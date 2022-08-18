ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Queen Raina's Son Prince Hussein of Jordan Is Engaged

Congratulations are in order for the royal family of Jordan! Crown Prince Hussein, 28, announced his engagement to Rajwa Al-Saif on Wednesday, August 17. The son of Queen Raina and King Abdullah II of Jordan posted an engagement photo of the couple to his Instagram account with the caption: "Alhamdullillah. We pray that God grants us His blessings. Grateful to my dear Jordanian family for their heartfelt support and kind wishes."
