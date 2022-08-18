Read full article on original website
NEW: Church Hill officials named in Comptroller report for missing money, misuse of town property and workers
State investigators said a former court clerk for the city of Church Hill manipulated official documents to steal almost $3,000 in cash. The Comptroller’s Office said in a report that Stacy Mayes used the original receipt and carbon copy documents for multiple bank transactions. She left her job in November and was indicted by a grand jury this month.
Kingsport Police Department Takes Top Honors In Statewide Competition
The Kingsport Police Department recently took top honors at the Tennessee Lifesavers Conference and Law Enforcement Challenge. The department not only was awarded top honors in several different categories, but also won first place in the 101-200 department division and was named the overall winner as the highest scoring department in the entire Tennessee Law Enforcement Challenge. Additionally, Kingsport’s winning entry was pitted regionally against the winner of a similar competition in neighboring Georgia and the department came out on top in that competition as well.
Texas murder suspect taken into custody in Smyth County, Virginia
Court records in Smyth County, Virginia show extradition hearings for a Texas man accused of murder were finalized on Friday. Daetwuan Rayvon Thompson, 29, a big rig driver from Irving, was taken into custody while delivering a load to a factory in Chilhowie last week. Southwest Virginia Today reported that...
Southwest Virginia Man Charged With Numerous Offenses After Leading Police On Three County Chase
A Southwest Virginia man is jailed after attempting to break into a woman’s residence in Abingdon Virginia, then setting fire to a neighboring house before leading authorities on a three county chase over the weekend. 33 year old Chandler Meade, of Meadowview, Virginia was finally apprehended after leading police on a chase through Washington, Sullivan and Johnson Counties. Chandler, allegedly set fire to a house and fled the scene into Sullivan and Johnson County where he was stopped with the aid of spike strips. Chandler is charged with two felony counts of arson, two felony counts of vandalism, breaking and entering, a firearms charge and felony eluding.
UPDATE: Felony charge now filed in fatal Morristown crash
A statement from Morristown Police says a person of interest in a fatal car crash now has a warrant for his arrest on a felony charge of leaving the scene. Investigators said Walter Noe Mendez is actively avoiding capture. He is now the main suspect in the death of a 1-year-old boy that was killed when a vehicle purposely backed into a home on Louise Avenue.
UPDATE: SUSPECT IN CUSTODY: Jonesborough man accused of luring deputies into booby-trapped home
UPDATE, 8/22 4 PM: James Tolley was located Monday thanks to a tip from a citizen. He is in custody on a $200,000 bond at the Washington County Detention Center. The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Jonesborough man after he reportedly lured three deputies into a booby-trapped home. According to a report, James W. Tolley, 39, is charged with aggravated arson and other related charges.
Drugs possibly contributing factor in fatal Weber City pedestrian crash
The pedestrian killed in a crash in Scott County last Tuesday has been identified. An update from Virginia State Police says Christopher LaForce, 40, of Weber City was killed after he was struck by a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Wadlow Gap Highway and U.S. 23. The report says the...
Johnson City man arrested after choking, throwing mallet at ex-girlfriend
A Johnson City man was arrested Tuesday morning for domestic assault after he reportedly threw a mallet and choked his ex-girlfriend. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Antonio Marsh was jailed just after midnight when deputies responded to Plymouth Road in reference to a domestic assault. Upon arrival,...
Unicoi County Authorities Arrest Man After Machete Attack On Woman
The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department is reporting a man is jailed following a reported attack on a woman with a machete. Steve Silvers was arrested after officers responded to the disturbance on Madison Street. Officers discovered Silvers leaving the home with a woman’s purse. Authorities then heard a woman screaming from inside the house. Silvers was detained by police when they discovered large amounts of blood in the home, leading to a bedroom where the woman was found with multiple wounds and lacerations. Witnesses, along with the victim identified Silvers as the suspect and found the machete covered in blood and hair. Silvers is being held on first degree murder charges.
96th Annual Appalachian Fair kicks off
The Appalachian Fair kicked off its 96th year in Gray on Monday. This year’s packed lineup of musical performances includes Walker Hayes, Russell Dickerson, Carly Pearce, We Are Messengers, Shenandoah, and Dailey & Vincent. General admission to the fair for those over age 12 is ten dollars. The Appalachian...
UPDATE: Kingsport man dies after being hit by car while chasing dog
UPDATE: Kingsport Police say they were officially notified late Monday afternoon by medical staff that Gordon Johnson has succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. A Kingsport man is seriously injured after reportedly being hit by a car while chasing a dog. The crash happened in the 900 block of Lynn Garden Drive at around 1 PM on Monday, where according to Kingsport Police, Gordon Johnson suddenly ran into the roadway after a dog, and was hit by a car.
