Middletown, PA

Surround Yourself in Nature at Cornwall Manor

Welcome to the new nature of senior living! If a natural, wooded setting with walking trails; maintenance-free living; excellent services and amenities; variety of residential living options; close proximity to educational and cultural opportunities and first-class medical facilities are on your “must have” list for a senior living community, you owe it to yourself to visit Cornwall Manor.
CORNWALL, PA
pennsylvaniaandbeyondtravelblog.com

Family Dining at the Olive Garden in Harrisburg

The Olive Garden Italian Restaurant is a chain-style restaurant that you'll find across the United States. They're known for their casual dining, family atmosphere, and authentic Italian foods. Recently our family visited the one located at 5102 Jonestown Road in Harrisburg. If you plan on visiting...we do recommend that you...
HARRISBURG, PA
Middletown, PA
Middletown, PA
WTAJ

Hersheypark allows family of late teen worker last Wildcat ride

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark closed its Wildcat coaster on Sunday, July 31. But, one special family got to be the final riders, in honor of their late teen son. According to a post on the Four Diamonds Facebook page, Nick Pantalone’s favorite ride was the Wildcat. Pantalone worked at the park and was also […]
HERSHEY, PA
#Grange#Hamburgers#Alex Lloyd#Fillman Lighting#The Bucks County Sheriff
local21news.com

Backpack drive helps kids facing homelessness in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Sitelogiq team in Harrisburg held a back to school donation drive to support homeless and displaced middle school students in the Harrisburg School District. Employees at the energy efficiency provider, giving back to the community on Thursday by spending their lunch hour packing...
HARRISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Farewell to The Freez: Popular ice cream business closing

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The Lewisburg Freez has been located on Route 15 in Lewisburg for around 80 years. It's a landmark that people know and recognize. "Everybody knows The Freez. All you have to say is The Freez. You don't even have to say where it is; everyone knows where it is," Mark Bendle of Milton said.
theburgnews.com

Bethesda Mission celebrates completion of new women’s shelter, expanding services for Harrisburg’s unhoused

A seven-year-long project has reached completion and will provide a new home to Harrisburg’s women in need. On Thursday evening, Bethesda Mission celebrated the completion of its new women’s mission building, which houses women experiencing homelessness, addiction and abuse, among other struggles. “I am so excited,” said Shelley...
HARRISBURG, PA
ycp.edu

Construction on New Fountain to Begin This Fall

Planning is underway to freshen up the campus fountain, and YCP alumni are being asked to help. “The years shall pass, but we shall not forget…”. This fall, York College of Pennsylvania will begin construction on a new fountain as the centerpiece of the campus mall. Pride and Tradition.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

1 hurt in shooting at Harrisburg-area Walmart

UPDATE: At Dauphin County Walmart shooting, shoppers left their carts and ‘started running’. Police converged on a Walmart at 6535 Grayson Road in Swatara Township late Sunday afternoon after the report of a shooting inside the store. Around 6 p.m., numerous police vehicles could be seen parked in various...
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
FOX 43

UPMC psychologist reacts to Middletown Football hazing incident

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — An alleged hazing incident involving the Middletown football team continues to send shockwaves throughout the district. On Friday, the school district announced that head coach Scott Acri resigned earlier in the week. Melissa Brown, a licensed psychologist at UPMC, spoke to FOX43 about how students in...
MIDDLETOWN, PA

