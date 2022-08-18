ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US News and World Report

At Least 32 People Killed in Turkey in Separate Crashes at Accident Sites

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -At least 32 people were killed in southeast Turkey on Saturday when vehicles crashed into first respondents who were attending earlier accidents, authorities said. Sixteen people including emergency workers and journalists died when a bus crashed into an earlier accident site, regional governor Davut Gul from southeastern province...
ACCIDENTS
At Least 16 Dead After Lorry Collides With Minibus in Russia - Police

MOSCOW (Reuters) -At least 16 people died and another three were hospitalised after a lorry collided with a stationary minibus in Russia's Ulyanovsk region on Sunday, local law enforcement said. "According to preliminary data, the driver of a heavy goods vehicle did not slow down in good time and hit...
ACCIDENTS
Idaho Wildfire Burning Near Lake Cascade Forces Evacuations

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Evacuations are in place ahead of a west-central Idaho wildfire that continues to grow despite a full-suppression effort by firefighters that includes water-scooping aircraft skimming Lake Cascade, a popular boating and fishing destination. “The terrain as well as the fuel where the fire is burning...
IDAHO STATE
Neo Agrees to Buy Greenland Rare Earth Project From Hudson Resources

LONDON (Reuters) - Neo Performance Materials has agreed to buy a rare earth mining project in Greenland owned by Hudson Resources to supply its growing needs for the minerals to produce permanent magnets, the two Canadian-listed firms said on Monday. The European Union wants to develop domestic output of rare...
BUSINESS
Bangladesh to Cut School, Office Hours to Save Power

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh will close schools for one extra day a week and cut office timings by an hour to save power, a government official said on Monday, as the country battles a shortage after shutting down all of its diesel-run power plants. The South Asian country last month...
ECONOMY
Floods, Landslides Kill Dozens as Monsoon Rains Lash Northern, Eastern India

LUCKNOW/BHUBANESHWAR, India (Reuters) - Floods and landslides triggered by intense monsoon rains killed at least 50 people in northern and eastern India over the last three days, officials said on Sunday. The rains overwhelmed hundreds of villages, sweeping away houses and leaving residents stranded as rescue crews have been racing...
ENVIRONMENT

