburg residents Raven Persad and Elvis Valentin dropped into Walmart in Swatara Township on Sunday afternoon to pick up a couple of items. But the married couple, in the store with an estimated 500 other people, left without buying anything after they said that they heard the sound of a “boom.”
1 hurt in shooting at Harrisburg-area Walmart
UPDATE: At Dauphin County Walmart shooting, shoppers left their carts and ‘started running’. Police converged on a Walmart at 6535 Grayson Road in Swatara Township late Sunday afternoon after the report of a shooting inside the store. Around 6 p.m., numerous police vehicles could be seen parked in various...
UPMC psychologist reacts to Middletown Football hazing incident
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — An alleged hazing incident involving the Middletown football team continues to send shockwaves throughout the district. On Friday, the school district announced that head coach Scott Acri resigned earlier in the week. Melissa Brown, a licensed psychologist at UPMC, spoke to FOX43 about how students in...
Swimming closed at Gifford Pinchot State Park due to lake conditions
LEWISBERRY, Pa. — The swimming areas at Gifford Pinchot State Park in York County have been closed, because current lake conditions make the water susceptible to harmful algal blooms, park officials said Thursday. "(Harmful algal blooms) can produce toxins and other compounds the can harm people, pets, or wildlife,"...
Comments / 0