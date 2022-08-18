Read full article on original website
liveboston617.org
Boston Police Hunt for Shooters from Saturday Morning ShotSpotter in Roxbury
On August 20 at approximately 02:00 hours Boston Police Officers from District B-2 responded to the area of 25 Highland Ave for a ShotSpotter activation as well as numerous 911 calls for reported shots fired in the area. When Officers arrived on scene they located numerous spent shell casings in the area and after speaking with witnesses were told that the shootout had occurred between a blue sedan and a resident of a near by building.
23-Year-Old Worcester Man Arrested on Gun Charges
WORCESTER - Worcester Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Illinois Street on Saturday at around 10:45 PM. As officers arrived at the scene, vehicles drove away. One vehicle, a black Jeep, drove around a cruiser and failed to stop at a stop sign at Canterbury Street and Walpole Street. An officer initiated a vehicle stop, but the Jeep sped away.
fallriverreporter.com
Now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper indicted in crash that killed 51-year-old Christopher Zike
BOSTON — A now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper has been indicted for motor vehicle homicide in the 2021 crash that claimed the life of 51-year-old Christopher Zike, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. A Suffolk County grand jury late last week returned an indictment charging Kristopher Carr, 26, of...
bpdnews.com
Youth Violence Strike Force Recover Four Firearms and Arrest Four Males on Weapons Charges
At about 7:06 PM, on Friday, August 19, 2022, Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force made on-site firearm arrests Daishawn Brown,33, of Eliot, Maine, and three juvenile males (two 15 years of age and one 17 years of age), in the area of 427 Cummings Highway (Oaklawn Cemetery) in Roslindale.
liveboston617.org
Shots Fired on Columbia Road – Suspect Vehicle ID’ed and Recovered
On August 18 2022, at approximately 22:45 hours Boston Police Officers assigned to District C-11 and B-2 responded to the area of 145 Columbia Road for the ShotSpotter activation. Numerous units responded to the area and quickly a suspect description was obtained by officers. Officers issued a BOLO for a white Mercedes with a black male operator with a white shirt and a parcel plate from witness accounts of the drive by.
liveboston617.org
Gang Unit Arrests Career Criminal on Firearm Possession Charges in Roxbury
At about 21:44 pm on Thursday, August 18 2022, members of the Youth Violence Strike Force made an onsite firearm arrest of Jahkaii Graham-Gilliam, 23, of Brockton, in the area of 76 Malcolm X Boulevard in Roxbury. Officers were on directed patrol in the area of Tremont Street when they...
newbedfordguide.com
Woman wanted by New Bedford Police arrested after found squatting in Framingham home
At approximately 9:10am Wednesday morning, Framingham Police Department responded to a call about a “group living in a vacant home” at 153 Irving Street, in Framingham. Upon arrival, police discovered a couple living inside and a background check showed the woman, 24-year-old Kaitlin R. Ciccarone, with no known address, was wanted on a warrant from the New Bedford Police and two from the Seekonk Police. Ciccarone was subsequently arrested.
everettleader.com
Lynn Man Murdered In Everett Killed By Saugus Man Now In Custody
The son of the MBTA Transit Police Chief was ordered held without bail on murder and burglary charges last Thursday. In what might be described as a crime of passion, the killer shot to death the man living with his former girlfriend in a Central Street apartment in Everett. Brian...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mass State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Team Nets 36 Individuals, Including 1 in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts State Police violent fugitive apprehension team between August 12 and 18 nabbed 36 individuals, including one in Framingham. The team arrested 36 suspects in violent crimes, who were at large in Massachusetts communities, said Mass State Police. One individual, who was arrested in Framingham had...
Fatal double shooting in Wareham appears to be murder-suicide, DA says
Police in Wareham are investigating a fatal double shooting reported Friday evening that appears to be a murder-suicide, according to authorities. Members of the Wareham Police Department contacted its Massachusetts State Police unit around 5 p.m. Friday about the fatal double shooting in the town, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
Driver Identified in Fatal Framingham Motorcycle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Framingham Police are investing a fatal crash that occurred in Framingham on Friday night, August 12 on Salem Street. The man driving the motorcycle in the crash, died, said Framingham Police on August 14. Yesterday, August 19, the Middlesex District...
Framingham Police: Woman Tries To Cash Fraudulent $18,700 Check
FRAMINGHAM – Police are investigating an attempted larceny at a Framingham bank. Police were called to Santander bank at 490 Cochituate Road yesterday, August 18 at 1:41 p.m. “A woman attempted to cash a fraudulent check,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. Lt. Mickens said the check...
Police: Framingham Woman Arrested on Multiple Motor Vehicle Violations
FRAMINGHAM – Police arrested a Framingham woman at 7 a.m. yesterday, August 17 on multiple motor vehicle charges. Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Patricia Lounsbury-Krotki, 54 of 89 Bethany Road in Framingham at 7;33 a.m. on Clinton Street. “Plates came back stolen out of Avon, and were...
WCVB
Probable murder-suicide under investigation on private way near beach in Wareham
WAREHAM, Mass. — Two people are dead after a double shooting in a Massachusetts waterfront neighborhood and police are investigating the case as a probable murder-suicide. Wareham Police blocked traffic from a private way, Captain Collis Drive, on Friday evening for the investigation. The short street leads to a beach along Onset Bay.
Police seek to suspend license of motorist who drove SUV inside South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE, Mass. — In a sight you certainly don’t see every day, a car drove inside the South Shore Plaza on Thursday morning, leaving customers scratching their heads. Officers responding to the busy mall for a report of vehicle that had driven inside the building around 11:45 a.m. found a white Lincoln MKX stopped on the second floor, according to the Braintree Police Department.
Police ID man killed in wrong-way OUI crash
The 72-year-old man's car was hit head-on by an alleged drunk driver heading the wrong way on I-495.
ABC6.com
Woman killed in New Bedford highway crash now identified
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn has identified the woman that was struck and killed by a pickup truck in New Bedford early Saturday morning. Quinn said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber, from Assonet, died after a crash that happened along Route 140 North around 2:30...
2 Massachusetts men dead following possible drownings in New Hampshire
BRISTOL, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are the victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol on Saturday around 12:40 p.m. learned a swimmer had been pulled to shore by friends, according to New Hampshire State Police.
Framingham Police: Vehicle Crashes Through Fence at 2:30 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – A driver suffered minor injuries after a vehicle crashed through a fence at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17, said Police. The single-vehicle crash happened at 2:36 a.m. at 65 Leland Street in Framingham, according to the public police log. The driver “suffered minor injuries,” said Framingham...
ABC6.com
Man hospitalized after being attacked in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said a man was sent to the hospital after being attacked Saturday night outside an Applebee’s restaurant. ABC 6 News received an anonymous link with a video attached showing one man being beaten by two other men on Carriage Drive. One of...
