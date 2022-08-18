Read full article on original website
Hypebae
The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Nike Air Max Penny “Home”
Despite not having his own label under the Swoosh’s conglomerate, Anfernee Deon “Penny” Hardaway has one of the most celebrated signature sneaker lines of all-time. As the brand celebrates 35 years of its revolutionary Air Max technology, the original Air Max Penny has been on a retro run. Collaborators the likes of Stussy and Social Status have taken a stab at the mid-1990s basketball silhouette, but fans keep favoring the styles #1 laced up on court during his time in the NBA. Following up the inaugural “Orlando” colorway, the design is set to return in a clean “Home” option that couples a predominantly “White” arrangement with “Varsity Royal” flair. Visible Air underfoot takes on the titular blue tone, faithfully recreating a look that captured attention over 25 years ago. Making the sneaker that much more special is the fact that this month’s return marks the first time the shoe ever retros.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Bliss Debuts A Vibrant “Laser Pink” Colorway
Nike has released a number of women’s exclusive Air Maxes over the course of the last few years. The Air Max Bliss is their latest, and it’s currently available in a wide range of options, including but not limited to this “Laser Pink” colorway. Made up...
sneakernews.com
The Grayscale Nike Air Max 90 G Gets Livened With Pickle Green
The Nike Air Max 90 has enjoyed decades of perennial success as one of the brand’s premier cushioning silhouettes thanks to its timeless style and wide-ranging customizability. Having remixed almost all of their styles with up-to-par configurations like spiked retro Air Jordan’s, a Pickle Green and a greyscale amalgamation takes form on the Nike Air Max 90 G.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The adidas adiFOM Q In “Black/Orange”
Slip-ons, clogs and uniquely crafted slides are all the rage thanks to the comfortability and distinct design elements present in Kanye West’s highly sought after Yeezy Foam Runner and Yeezy Slides. As the adidas Originals team embarks on their own path toward following in the aforementioned lines success, they’ll be enjoying a revisitation of the 2001 adidas Quake in the adiFOM Q “Black/Orange”.
hypebeast.com
Rounding Up Air Jordan 13 Retro Grails Ahead of the "French Blue" Release
Michael Jordan donned the Air Jordan 13 Retro throughout his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Tinker Hatfield‘s design visually riffed on Jordan’s nickname, the “Black Cat,” adapting a sculpted, paw-like outsole in commemoration of the athlete’s animalistic prowess on the court. Since the model’s 1997 debut, the silhouette’s unconventional paneling has seen numerous iterations met with devout fanfare. Ahead of the “French Blue” drop, HYPEBEAST revisits noteworthy AJ13s that continue to dominate the closets of avid sneaker collectors.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 9 "Fire Red" Release Date Delayed: Details
One of the more forgotten 90s Jumpman silhouettes is the Air Jordan 9. It is a sneaker that came out while Michael Jordan was out playing baseball, and as a result, we never truly got to see it on the court. With that being said, Jumpman still comes out with some new colorways from time to time, including the "Fire Red" model below.
sneakernews.com
Orange And Volt Neons Brighten Up The Latest Nike ZoomX VaporFly NEXT% 2
Over the course of the last few months, the Nike ZoomX VaporFly NEXT% 2 has indulged heavily in bold colors. That continues to be the case with its next offering, which brightens up the runner using two vivid neons. That’s not to say the pair is without neutrals, however, as...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 "Afro Beats" Rumored Release Date Revealed
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 7. As a result, we have seen some nice retros make their way back to the market, all while new colorways have also been shown off. This should be exciting for all sneakerheads who are fans of the early 90s sneaker, as the Jordan 7 has oftentimes been forgotten about by the brand.
sneakernews.com
Spiders Crawl Onto The Nike Air Presto For Halloween
It’s never too early to start preparing for the spookiest time of the year, or at least that’s been the notion of The Swoosh over the past few months having already graced the Nike Dunk Low and Air Force 1 Mid in eerie black and neon renditions ready for the scariest holiday of the year. When it comes to the famed Nike Air Presto, the Beaverton-based brand is releasing an assembly of arachnids throughout the silhouette in line with their Halloween collection.
sneakernews.com
YCMC Offers Four Lace Options For Their New Balance 990v3 Collaboration
New Balance’s rise in popularity is thanks most in part to their extensive network of collaborators. And alongside Teddy Santis, thisisneverthat, and the like, the footwear brand has continued to foster relationships with a number of boutiques. And come very soon, one of these storefronts, YCMC, will be releasing a stripped down, understated version of the 990v3, which “celebrates the uniqueness and mutual admiration of self-expression through sneakers.”
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Gets An Early Fall Look
The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra may not be the most coveted of the brand’s staple cushioning technology, however its arrival in a sleek collection of Gray, Black and Orange tones garners a closer look. In comparison to its tonal counterparts, the tricolored silhouette is disparate as a fall-ready...
sneakernews.com
Nike Air Force 1 Is Treated With “Team Red” And Gum Combo
The 40th anniversary of Nike’s hallmark 1982 streetwear silhouette has seen a slew of shades, hues and textiles over the last eight months with the latest to join the roster coming in a Grade School “Team Red” variation of the Air Force 1. The pictured images of...
hotnewhiphop.com
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Phantom" Drops Soon: Best Look Yet
Travis Scott has come through with some very nice shoes ever since joining Nike and Jordan Brand over five years ago. He has done quite a bit of work with Jumpman, in particular, and one of his favorite shoes to work on has been the Air Jordan 1 Low. This is an oftentimes underrated shoe, and Travis has been working hard to make sure this sneaker gets the love it deserves.
CNET
