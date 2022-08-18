ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

ClickOnDetroit.com

Wave, current advisory for beaches in west Michigan

The National Weather Service of Grand Rapids state that dangerous waves and currents are expected Sunday. Officials warn those attending beaches between St. Joesph and Manistee to be on high alert as waves could possibly be over four feet. This warning is considered to be in the red zone, and...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel offers special Celebrate Michigan savings on fall and 2023 dates

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI – Celebrating its 135th season this year, Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel has been able to accomplish a feat most other resorts of its era could not: Finding a way to mesh the Gilded Age-style luxury it was designed for with modern updates – and even surprises – for its guests. A lot has changed since the decades when guests arrived by steamship for a months-long vacation. Yet those who stay overnight today can still walk on the world’s longest front porch and take in an amazing view of the Straits of Mackinac.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
99.1 WFMK

18 Michigan Counties at High COVID-19 Level

There are 83 counties in the state of Michigan. Out of those 83 counties, 18 of them are at high COVID-19 risk. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses certain calculations when it comes to determining COVID risk at a county level. I always read up on this because...
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

Did This Amazon Driver Really Just Steal a Michigan Homeowner’s Expensive Puppy?

An Amazon worker is being accused of driving off with a Michigan man's expensive puppy. And he's got a video that seems to back up his story. Amazon is supposed to drop off packages at your home. In some cases, it's lots and lots of packages on a semi-regular basis. Guilty as charged, Your Honor. But a man in Center LIne says this Amazon employee did just the opposite. Center Line is a suburb of Northern Detroit, just a few miles south of Sterling Heights.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Northern Lights visible in Michigan Thursday

(FOX 2) - Northern Lights fans get ready, because Thursday is the best day to see the incredible display of greens and purples dance overhead in Michigan. While a mass ejection exploded from the sun's surface Tuesday, the energy it emitted won't show its true colors until Thursday night, when a strong geomagnetic storm is predicted to collide over the state's atmosphere.
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

Two Michigan Lakes Named ‘Most Polluted’ in America

In Michigan, we are all about that "lake life". We buy lakefront property, take our vacations on the lake, go fishing, swim, and enjoy a multitude of other activities, too. I mean, with a nickname like "The Great Lakes State," of course we do. This is what makes this even sadder to type...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Faygo Bringing Back a Michigan Favorite After 15 Years

There’s not much that screams “Michigan” as much as good ol’ Faygo. Now, Faygo is bringing back a certain soda flavor that hasn’t been available in Michigan for 15 years. If you miss the sweet, fruity taste of Jazzin’ Bluesberry Faygo, then I have some...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership

It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
SOUTH LYON, MI
WILX-TV

Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may have noticed one of our most popular summer visitors is missing in action. Some may refer to these pests as Michigan’s state bird - the mosquito. It’s been quiet so far but, there’s no guarantee it will stay that way. You...
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

Southwest Michigan Could See 125 Degree Summers In 30 Years

The past few summers here in Southwest Michigan have been blisteringly hot, some of the hottest summers that we've had to date. We've seen long days of clear and sunny skies, high levels of humidity, and the ever-dreaded rising temperatures. We used to have great summers, where most of the days were in the 70s, with a light breeze, and a few clouds; fast forward a few years and you can feel the heat before you even step outside.
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in the State of Michigan?

There's always been a debate on whether or not it was illegal to drive barefoot in Michigan. You've probably heard the myth that it's illegal to drive barefoot in the state. Well, that's precisely what it is...a myth. If you want to get in your car, kick off your shoes, and start driving down the road, go right ahead.
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

K102.5

ABOUT

K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

