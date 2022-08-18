ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trio of suits target Florida 'woke' law pushed by DeSantis

By CURT ANDERSON
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — A trio of lawsuits target a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education, the latest filed Thursday by college professors and students claiming it is blatantly unconstitutional.

Known as the "Stop WOKE" act, the law targets what DeSantis has called a "pernicious" ideology exemplified by critical race theory — the idea that racism is systemic in U.S. institutions that serve to perpetuate white dominance in society.

The law prohibits teaching or business practices that contend members of one ethnic group are inherently racist and should feel guilt for past actions committed by others. It also bars the notion that a person's status as privileged or oppressed is necessarily determined by their race or gender, or that discrimination is acceptable to achieve diversity.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court claims the law amounts to “racially motivated censorship” that will act to “stifle widespread demands to discuss, study and address systemic inequalities” underscored by the national discussion of race following the killing of the Black man George Floyd by Minneapolis police in May 2020.

“In place of free and open academic inquiry and debate, instructors fear discussing topics of oppression, privilege, and race and gender inequalities with which the Legislature disagrees,” the lawsuit says. “As a result, students are either denied access to knowledge altogether or instructors are forced to present incomplete or inaccurate information that is steered toward the Legislature's own views.”

Conservatives see critical race theory less as academic inquiry into truth and history and more as the imposition of a divisive ideology stemming from Marxism that assigns people into the categories of oppressor and oppressed based on their race.

The latest lawsuit joins two others already pending in Tallahassee federal court. Like the professors, a group of K-12 teachers and a student claim the law violates the Constitution's protections of free expression, academic freedom and access to information in public schools.

The other lawsuit was brought by private entities, Clearwater-based Honeyfund.com and others, claiming their free speech rights are curtailed because the law infringes on company training programs stressing diversity, inclusion, elimination of bias and prevention of workplace harassment. Companies with 15 or more employees could face civil lawsuits over such practices.

That lawsuit says Honeyfund seeks to protect the rights of private employers to “engage in open and free exchange of information with employees to identify and begin to address discrimination and harm" in their organizations.

“The Stop WOKE Act aims to forward the government’s preferred narrative of history and society and to render illegal speech that challenges that narrative,” the lawsuit says.

All of the lawsuits are in various stages in the legal process and seek to have the Stop WOKE act declared unconstitutional. DeSantis has repeatedly said any losses at the lower court level are likely to be reversed by appeals courts that are generally more conservative.

DeSantis is running for reelection as governor this year and is widely viewed as a contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. He has made cultural issues a cornerstone of his administration, particularly snuffing out what he calls “woke” entities and philosophies centered on issues of discrimination involving race, gender and sexual orientation.

“What you see now with the rise of this woke ideology is an attempt to really delegitimize our history and to delegitimize our institutions and I view the wokeness as a form of cultural Marxism,” DeSantis said in a December 2021 speech. “They really want to tear at the fabric of our society.”

Another example of this is DeSantis' effort to punish Walt Disney World for the company's opposition to the Parental Rights in Education law, labeled by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" law because it limits gender orientation instruction in early grades and chills discussion of the issue overall in schools.

The governor pushed the Legislature to end Disney World's special independent district that essentially enabled it to run its own private government. That law doesn't take full effect until June 2023 but has already been challenged in court.

Other lawsuits have challenged DeSantis priorities such as a ban on abortion after 15 weeks, a measure to fine tech companies if they “de-platform” political candidates over their viewpoints, an “anti-riot” law enacting new felonies following Black Lives Matter protests, a law placing new restrictions on elections and others.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

What to watch: Top Democrats square off in Florida, New York

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Tuesday’s primary elections feature two top Florida Democrats squaring off for the chance to face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a rising conservative star frequently mentioned as a top alternative to Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP presidential contest. In New York, redistricting has...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WSB Radio

Court puts on hold Graham's testimony in Ga. election probe

ATLANTA — (AP) — A federal appeals court on Sunday agreed to temporarily put on hold a lower court’s order requiring that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
WSB Radio

Closing arguments next in trial of 2 men in Whitmer plot

Jurors will hear closing arguments Monday in the retrial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. declined to testify Friday as defense lawyers rested their case in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The government has portrayed...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WSB Radio

Western fires outpace California effort to fill inmate crews

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — As wildfires rage across California each year, exhausted firefighters call for reinforcements from wherever they can get them — even as far as Australia. Yet one homegrown resource is rarely used: thousands of experienced firefighters who earned their chops in prison. Two...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

Indiana governor in Taiwan following high-profile US visits

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Indiana's Republican governor met with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen Monday morning, following two recent high-profile visits by U.S. politicians that drew China's ire and Chinese military drills that included firing missiles over the island. Gov. Eric Holcomb arrived Sunday evening in Taiwan for...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
WSB Radio

North Dakota school board reinstates Pledge of Allegiance

FARGO, N.D. — (AP) — The school board in North Dakota's most populous city reversed course Thursday on its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at its monthly meetings, following complaints from conservative lawmakers and an angry backlash from citizens around the country. Seven of the...
FARGO, ND
WSB Radio

3 Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended over arrest

MULBERRY, Ark. — (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday following social media outrage over a video that seemingly showed two deputies and an officer striking a suspect under arrest. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante issued a statement Sunday evening, stating two county deputies will...
MULBERRY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Law#Appeals Courts#Legislature#Woke#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republican
WSB Radio

CDC confirms Nebraska child died of brain-eating amoeba

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Federal health officials confirmed Friday that a Nebraska child died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a river near Omaha. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the naegleria fowleri amoeba in the...
OMAHA, NE
WSB Radio

Lightning strike strips bark off tree in Mississippi

HAMILTON, Miss. — This tree’s bark was worse for wear after experiencing the bite of a lightning strike. In a Facebook post on Saturday, the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, posted a pair of photographs of a tree that had its bark stripped after it was hit by lightning in Hamilton, Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WSB Radio

US protections for Idaho salmon, steelhead are here to stay

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — A five-year review by U.S. officials has determined that Endangered Species Act protections for ocean-going salmon and steelhead that reproduce in the Snake River and its Idaho tributaries must stay in effect. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s fisheries division review made public...
IDAHO STATE
WSB Radio

Louisiana man, 28, dies after vehicle strikes horse

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. — An early-morning crash involving a horse left a Louisiana man dead on Saturday. According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Kealin Batiste, 28, of St. Martinville, died due to his injuries following the crash, KLFY reported. Deputies confirmed to KATC that Batiste...
SAINT MARTINVILLE, LA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
43K+
Followers
87K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy