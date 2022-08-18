ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, AR

School districts across Arkansas struggle to find teachers to fill classrooms

By Claire Kreuz
ArkLaTexhomepage
ArkLaTexhomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDFIk_0hM9kAsW00

PULASKI CO, Ark. — As districts across the state start seeing students back on campus, some schools won’t have enough teachers to fill the classrooms. The teacher shortage is impacting just about every district in central Arkansas forcing district leaders to find new ways to recruit and retain staff.

The halls are empty in schools across the state, but teachers are already prepping for when the first bell rings. While some of these classrooms are already coming together, others still sit untouched.

“It’s unlike I’ve ever seen before and I’ve been in HR since 2006,” Pulaski County Special School District Human Resources Assistant Superintendent Shawn Burgess said.

Burgess said they still need to fill 50 teaching positions district-wide.

“I think that the pandemic has had a lot to do with it,” Burgess said. “I think the fact that people’s circumstances have changed and they’ve chosen to do something different.”

TASD starts school year with extra safety measures

She said they are looking at the problem from every angle like turning to support staff.

“Recruiting them to teach if they have a degree,” Burgess said.

They are also recruiting those who have taken a step back from the classroom.

“Just yesterday I got a call from a teacher who is agreeing to come back from retirement,” Burgess said.

Over at the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District, Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Owoh says they still have 15 positions open.

“This time last year the number for us was double, almost triple that number,” Dr. Owoh said.

Gas prices continue to drop, Arkansas drivers now pay the lowest average cost in the country

He credits a four percent pay raise across the board for keeping that number low.

“Money isn’t everything but, for me, I wanted to make sure we compensate our employees as best as possible,” Dr. Owoh said.

It’s not just about the extra cash but promoting a positive work environment, giving support to teachers and putting a focus on mental health.

“Climate and culture, making sure we have working conditions that are conducive to people wanting to come to work,” Dr. Owoh said.

Quiet quitting: What is it and why has it caught on?

For both districts, they have plans in place in case they don’t have enough teachers for the start of the year.

“We will decide whether or not teachers can be moved from school to school,” Burgess said. “We will also employ substitute teachers who will fill those openings as well.”

They thank those who continue coming back to educate the next generation.

“Thank you. Thank you for committing yourselves to the work to help our students become the best versions of themselves,” Burgess said.

Both districts are still taking applications and hope to have most of the spots filled by the start of the school year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.

Comments / 9

Hillbillygirl
3d ago

Pay them. You can make more money working in a factory than teachers.. then there are lovertime hours, not being compensated.

Reply
4
GoAheadMakeMyDay
3d ago

The reason for the shortage is GOVERMENT INVOLVMENT rather than community ran schooling. If yiu people keep begging the US Government for money for teachers, then you add to their involvement, and the only teachers you'll ultimately end up with are the CRT trash. Schools should reflect the standards of their local communities, not the federal government. Think b4 you go in and on about teacher pay. Good pay for teachers needs to be the end product in fed government removal from our school systems.

Reply(1)
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Education
Jacksonville, AR
Education
Pulaski County, AR
Education
Local
Arkansas Government
County
Pulaski County, AR
City
Jacksonville, AR
State
Arkansas State
Pulaski County, AR
Government
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas teachers $5,500 behind Mississippi’s

Arkansas legislators in their recent special session declined to use the state’s budget surplus to increase teacher salaries, but some indicated interest in doing so next year. Let’s hope they follow through. Gov. Asa Hutchinson had wanted lawmakers to increase the minimum starting teacher salary from $36,000 to...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Arkansas#School Districts#Classroom#Pulaski Co
KYTV

Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday

IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - An earthquake shook part of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri on Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit around 8:15 a.m. The epicenter was three miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Ark. The earthquake had a depth of 9.2 miles. To report a correction or...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas Crisis Center seeing uptick in calls to suicide hotline

ROGERS, Ark. — Channel 5 parent company TEGNA and its foundation recently awarded four nonprofits a total of $10,000. One of those agencies is the Arkansas Crisis Center. "We were established in 1985 after a rash of suicides at the Rogers High School. So a group of volunteers decided that these students needed someone to talk to. So they developed a hotline for them to call in and to have someone listen to their needs on the other end of the line," said Rebecca Brubaker, the Arkansas Crisis Center (ACC) executive director.
ROGERS, AR
AL.com

3 Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended over violent arrest

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday following social media outrage over a video that seemingly showed two deputies and an officer using force on a suspect under arrest. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante issued a statement Sunday evening, stating two county deputies will...
MULBERRY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WausauPilot

Wausau fugitive located in Missouri

A Wausau sex offender who allegedly tampered with his Global Positioning System and fled from supervision was captured Sunday in Missouri, police said. Adam Lee Eckart, 31, was wanted by the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections and was the subject of a Wausau Police Dept. plea for help in locating him, late last week. Eckart spent time in prison for exposing child to harmful materials and second-degree sexual assault of a child, police said.
WAUSAU, WI
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Entergy Arkansas helping customers beat the heat

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This summer brought one of the earliest and longest stretches of high temperatures at a time when prices have increased for everything from gasoline to groceries. Because of the stress these challenging market conditions have placed on customers, Entergy Arkansas is stepping up to help.
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas man who threatened mass shootings at Louisiana and Mississippi schools will have bond set on August 22nd

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (08/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 17, 2022, Kenneth Moody was extradited to Vidalia, La. from Hot Springs, Ark., and booked at the Vidalia Police Department. Moody was then transported to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office for confinement, awaiting to appear in front of a […]
VIDALIA, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Civil Air Patrol stands ready to help Arkansas teachers

Members of the Civil Air Patrol, Arkansas Wing are once again ready to help teachers make an impact in their classrooms. Civil Air Patrol, the auxiliary of the Unites States Air Force, provides an aerospace education curriculum, along with free STEM kits for educators. “We currently offer over 20 different...
ARKANSAS STATE
ArkLaTexhomepage

ArkLaTexhomepage

2K+
Followers
663
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

KTAL NBC 6 and ArkLaTexHomepage.com is your source for local news that matters. ArkLaTexhomepage.com brings you coverage on topics and issues that impact your community, from severe weather and safety matters to local events and sports coverage.

 https://arklatexhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy