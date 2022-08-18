ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

AirTag leads to arrest of Florida airline worker accused of stealing luggage

By Gloria Oladipo
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zIrhC_0hM9uUDG00
AirTags have been used by some travelers to track suitcases during the current period of relatively chaotic travel, but the devices have also been criticized after being used for more nefarious purposes such as targeting cars for theft or stalking. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA

An Apple AirTag led to the arrest of an airline employee who is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of items in luggage from a Florida airport.

Giovanni De Luca, 19, a subcontracted airline worker, was arrested on 10 August for two counts of grand theft in Florida after police recovered a number of stolen items from his home through the tracking device developed by Apple, reported NBC News .

According to a press release from local police last week , an investigation was launched after a passenger reported that their luggage never made it to their final destination.

An AirTag in the woman’s suitcase last tracked the luggage to the Kathy court area in Mary Esther, about three hours outside Tallahassee.

On 9 August, a second passenger reported that more than $15,000 in jewelry and other articles had been stolen from her suitcase.

Police suspected that both pieces of luggage were stolen from the Destin-Fort Walton Beach airport in Okaloosa county, Florida.

Using the location of the AirTag from the first woman’s missing luggage, police checked to see if any airport employees lived near Kathy court.

De Luca was later apprehended at his home after police found the previously reported stolen items.

De Luca also admitted to police that he rummaged through the first woman’s luggage and removed the AirTag. Her stolen luggage has not been recovered by police.

In 2022 luggage has been mishandled at higher rates than previous years. In May this year, more than 237,000 pieces of luggage were mishandled versus more than 137,000 the previous May, according to a monthly consumer air travel report from the transportation department.

AirTags have been used by some travelers to track suitcases during the current period of relatively chaotic travel , but the devices have also been criticized after being used for more nefarious purposes such as targeting cars for theft or stalking .

Comments / 3

Related
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mary Esther, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
City
Destin, FL
Mary Esther, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luggage#Airtags#Stalking#Apple Airtag#Nbc News
The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
EPA
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
The Independent

Spirit Airlines employee suspended after he was filmed punching a female customer at Dallas airport

A Spirit Airlines official has been suspended after he was caught on camera punching a woman during an altercation at Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) airport on Thursday.A video of the incident shows the official and a woman arguing and screaming at each other. As the customer squares up to the man and touches his face, the employee can be heard telling the woman: “You have lost your mind, don’t touch me ever in your life.”The woman then tries to back away while another person intervenes to separate them.But the two continue to argue, and the woman slaps the airline worker...
DALLAS, TX
Mashed

The Disturbing Checkout Scam Walmart Is Being Accused Of

It's big, it's crowded, and it's in just about every town from the East Coast to the West: it's Walmart. Promoting big-box items with low prices, it's no surprise that Walmart serves an average of 230 million customers each week in 2022 (via Statista). But just how many of those 230 million customers are actually getting the prices they expected?
ALTUS, OK
The Guardian

The Guardian

411K+
Followers
94K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy