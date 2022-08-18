ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead in serious crash on eastbound Interstate 40 in Raleigh

 4 days ago

One person died in a serious crash that stopped traffic for hours on Interstate 40 in Raleigh.

All lanes of eastbound I-40 were closed near Cary Towne Boulevard (Exit 291) from around 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chopper 11 flew over the crash site, and saw a vehicle overturned off the side of the road near the tree line.

Investigators said the vehicle had seven people inside it when it crashed, including three children.

The person who died was an adult male. Specifics about any other injuries have not been released. Investigators have also not said anything about how the crash happened.

Amanda Purdy
4d ago

This was so awful. I was going the opposite way and passed right after it happened. My thoughts are with the family and with the ground zero witnesses and first responders. There were so many people jumping out of their cars to help and I commend them because that had to be awful to see…

IN THIS ARTICLE
