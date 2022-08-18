The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department is reporting a man is jailed following a reported attack on a woman with a machete. Steve Silvers was arrested after officers responded to the disturbance on Madison Street. Officers discovered Silvers leaving the home with a woman’s purse. Authorities then heard a woman screaming from inside the house. Silvers was detained by police when they discovered large amounts of blood in the home, leading to a bedroom where the woman was found with multiple wounds and lacerations. Witnesses, along with the victim identified Silvers as the suspect and found the machete covered in blood and hair. Silvers is being held on first degree murder charges.

UNICOI COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO