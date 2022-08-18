Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wave, current advisory for beaches in west Michigan
The National Weather Service of Grand Rapids state that dangerous waves and currents are expected Sunday. Officials warn those attending beaches between St. Joesph and Manistee to be on high alert as waves could possibly be over four feet. This warning is considered to be in the red zone, and...
Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel offers special Celebrate Michigan savings on fall and 2023 dates
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI – Celebrating its 135th season this year, Mackinac Island’s Grand Hotel has been able to accomplish a feat most other resorts of its era could not: Finding a way to mesh the Gilded Age-style luxury it was designed for with modern updates – and even surprises – for its guests. A lot has changed since the decades when guests arrived by steamship for a months-long vacation. Yet those who stay overnight today can still walk on the world’s longest front porch and take in an amazing view of the Straits of Mackinac.
Spectacular Michigan Sunrises and Sunsets Happen in August
Is there anything more beautiful then sunrises and sunsets in Michigan? It's one of the most spectacular sights you will ever see in your lifetime. Personally speaking, there are two places in Michigan where I like to go to see the sunset. One of those places is in Mackinaw City...
Experts warn of dangerous species of worm found in Michigan
Recently, a dangerous species of worm called jumping worm was found in Michigan. According to the Oakland University, the invasive Asian jumping worm (Amynthas agrestis), a litter-dwelling earthworm native to Japan and the Korean peninsula, was first identified in Michigan in 2008.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dogs getting sick with parvo-like illness in northern Michigan, dying within 3 days
Similar to canine parvovirus in symptoms, an unidentified illness has been sickening and killing dozens of dogs in Michigan in the past month. It first appeared in Otsego County but has been spreading through northern Michigan. In an article in the Clare County Cleaver, Clare County Animal Control Director Rudi Hicks said that the virus is...
Heavy storms roll through W. Michigan
A slow-moving system brought scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon, resulting in heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds.
18 Michigan Counties at High COVID-19 Level
There are 83 counties in the state of Michigan. Out of those 83 counties, 18 of them are at high COVID-19 risk. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses certain calculations when it comes to determining COVID risk at a county level. I always read up on this because...
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did This Amazon Driver Really Just Steal a Michigan Homeowner’s Expensive Puppy?
An Amazon worker is being accused of driving off with a Michigan man's expensive puppy. And he's got a video that seems to back up his story. Amazon is supposed to drop off packages at your home. In some cases, it's lots and lots of packages on a semi-regular basis. Guilty as charged, Your Honor. But a man in Center LIne says this Amazon employee did just the opposite. Center Line is a suburb of Northern Detroit, just a few miles south of Sterling Heights.
fox2detroit.com
Northern Lights visible in Michigan Thursday
(FOX 2) - Northern Lights fans get ready, because Thursday is the best day to see the incredible display of greens and purples dance overhead in Michigan. While a mass ejection exploded from the sun's surface Tuesday, the energy it emitted won't show its true colors until Thursday night, when a strong geomagnetic storm is predicted to collide over the state's atmosphere.
Two Michigan Lakes Named ‘Most Polluted’ in America
In Michigan, we are all about that "lake life". We buy lakefront property, take our vacations on the lake, go fishing, swim, and enjoy a multitude of other activities, too. I mean, with a nickname like "The Great Lakes State," of course we do. This is what makes this even sadder to type...
wcsx.com
Faygo Bringing Back a Michigan Favorite After 15 Years
There’s not much that screams “Michigan” as much as good ol’ Faygo. Now, Faygo is bringing back a certain soda flavor that hasn’t been available in Michigan for 15 years. If you miss the sweet, fruity taste of Jazzin’ Bluesberry Faygo, then I have some...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Great Lakes Water Authority gives repair update on massive water main break in Metro Detroit
Progress is being made to repair the massive water main break that continues to affect several Metro Detroit communities. GLWA announced that they are planning on Saturday to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to the break in Port Huron.
New winter forecast from NOAA says better have a snowblower, especially Ann Arbor, Detroit
NOAA issued a winter forecast yesterday. It has a very interesting precipitation pattern for this winter. Right now, let’s just look at the pure winter months of December, January and February. Later on we can go back at look at the fringe months of November, March and April. The...
1051thebounce.com
Longtime Michigan Cider Mill Opening Under New Ownership
It’s sad when a local establishment that’s been part of the community for decades closes its doors, but sometimes, there’s a silver lining. A longtime Michigan cider mill recently closed its doors, but those doors are about to open again under new ownership. Side note: Is it...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at recent confirmed cougar sightings in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019. Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out...
WILX-TV
Where are Michigan’s mosquitoes?
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You may have noticed one of our most popular summer visitors is missing in action. Some may refer to these pests as Michigan’s state bird - the mosquito. It’s been quiet so far but, there’s no guarantee it will stay that way. You...
Want to See Three States & Canada All in One Place? Check Out Copper Peak in Michigan
If you have been wanting to visit the U.P., this is a great excuse to do so. Located near Ironwood in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, or U.P., Copper Peak is set to be "the world's largest ski jumping hill designated by the International Ski Federation," according to the website. Constructed in...
Southwest Michigan Could See 125 Degree Summers In 30 Years
The past few summers here in Southwest Michigan have been blisteringly hot, some of the hottest summers that we've had to date. We've seen long days of clear and sunny skies, high levels of humidity, and the ever-dreaded rising temperatures. We used to have great summers, where most of the days were in the 70s, with a light breeze, and a few clouds; fast forward a few years and you can feel the heat before you even step outside.
Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in the State of Michigan?
There's always been a debate on whether or not it was illegal to drive barefoot in Michigan. You've probably heard the myth that it's illegal to drive barefoot in the state. Well, that's precisely what it is...a myth. If you want to get in your car, kick off your shoes, and start driving down the road, go right ahead.
K102.5
Kalamazoo, MI
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT
K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0