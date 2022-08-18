ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

zmescience.com

NASA moved the largest vehicle in the world on the launch pad

NASA is preparing its massive new Moon rocket for its maiden flight. There will be no crew yet but hoping to send astronauts back to the lunar surface in future missions. The vehicle, known as the Space Launch System, or SLS, is currently being taken to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for a lift-off scheduled for 29 August.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Thomas Smith

Touching Space Debris Could Land You In Jail

If a piece of space junk falls from the sky and lands on your property, can you legally keep it? If one were to fall on your front lawn, perhaps you’d like to turn an old rocket fuel tank into a planter for your petunias?
CBS Pittsburgh

NASA astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann will make history in space

When NASA launches its next crew aboard a SpaceX Dragon this fall, the mission commander, astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann, will become the first Native American woman to travel to space.Mann will be heading to the International Space Station, with liftoff currently targeted for Sept. 29. She will be joined on the Crew-5 mission by NASA astronaut Josh Cassada, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata and Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina. NASA says this will be her first spaceflight.Born in California, Mann graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and now holds the rank of colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps. She earned her wings...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Brave little Mars helicopter Ingenuity battles the cold to get back in the air

Good news for the hardy little Mars helicopter Ingenuity, which has braved the Martian winter thus far and will soon be getting back into the air. The helicopter has been taking a break from flight since July as it deals with cold seasonal temperatures and increasing dust in the atmosphere, which limited its ability to recharge its battery. Temperatures are still low in the Jezero Crater, going down to as low as -124 degrees Fahrenheit (-86 degrees Celsius) at night, but the Ingenuity team is now planning a short hop for the upcoming Flight 30.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BGR.com

Behold James Webb Telescope’s largest and most dazzling image yet

The James Webb space telescope continues to dazzle. After releasing the telescope’s first images in July, NASA and the other agencies behind the new telescope have continued to monitor and observe new galaxies and celestial phenomena. Now, the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Study (CEERS) has released James Webb’s largest image to date.
ASTRONOMY
MilitaryTimes

Top enlisted Marine gets an official home at historic DC barracks

MARINE BARRACKS, Washington ― In mid-1979, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps John R. Massaro had an assignment. His boss, then-Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert Barrow, had tasked his senior enlisted officer with delivering recommendations before the senior enlisted Marine’s fast-approaching retirement. The now 92-year-old, 8th...
WASHINGTON, DC
LiveScience

The longest-living animals on Earth

The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
ANIMALS
nationalinterest.org

Navy to Fix Soon-to-Be Decommissioned Freedom-Class Ships

The U.S. Navy will move forward and repair the ships, irrespective of their looming decommissioning. The U.S. Navy’s Freedom class, one of two classes of advanced but deeply flawed ships, will receive repairs vital to its propulsion system even though the ships are slated for decommissioning. “In partnership with...
MILITARY
TheConversationAU

After 45 years, the 5-billion-year legacy of the Voyager 2 interstellar probe is just beginning

On August 20 1977, 45 years ago, an extraordinary spacecraft left this planet on a journey like no other. Voyager 2 was going to show us, for the first time, what the outer solar system planets looked like close-up. It was like sending a fly to New York City and asking it to report back. Voyager 1 was launched after Voyager 2, on September 5. Attached to the flank of each Voyager was a Golden Record carrying greetings, sounds, images and music from Earth. The spacecraft were more or less twins, but they had different trajectories and scientific instruments. While both...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Smithonian

The 80-Year Mystery of the U.S. Navy’s ‘Ghost Blimp’

It began as a routine surveillance mission in the early months of World War II and ended in a mystery that remains unsolved after eight decades. At about 6 a.m. on August 16, 1942, the United States Navy blimp L-8 took off from a small airfield on Treasure Island, an artificial island built in San Francisco Bay for a recent world’s fair. On board were two men: Lieutenant Ernest DeWitt Cody and Ensign Charles Ellis Adams.
DALY CITY, CA

