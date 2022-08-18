Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
Three Sweeps Help Governor Girls Tennis Start 5-1
SIOUX FALLS – Pierre Governor Girls Tennis improved to 5-1 with match wins over Harrisburg, Washington and Roosevelt over the weekend, with 9-0 wins Friday over Harrisburg and Saturday over Washington and Roosevelt. Lincoln defeated the Governors 6-3 on Friday.
mitchellnow.com
Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year announced for 2022
VeaBea Thomas from Harrold has been chosen as the Dakotafest Woman Farmer/Rancher of the Year for South Dakota. The announcement was made on Thursday, which was the last day of the three-day show. While accepting the award, she said she’s learned from working with two other women in her family.
drgnews.com
River Cities Public Transit in Pierre receives grant to develop driver apprenticeship program
Pierre-based River Cities Public Transit is one of 14 recipients of $10,000 grants from the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation to expand the number of Registered Apprenticeships Programs in South Dakota. Jess Marlow with RCPT says they are developing a driver apprenticeship program to develop CDL drivers. He...
drgnews.com
Starting today, traffic to be reduced to one lane in both directions on Missouri River bridge at Pierre/Fort Pierre
Starting today (Aug. 22, 2022), the South Dakota Department of Transportation will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction on the Lt. Cmdr. John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge over the Missouri River between Fort Pierre and Pierre. The westbound outside lane and the eastbound inside lane over the bridge will be closed, resulting in one lane of traffic in both directions.
drgnews.com
Stanley County School District welcomes new staff for 2022-23 year
The Stanley County School District has welcomed over a dozen new staff members for the 2022-23 school year. The new employees are: Ryan McMacken-Elementary PE; Clint Neville-Middle-High School PE; Elizabeth Quinn-High School Social Studies; Gretchen Pinto-Middle-High School Special Education Paraprofessional; Nicole Barnes-Elementary Music; Marjorie Sisco-High School Resource; Kristie Maher-3rd Grade Teacher; Curt Littau-Middle-High School Principal; Karsyn Krause-Middle-High School Secretary; Stacey Meyer-Elementary Special Education teacher; Melody Littau-Speech Language Pathologist/Special Education Director; Kim Guyon-Special Education Paraprofessional; Lori Norman-Paraprofessional at Cheyenne School; and Georgina Smith-Elementary Secretary.
KELOLAND TV
Construction reduces John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge traffic to one lane
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers crossing the bridge that connects Pierre and Fort Pierre can expect more construction cones. Starting on Monday, traffic over the John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge will be reduced to one lane in both directions for the next several months. The project is expected to...
drgnews.com
2nd Half Rally Sends Sully Buttes Over Stanley County In Opener
FORT PIERRE – Sully Buttes scored on consecutive possessions in the second half to defeat Sully Buttes 16-6 Friday in the football opener at Ole Williamson Field. Charger quarterback Landon Hepker completed a 62-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown with just over two minutes left in the third quarter, then ran in a two-point conversion and Sully Buttes (1-0) led 8-0.
drgnews.com
Juvenile male in custody after early Friday evening pursuit from Lyman County into Stanley County
No one was injured, but a juvenile is in custody after a high speed pursuit around 5:15pm CT yesterday (Aug. 19, 2022) that started in Lyman County and ended in Stanley County south of Fort Pierre. Lyman County Sheriff Steve Manger says a Lyman County Deputy received information about a...
drgnews.com
Cause of state vehicle bursting into flames in Pierre parking lot not suspicious, but unknown
A van owned by the State of South Dakota is a total loss after a fire late this morning (11:20am CT Aug. 18, 2022) in a parking lot in Pierre. Pierre Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brandon McCarthy says the vehicle was in the Kneip building parking lot along Governor’s Drive.
