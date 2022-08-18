State lawmakers are continuing to debate over what constitutes as an exception to abortion restrictions in South Carolina. State Representative Spencer Wetmore says Republicans in her state simply can’t agree, but she tips her hat to her colleague and friend, Rep. Neal Collins who is one of the Republicans “starting to understand” the consequences of restricting reproductive healthcare – for women and doctors. “It just takes one zealous prosecutor to bring charges…we’re crazy if we don't think that is gonna have a chilling effect on our doctors providing care.”Aug. 20, 2022.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO