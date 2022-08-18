Sylvania Northview presents a teen's take on 'Rent'

Sylvania Northview High School theater students are too young to know what it’s like to fork over 30 percent or more of your monthly income for rent, but they know how to put on a good musical about it.

If you’ve ever wanted to see Rent , but didn’t because of some naughty words and sexual overtones, Sylvania is offering an alternative with Rent: School Edition that premieres Thursday at Northview. Jeremy Davis , the show’s director, as well as the school’s choral and activities director, said this version includes altered or removed adult language and dialogue. It also skips "Contact," the song about the sex lives of the couples in the original version of the musical, because, well, that’s a bit much for a teen production.

But all the other things fans know and love are all there. And although the cast wasn’t alive for the early ‘90s AIDS crisis, and much has changed since Rent debuted more than 26 years ago, Davis said there’s plenty for the cast to learn and appreciate with the show, adding that Rent offers its young actors some important history.

“We discussed how many pieces of musical theater have aged poorly over the years,” he said. “However, Rent is still relevant and deals with many topics that hit close to home with our students.

“We are seeing more or more celebration for individualism and students being accepted for who they are in our schools,” he added. “Acceptance and self-discovery are at the core of Rent .

“Rent also deals with the AIDS epidemic of the 1980s. We have used our recent experience with COVID as a reference point to teach our students about the fear and isolation associated with the AIDS epidemic.”

Set in 1989, Rent follows a band of impoverished artists in New York City who struggle to live every moment to its fullest and follow their dreams — all while living for free because they refuse to pay their rent. But the storyline remains upbeat despite the serious undertones, with a catchy rock musical score that stands the test of time.

This is the school’s seventh production in eight years — not counting 2020, because no one does thanks to the coronavirus pandemic — and Davis said the 17 student cast members, as well as 25-member crew, spent just five weeks starting in July to prepare for the show.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, as well as 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Northview High School Performing Arts Center, 5403 Silica Dr., Sylvania. For tickets, $12 for adults and $10 for students, go to northviewtheatre.org .

AUDITIONS are coming up for three musicals:

■ She Loves Me : 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Waterville Playshop, 808 Michigan Ave., Waterville. Audition forms are available at watervilleplayshop.org . Callbacks will be 7 p.m. Aug. 22.

■ Young Frankenstein : 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 611 Woodville Rd., Toledo. Auditions are by appointment only; fill out the form at oregoncommunitytheatre.org . Callbacks will be announced by noon Wednesday, and take place the same day at the church from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

■ Sweeney Todd : 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Aug. 25 at Way Public Library, 101 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg. Audition forms are available at perrysburgmusicaltheatre.org . Callbacks will begin at 11 a.m. Aug. 27.

If you can’t make these, or don’t fancy yourself a singer, Actors Collaborative Toledo hosts auditions for a haunting play:

■ The Turn of the Screw : 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Toledo Repertoire Theatre, 16 Tenth St., Toledo. For information, go to toledorep.org .

Casting is for one-man and -woman and performances are Nov. 4-6 at the Rep.

Upcoming shows:

■ Hamilton : Wednesday through Sept. 4 at the Stranahan Theater, 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo.

■ Side by Side by Sondheim : Sept. 2-11 at the Toledo Repertoire Theatre, 16 10th St., Toledo.

■ Deathtrap : Sept. 9-18 at the Village Players Theatre, 2740 Upton Ave., Toledo.

■ Kinky Boots : Sept. 16-25 at the Croswell Opera House, 129 E. Maumee St., Adrian.

■ GLORIOUS! The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins the Worst Singer in the World : Sept. 22 through Oct. 2 by the Lakeside Theatre Company at the Maumee Indoor Theatre, 601 Conant St., Toledo.

■ Spamilton : An American Parody : 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Valentine Theatre, 410 Adams St., Toledo.

■ Five Women Wearing the Same Dress : Sept. 16-18 and Sept. 23-25 at the Black Swamp Players Theatre, 115 E. Oak St., Bowling Green.

Jeff Schmucker writes about theater for The Blade. Send news of theater and comedy events at least two weeks in advance to theater@theblade.com.