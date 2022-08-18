Read full article on original website
Kansas State completes roster by adding Anthony Thomas
On Sunday morning, one day after Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson committed to Kansas State, the Wildcats rounded out their 2022 roster by adding Anthony Thomas. He announced his decision on Twitter with the following message:. "100% committed thanks to everyone who supported me it was bumpy but I'm here!! #KStateMBB"
247Sports
PHOTOS: Chemistry continues to build as USC approaches halfway mark of fall camp
USC head coach Lincoln Riley knows there is still plenty of work to do but is proud of what his new team has been able to accomplish as they come up on the halfway point of his first fall camp with the Trojans. He said Tuesday following the completion of practice No. 10 of the 25 practices allowed by the NCAA prior to the first game of the season that he is happy with where his team’s chemistry and culture is at despite the completely overhauled roster the Trojans have.
247Sports
USC coach Lincoln Riley says Korey Foreman missed time is 'a concern'
Preparing for his second season of college football, USC star defensive lineman Korey Foreman missed significant practice time, battling back from an undisclosed injury. USC head coach Lincoln Riley opened up to the issues of not having ample practice time with Foreman, preparing for his first season leading the Trojans.
Report: USC provides statement on Vols WR Bru McCoy's eligibility status
With Tennessee's season opener Sept. 1 against Ball State now less than two weeks away, the Vols are still awaiting final word on wide receiver Bru McCoy's status for this season. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel again said Friday that the Southern Cal transfer has yet to be ruled eligible for this season, indicating that there were some things out of the Vols' control, and his former school has now weighed in on the matter.
Devin Williams/Brandon Williams Post Photos from UCLA Official Visits
Devin Williams, the four-star post from Corona (Calif.) Centennial, and Brandon Williams, the four-star forward from Middle Village (New York) Christ the King, officially visited UCLA earlier this week. Devin Williams visited Tuesday and Wednesday, and Brandon Williams Wednesday and Thursday. They left a photo trail of their visits on...
Scott Frost clarifies 'vomit' comments that drew national attention this week
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on Sunday clarified comments he made earlier in the week about how hard his offensive linemen have been working in fall camp. Speaking Thursday on Sports Nightly, Frost drew national attention for how he described how hard his offensive linemen are working under new offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.
Demond Demas, former Texas A&M WR and 5-star recruit, will sit out 2022 season as legal process unfolds
Former Texas A&M wide receiver and five-star recruit Demond Demas, who was suspended by the Aggies in March after an arrest and subsequently removed from the roster, plans to sit out the 2022 season with the intention of playing again in 2023, he told 247Sports. “I will most likely be...
Vols RB commitment moving back to California for senior season
One of Tennessee's commitments announced Saturday that he's returning to California to finish his high school career. Vols running back commitment Will Stallings posted on his Twitter account that he's transferring from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas to Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., going into his senior season.
Does Khai Prean addition end LSU 2023 wide receiver run?
The recruiting trail hit another landmark in August with the successful courting of some Louisiana prospects to the LSU 2023 class, capped off by St. James athlete Khai Prean. Going in and grabbing another elite prospect out of the St. James parish area of the state is another recruiting win for Brian Kelly and the Tigers, who bring Prean aboard to a loaded receiver room that includes Baton Rouge’s Shelton Sampson, Jalen Brown out of Florida and Kyle Parker out of Texas.
Re-ranking Michigan's ten most likely instant impact signees
With Michigan winning the Big Ten East Division Championship after beating up on rival Ohio State to end the regular season, the Wolverine coaching staff is hoping to make a strong close on the 2022 cycle with final signing day quickly approaching. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was elated at...
Tyler Manoa on Growing as an OL, Personal Mindset, Schemes
UCLA offensive lineman Tyler Manoa talked about his growth as an offensive tackle, his personal mindset, and learning the schemes on offense.
South Carolina aiming for historic recruiting class
South Carolina landed a pledge from another top recruiting target Thursday in Camden (SC) High Top247 defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod. His verbal sees the Gamecocks rise to No. 17 in the 247Sports Recruiting Rankings. Second-year coach Shane Beamer and his staff aim to finish in the Top25 for a second-straight...
247Sports
USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu recaps scrimmage, talks leadership, defensive standouts
USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu finds himself on watchlists for the Bednarik, Nagurski, and Outland Trophies but he’s never been known as an excessively chatty fellow on the field or with the media. Defensive line coach Shaun Nua told us before training camp started that such a profile was fine by him. “We want him to just raise his level of play even more. That's the best way for the guys to follow. He shows up early, the guys show up early. He leaves early, the guys leave early. So I don't need him to yell or raise his voice. Just raise your game.”
Jasmine Franklin comes 'full circle' for Lady Vols
For Jasmine Franklin transferring to Tennessee became a “full circle” moment when she not only returned to play for the head coach who originally recruited her to Missouri State, but she also claimed Kellie Harper’s former number as a Lady Vol. Franklin, who committed to Tennessee in...
In-state rival still working on 4-star UF commit Andy Jean
247Sports
Missouri basketball: Dennis Gates details first impressions of Tigers prized newcomers
Dennis Gates was a hot name on the coaching carousel after leading Cleveland State to the 2021 NCAA Tournament. But Gates turned down those offers and opted to return to Cleveland State for the 2021-22 campaign. It was a different story when Missouri came calling following the 2022 season. "I...
WSU hoops adds French guard Kymany Houinsou to class of 2022
WASHINGTON STATE FINALIZED its 2022 recruiting class on Sunday, adding French guard Kymany Houinsou to the class per ESPN's Jonathan Givony. Houinsou stands at 6-6 and will be the final member of the WSU recruiting class and the second French native, joining forward Mael Hamon-Crespin.
247Sports
Brian Odom talks USC linebackers, what Eric Gentry brings to group
USC’s eight scholarship inside linebackers in the room with position coach Brian Odom are as competitive as they come, mainly due to the expectations set. Those expectations arise from the coaching staff but also by the players themselves. The reps on the first team “are a premium,” as Odom...
'For us to be invited back, it really means the world': Gators impress former players with facility, practice
The names of Florida’s former All-Americans line the bricks Ben Hill Griffin Stadium rests upon, signaling to pedestrians the ocean of storied alumni the program’s produced. In recent years, the current teams’ connection to those names has seemingly grown more distant. Florida head coach Billy Napier took...
OSU quarterbacks McCord, Brown downplay notion of battle behind starter Stroud
The one thing Ohio State does not have going into the 2022 football season is a quarterback controversy. Third-year sophomore C.J. Stroud returns in the Scarlet and Gray after becoming a Heisman Trophy finalist at quarterback for the Buckeyes. But there is still some intrigue at the position as sophomore Kyle McCord and true freshman Devin Brown jockey for position as Stroud’s backup – and, not to mention, the inside position to replace the likely-to-depart Stroud as the starter in 2023.
247Sports
