SCDNR to hold 33rd annual Beach Sweep
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will host a beach and river cleanup on September 17. According to SCDNR, the 33rd Annual Beach / River Sweep will take place on September 17 across the state. Beach Sweep/ River Sweep is South Carolina’s largest volunteer litter-cleanup event along the […]
The Post and Courier
Median price of a house in Charleston is $400,000. Where can a prospective buyer find one?
The median price of a house in the Charleston area stands at about $400,000, which is $50,000 more than a year ago and $120,000 more than before the pandemic. So where can a prospective buyer expect to find a residence in the region for that amount of money and what will they get?
thenewirmonews.com
Supporting financial stability for South Carolinians with disabilities
Nearly 800,000 people in South Carolina live with a physical or mental disability. Many of them are able and willing to work, yet our state has one of the highest unemployment rates in the nation for these individuals. Advocates are determined to change these statistics so that individuals with disabilities can find work and earn a fair wage.
AAA: South Carolina’s average gas price dips to 43 cents below national average on Sunday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Gas prices in South Carolina were 43 cents a gallon less than the national average on Sunday, with a gallon of unleaded gas costing $3.47 on average in the Palmetto State, according to AAA. The average price in neighboring North Carolina on Sunday was $3.60, 30 cents less a gallon […]
WCNC
Thousands in South Carolina still in insurance coverage gap
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Earlier this week, president Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. It includes provisions for climate issues, taxes and even some health care. But a gap remains in coverage and that is impacting thousands of South Carolinians. For years, Michaela Goldstein qualified for Medicaid and...
groundbreakcarolinas.com
Davis & Floyd Showcases North Charleston Transit Center in Video
CARTA and the City of North Charleston, S.C. enlisted Davis & Floyd to provide program management, architecture, landscape architecture, surveying, and civil, electrical, mechanical, and structural engineering services for the North Charleston Transit Center. Located on the site of the former Amtrak train station, the facility is used by several agencies, including CARTA, Amtrak, and Southeastern Stages. Davis & Floyd maintained the station’s operational capacity throughout the project to avoid disrupting vital transportation services to the area. Watch video.
Cunningham to hold campaign rally in Charleston on Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s Democratic candidate for Governor, Joe Cunningham, will hold a rally Monday at Tradesmen Brewing Company in Charleston. Joe Cunningham and Tally Casey have announced their first “Rally with Joe and Tally” event. “We’ll share our vision for a better South Carolina with more freedoms, safer communities, and lower taxes,” […]
charlestondaily.net
A Look Inside: Del Webb Nexton – Active Adult Lifestyle Community (New Video)
Within the gates of Active Adult Community Del Webb Charleston at Nexton, residents have so many resort like amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, pickleball and tennis courts, a state-of-the-art fitness center, plus clubs and hobby groups. Nexton in Summerville, SC, recently was awarded the ‘Best in American Living’ award by the National Association of Home Builders.
power98fm.com
South Carolina Beer Named Best Pale in the U.S. in National Competition
Looking for a good pale to try soon? Might want to look to South Carolina for the best pale in the U.S. according to a recent competition. A beer made in South Carolina was just named the best after competing in a national taste-testing competition. According to The State, RJ Rockers Brewing Company in Spartanburg has the best pale for you to try.
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem Creek
Mount Pleasant Shem Creek is known for its shrimp boats and seafood restaurants, so that is where I went just east of Charleston on the central coast to learn about Charleston’s shrimping history and try my hand catching a few myself.
The Post and Courier
Foster home provider looks to expand in Berkeley County
In its current mission to open more foster homes across the state, Lutheran Services Carolinas (LSC) hopes to establish a presence in Berkeley County and beyond. As a provider of therapeutic foster care services, LSC offers care to approximately 500 children with greater-than-normal challenges in the Carolinas. These include youngsters saddled with emotional and behavioral issues in need of counseling.
Myrtle Beach bed bug cases ‘bad for business’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina attorney specializing in bed bug cases said Myrtle Beach accounts for 80% of his business statewide. Columbia-based attorney Trevor Eddy said bed bug lawsuits fell into his lap when he first opened his firm in 2018. In the past year, his active case count has almost tripled […]
How the Inflation Reduction Act could impact South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Anthony McFall is a Columbia native. He says things have been getting increasingly pricey throughout the last year. He's retired but says with increasing prices, he has considered going back to work. He spoke to News19 about the impacts on his grocery bills. "I might only...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston bakery site sold for $4.25M; Kiawah Island sales set 2Q record
The site of a North Charleston bakery has changed hands for $4.25 million in real dough. The 15,820-square-foot facility at 7065 Cross County Road houses a Flowers Foods facility, which sells brands such as Nature's Own, Tastykake, Wonder and Sunbeam, among others. The tenant has 6.5 years remaining on its...
MSNBC
S.C. State Rep.: ‘If you’re raped as an adult, good luck’
State lawmakers are continuing to debate over what constitutes as an exception to abortion restrictions in South Carolina. State Representative Spencer Wetmore says Republicans in her state simply can’t agree, but she tips her hat to her colleague and friend, Rep. Neal Collins who is one of the Republicans “starting to understand” the consequences of restricting reproductive healthcare – for women and doctors. “It just takes one zealous prosecutor to bring charges…we’re crazy if we don't think that is gonna have a chilling effect on our doctors providing care.”Aug. 20, 2022.
2 shark bites reported at South Carolina’s most popular beach
Both people were attacked in Myrtle Beach on Monday with one suffering a serious injury to the forearm and the second a more glancing bite to the leg, police told media outlets.
charlestondaily.net
Top 15 Questions People Ask When Moving to South Carolina – New Video by John R. White, Realtor
When moving to any new place, you are going to have questions, and here are the top 15 questions people ask when moving to South Carolina. A Co-worker Invited Me to Shag…Should I Call HR?. Why Does Everyone Call Me Sir/Ma’am?. Why Do You Put Hot Sauce on...
Cases of Equine Infectious Anemia rising in South Carolina
EIA is a reportable animal disease in all 50 states, says the veterinarian, meaning all positive cases must be reported by a testing laboratory to local, state, or federal animal health officials within two days of discovery.
E-bikes to make imprint on Hilton Head’s public pathways following passage of ordinance
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — If you live or visit the Hilton Head area get ready to see an increase in bike riders. Earlier this week, Hilton Head Town Council passed an e-bike ordinance. This allows the use of lower-speed electronic bikes on public pathways. In addition to the ordinance, there must be a […]
WJCL
Grandmother requires hundreds of stitches following South Carolina shark bite
Two swimmers survived shark bites this week at South Carolina’s most popular beach. Both victims were attacked in Myrtle Beach on Monday, with one suffering a serious injury to the forearm and the second a more glancing bite to the leg, police told media outlets. The attacks happened in...
