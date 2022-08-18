Read full article on original website
Linda S.
3d ago
Wow people. It's perfectly fine for couples to do things on their own . she was gone for a couple days not a week. My husband has gone away for a few days but I can say we are great. He does things he needs to do and I do the same. He calls constantly and we talk every evening before going to sleep.
Reply
48
Karen Mallon
3d ago
People they're not attached at the hip they're adults that can have some time to themselves if they so choose just because they're married doesn't mean they have to do everything together. I would imagine he had responsibility's at home and they agreed for him to stay.
Reply
30
Ruth Schofield
3d ago
Amy has rubbed me wrong ... she's so bitter over the farm idea ... get over it Amy .. you turned out fine with the sale and your kids are not suffering ....
Reply(6)
50
