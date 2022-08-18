ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiawah Island, SC

WCBD Count on 2

SCDNR to hold 33rd annual Beach Sweep

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will host a beach and river cleanup on September 17.   According to SCDNR, the 33rd Annual Beach / River Sweep will take place on September 17 across the state. Beach Sweep/ River Sweep is South Carolina’s largest volunteer litter-cleanup event along the […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Supporting financial stability for South Carolinians with disabilities

Nearly 800,000 people in South Carolina live with a physical or mental disability. Many of them are able and willing to work, yet our state has one of the highest unemployment rates in the nation for these individuals. Advocates are determined to change these statistics so that individuals with disabilities can find work and earn a fair wage.
ADVOCACY
Kiawah Island, SC
WCNC

Thousands in South Carolina still in insurance coverage gap

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Earlier this week, president Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. It includes provisions for climate issues, taxes and even some health care. But a gap remains in coverage and that is impacting thousands of South Carolinians. For years, Michaela Goldstein qualified for Medicaid and...
POLITICS
groundbreakcarolinas.com

Davis & Floyd Showcases North Charleston Transit Center in Video

CARTA and the City of North Charleston, S.C. enlisted Davis & Floyd to provide program management, architecture, landscape architecture, surveying, and civil, electrical, mechanical, and structural engineering services for the North Charleston Transit Center. Located on the site of the former Amtrak train station, the facility is used by several agencies, including CARTA, Amtrak, and Southeastern Stages. Davis & Floyd maintained the station’s operational capacity throughout the project to avoid disrupting vital transportation services to the area. Watch video.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Cunningham to hold campaign rally in Charleston on Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s Democratic candidate for Governor, Joe Cunningham, will hold a rally Monday at Tradesmen Brewing Company in Charleston.  Joe Cunningham and Tally Casey have announced their first “Rally with Joe and Tally” event.  “We’ll share our vision for a better South Carolina with more freedoms, safer communities, and lower taxes,” […]
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

A Look Inside: Del Webb Nexton – Active Adult Lifestyle Community (New Video)

Within the gates of Active Adult Community Del Webb Charleston at Nexton, residents have so many resort like amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, pickleball and tennis courts, a state-of-the-art fitness center, plus clubs and hobby groups. Nexton in Summerville, SC, recently was awarded the ‘Best in American Living’ award by the National Association of Home Builders.
CHARLESTON, SC
power98fm.com

South Carolina Beer Named Best Pale in the U.S. in National Competition

Looking for a good pale to try soon? Might want to look to South Carolina for the best pale in the U.S. according to a recent competition. A beer made in South Carolina was just named the best after competing in a national taste-testing competition. According to The State, RJ Rockers Brewing Company in Spartanburg has the best pale for you to try.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Post and Courier

Foster home provider looks to expand in Berkeley County

In its current mission to open more foster homes across the state, Lutheran Services Carolinas (LSC) hopes to establish a presence in Berkeley County and beyond. As a provider of therapeutic foster care services, LSC offers care to approximately 500 children with greater-than-normal challenges in the Carolinas. These include youngsters saddled with emotional and behavioral issues in need of counseling.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach bed bug cases ‘bad for business’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina attorney specializing in bed bug cases said Myrtle Beach accounts for 80% of his business statewide. Columbia-based attorney Trevor Eddy said bed bug lawsuits fell into his lap when he first opened his firm in 2018. In the past year, his active case count has almost tripled […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
MSNBC

S.C. State Rep.: ‘If you’re raped as an adult, good luck’

State lawmakers are continuing to debate over what constitutes as an exception to abortion restrictions in South Carolina. State Representative Spencer Wetmore says Republicans in her state simply can’t agree, but she tips her hat to her colleague and friend, Rep. Neal Collins who is one of the Republicans “starting to understand” the consequences of restricting reproductive healthcare – for women and doctors. “It just takes one zealous prosecutor to bring charges…we’re crazy if we don't think that is gonna have a chilling effect on our doctors providing care.”Aug. 20, 2022.
POLITICS
