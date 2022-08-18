ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

drgnews.com

Three Sweeps Help Governor Girls Tennis Start 5-1

SIOUX FALLS – Pierre Governor Girls Tennis improved to 5-1 with match wins over Harrisburg, Washington and Roosevelt over the weekend, with 9-0 wins Friday over Harrisburg and Saturday over Washington and Roosevelt. Lincoln defeated the Governors 6-3 on Friday.
PIERRE, SD
mitchellnow.com

Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year announced for 2022

VeaBea Thomas from Harrold has been chosen as the Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year for South Dakota. The announcement was made on Thursday, which was the last day of the three-day show. While accepting the award, she said she’s learned from working with two other women in her family.
HARROLD, SD
drgnews.com

Starting today, traffic to be reduced to one lane in both directions on Missouri River bridge at Pierre/Fort Pierre

Starting today (Aug. 22, 2022), the South Dakota Department of Transportation will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction on the Lt. Cmdr. John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge over the Missouri River between Fort Pierre and Pierre. The westbound outside lane and the eastbound inside lane over the bridge will be closed, resulting in one lane of traffic in both directions.
PIERRE, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pierre, SD
Pierre, SD
Business
Pierre, SD
Government
Fort Pierre, SD
Government
City
Fort Pierre, SD
drgnews.com

Stanley County School District welcomes new staff for 2022-23 year

The Stanley County School District has welcomed over a dozen new staff members for the 2022-23 school year. The new employees are: Ryan McMacken-Elementary PE; Clint Neville-Middle-High School PE; Elizabeth Quinn-High School Social Studies; Gretchen Pinto-Middle-High School Special Education Paraprofessional; Nicole Barnes-Elementary Music; Marjorie Sisco-High School Resource; Kristie Maher-3rd Grade Teacher; Curt Littau-Middle-High School Principal; Karsyn Krause-Middle-High School Secretary; Stacey Meyer-Elementary Special Education teacher; Melody Littau-Speech Language Pathologist/Special Education Director; Kim Guyon-Special Education Paraprofessional; Lori Norman-Paraprofessional at Cheyenne School; and Georgina Smith-Elementary Secretary.
STANLEY COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Construction reduces John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge traffic to one lane

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers crossing the bridge that connects Pierre and Fort Pierre can expect more construction cones. Starting on Monday, traffic over the John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge will be reduced to one lane in both directions for the next several months. The project is expected to...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

2nd Half Rally Sends Sully Buttes Over Stanley County In Opener

FORT PIERRE – Sully Buttes scored on consecutive possessions in the second half to defeat Sully Buttes 16-6 Friday in the football opener at Ole Williamson Field. Charger quarterback Landon Hepker completed a 62-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown with just over two minutes left in the third quarter, then ran in a two-point conversion and Sully Buttes (1-0) led 8-0.
STANLEY COUNTY, SD
