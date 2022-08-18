Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
Watch Chesapeake Shores Online: Season 6 Episode 2
Romance was in the air on Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 2 when it became clear Abby was finally ready to move on. Meanwhile, Deidre and Alexandra Peck visited the B&B to avoid negative media attention. With everything on the line, it was down to everyone else to keep the...
TV Fanatic
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Finale Almost Made Killers Out of The Liars
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has been a breath of fresh air. The latest entry in the iconic franchise took us on a wild ride as a serial killer stalked the liars at every turn. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Season 1 wrapped with an unnerving, exciting, and revealing finale.
TV Fanatic
Surface Season 1 Episode 6 Review: The Myth of California
Now that was a good hour of television. I have been actively rooting for flashbacks for quite some time now, and Surface Season 1 Episode 6 delivered in every single way. This has always been not only the story of Sophie but also the story of Sophie and James. Their...
Essence
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova
"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
TV Fanatic
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 15
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 15 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
SEAL Team Season 6 Gets a Premiere Date and Trailer: Who Might Be Dead?
SEAL Team Season 6 is going to be the most dramatic yet. Paramount+ released the official trailer for the new season of the hit original drama series and revealed the season will get underway on Sunday, September 18. Produced by CBS Studios, the series will debut all-new episodes weekly on...
TV Fanatic
In The Dark Season 4 Episode 11
In The Dark Season 4 Episode 11 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Mind Your Business
Raq is not playing around. Now that she's got the lay of the land and no competition, there is nothing Raq won't do to keep her position, whether that means bringing in old enemies or dispatching of (mostly) trusted soldiers. Raq drew a line in the sand on Power Book...
TV Fanatic
House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1 Review: The Heirs of the Dragon
Returning to Westeros after the conclusion of Game of Thrones was always going to be bittersweet, but House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1 is a welcome change of pace. We have so much conflict off the bat that it's hard not to ponder who will turn against who by the season's end, and I am so here for this ride.
Thor: Love and Thunder release date on Disney Plus is September 8th
Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters on July 8th, which means we’re approaching the Disney Plus release date. Disney gives its movies a theatrical window that’s at least 45 days long before releasing them on its streaming service. That means Marvel fans don’t have to wait too long...
