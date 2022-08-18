On August 20 1977, 45 years ago, an extraordinary spacecraft left this planet on a journey like no other. Voyager 2 was going to show us, for the first time, what the outer solar system planets looked like close-up. It was like sending a fly to New York City and asking it to report back. Voyager 1 was launched after Voyager 2, on September 5. Attached to the flank of each Voyager was a Golden Record carrying greetings, sounds, images and music from Earth. The spacecraft were more or less twins, but they had different trajectories and scientific instruments. While both...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO