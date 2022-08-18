Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
At Least 32 People Killed in Turkey in Separate Crashes at Accident Sites
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -At least 32 people were killed in southeast Turkey on Saturday when vehicles crashed into first respondents who were attending earlier accidents, authorities said. Sixteen people including emergency workers and journalists died when a bus crashed into an earlier accident site, regional governor Davut Gul from southeastern province...
At Least 16 Dead After Lorry Collides With Minibus in Russia - Police
MOSCOW (Reuters) -At least 16 people died and another three were hospitalised after a lorry collided with a stationary minibus in Russia's Ulyanovsk region on Sunday, local law enforcement said. "According to preliminary data, the driver of a heavy goods vehicle did not slow down in good time and hit...
Idaho Wildfire Burning Near Lake Cascade Forces Evacuations
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Evacuations are in place ahead of a west-central Idaho wildfire that continues to grow despite a full-suppression effort by firefighters that includes water-scooping aircraft skimming Lake Cascade, a popular boating and fishing destination. “The terrain as well as the fuel where the fire is burning...
U.S. NHC Says 70% Chance of Cyclone Forming Over Southwestern Gulf of Mexico
(Reuters) - A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Gulf coast of Mexico from Boca de Catan north to the mouth of the Rio Grande river as a system over it has a 70% chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday.
Neo Agrees to Buy Greenland Rare Earth Project From Hudson Resources
LONDON (Reuters) - Neo Performance Materials has agreed to buy a rare earth mining project in Greenland owned by Hudson Resources to supply its growing needs for the minerals to produce permanent magnets, the two Canadian-listed firms said on Monday. The European Union wants to develop domestic output of rare...
Bangladesh to Cut School, Office Hours to Save Power
DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh will close schools for one extra day a week and cut office timings by an hour to save power, a government official said on Monday, as the country battles a shortage after shutting down all of its diesel-run power plants. The South Asian country last month...
Floods, Landslides Kill Dozens as Monsoon Rains Lash Northern, Eastern India
LUCKNOW/BHUBANESHWAR, India (Reuters) - Floods and landslides triggered by intense monsoon rains killed at least 50 people in northern and eastern India over the last three days, officials said on Sunday. The rains overwhelmed hundreds of villages, sweeping away houses and leaving residents stranded as rescue crews have been racing...
