730 People Helped Break a World Record at the Iowa State Fair

Earlier this summer, it was revealed that the Iowa State Fair would be attempting to break a Guinness World Record during the 2022 event. The website read:. "Bags, bean bags or cornhole, name the game and bags will be thrown across the Grand Concourse in a grand display of Iowa sportsmanship Saturday, Aug. 20. In the spirit of Iowa State Fair competition, you can be part of the official Guinness World Records attempt for the largest cornhole tournament."
IOWA STATE
Is A South Dakota Mom’s Salary Better Than Minnesota?

How do stay-at-home moms spend their time? A better question may be, "How many times do stay-at-home moms get a break?" The tireless tasks are 24/7 for some. Just think of what moms go through each day on child care and household duties alone:. Caring for and helping household children:...
MINNESOTA STATE
Flashback: South Dakota Lemonade Stand Makes Huge Splash

Do you remember a young kid named Wyatt Dennis who sold lemonade to the bikers during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Who would have imagined that one simply lemonade stand would top local and national news?!. Well this year during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Wyatt was back selling lemonade to...
STURGIS, SD
Guess The South Dakota Town Named ‘Worst To Visit’ In US

It's always exciting when you're traveling to a new state. You experience new cities, food, and attractions for the first time. Unfortunately, some travelers do not think that some cities are all that great. A recent article even describes 40 cities in the United States that are simply the worst to visit.
MITCHELL, SD
How to Vote Early in South Dakota for the 2022 Election in November

We're moving into the homestretch of Election 2022. Election day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Read below for info about how and when you can vote early in South Dakota. To vote in South Dakota you need to be registered. Now is a great time to do it. Here are official links and information from the State of South Dakota on how to register to vote. Remember: The South Dakota Voter Registration Deadline is October 24, 2022.
ELECTIONS
South Dakota 1880 Train Marking 65 Years of Living History

The one place in South Dakota where you can still ride the rails through a historic part of the Black Hills is Hill City. And, one of the marque attractions is the 1880 Train. On Saturday, August 20 the 65th-anniversary celebration will mark the first passenger train departure on the 1880 Train in 1957.
HILL CITY, SD
What Are These Strange Stones Doing in Iowa Fields?

There are always stories to be told if you look close enough, and believe it or not, these seemingly unnecessary stones have quite the story to tell. Stones like this can be found all across the Hawkeye State, and many of them have been around since the 19th century. What...
IOWA STATE
The 10 Best Towns to Buy a Home in South Dakota Right Now

Home prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain if you know where to look. According to Niche, the Mount Rushmore State has a number of towns where an affordable home is still a possibility. In fact, many of them are right here in the Sioux Empire.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Would You Drive 335 Miles To This Iowa Diner?

Grab your keys, fill the tank and discover Iowa's best diner-dive-road trip. If you are a fan of hole-in-the-wall places to eat, enjoy a lengthy day of windshield time, or just like to get out of town then here's a road trip to consider. Almost 5-hours from Sioux Falls is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WARNING: This Creepy Invasive Bug is Now Confirmed in Iowa

This is one bug you don't want to see in your neighborhood. Unfortunately, it's been recently spotted in the Hawkeye State. This summer, Spotted Lanternflies were discovered in one Iowa County, though it's virtually certain they're in other parts of the state as well. What Makes This Insect So Dangerous...
IOWA STATE
The Most Dangerous Animal In Iowa Is Pretty…Cute

When you're exploring local, state, or even national parks, you never know what you may find. You might even come across a new, furry friend. One state that is known for its trails, parks, and active wildlife is Iowa. Iowa has a list of critters and creatures roaming the state. But, it’s probably best to watch out for one dangerous animal because its greatest weapon is...being too adorable?
IOWA STATE
American Idol is Looking for Singing Talent in Minnesota Next Week

Do you think that you have what it takes to compete on American Idol? Here's your chance to prove it when they hold auditions next week looking for talented Minnesotans. American Idol is getting ready for its sixth season on ABC looking for the hottest singing talent from across America and instead of holding in-person auditions, the show now does the casting online with what they call Idol Across America, which they use Zoom to do live virtual auditions in all 50 states.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Cops Say Don’t Post Back-To-School Pictures

It's back-to-school time. But before you post any pictures of your sweet kids on social media you need to pay attention to what these Minnesota cops are warning you about. One of the good things about social media is that you can share fun pictures of memorable moments in your life. Like when your kids dress up for the first day of school.
CHASKA, MN
