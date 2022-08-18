ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs leaves practice with injury

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just saw their All-Pro right tackle leave the practice with with an injury.

Tristan Wirfs left Thursday’s joint practice with the Tennessee Titans, and appeared to be dealing with some kind of core muscle injury, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Wirfs was an All-Pro selection last year in just his second NFL season, and his absence due to an ankle injury was a contributing factor in the Bucs’ early exit from the playoffs.

Losing Wirfs for any extended period of time would be a huge blow to an offensive line that’s already without Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen for a while.

