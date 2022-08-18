Read full article on original website
Fabio Cannavaro blasts Paul Pogba over his mindset
Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro has hammered Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba over his mindset.
Emerson set for West Ham medical after agreeing personal terms
West Ham are closing in on the signing of Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri after agreeing personal terms with the Italian, 90min understands. Last week, the two sides agreed a fee of an initial £13m, with a further £2m in add-ons, but personal terms proved a significant issue early in negotiations and the move looked to be at risk of breaking down.
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool should get win if protest forces Man Utd postponement
Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool side should be awarded three points if their game with Manchester United is postponed due to fan protests against the Glazer fam
Antony: Man Utd transfer target refuses to commit future to Ajax
Antony admits that he can't promise Ajax's supporters that he'll stay at the club amid interest from Manchester United.
Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo & Harry Maguire still have futures at Man Utd
Erik ten Hag reflects on the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo & Harry Maguire after Man Utd's 2-1 win over Liverpool.
Transfer rumours: Saint-Maximin on Man Utd radar; Bayern chasing De Jong
Tuesday's transfer rumours include Allan Saint-Maximin, Frenkie de Jong, Youri Tielemans, Rafael Leao, Memphis Depay, Marco Asensio and more.
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool 'should have won' against Man Utd
Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool should have beaten Man Utd.
Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 3
The best goals from the third gameweek of the Premier League, including strikes from James Maddison, Martin Odegaard, William Saliba and Jadon Sancho.
Erik ten Hag discusses what Casemiro will bring to Man Utd
Erik ten Hag discusses what Casemiro will bring to Man Utd.
Pedro Neto reacts to Arsenal transfer interest
Pedro Neto reacts to Arsenal's interest in signing him from Wolves.
Chelsea hold talks with AC Milan over Rafael Leao
Chelsea have held talks with AC Milan over forward Rafael Leao.
Antony: Man Utd talking personal terms as Hakim Ziyech meets Ajax
Ajax have met with Hakim Ziyech to discuss a possible return to the club as Man Utd hold direct talks with Antony's representatives, 90min understands.
Man Utd finalise Casemiro transfer
Casemiro has finalised his transfer to Manchester United from Real Madrid, the Premier League side have announced.
Harry Maguire: Man Utd captain facing axe for Liverpool game
Harry Maguire is at risk of being left out of Manchester United's lineup to face Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp laments Liverpool injury crisis
Jurgen Klopp admits he is concerned by Liverpool's latest injury crisis.
Casemiro bids farewell to Real Madrid ahead of Man Utd move
Casemiro has said goodbye to Real Madrid ahead of his move to Manchester United.
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool were 'not good enough' in Man Utd defeat
Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool's Premier League defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday night.
Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Red Devils earn stunning win
Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford helped Manchester United to a 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League on Monday night.
Erik ten Hag admits 'joy' at Man Utd victory over Liverpool
Erik ten Hag reacts to Man Utd's 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Monday night.
