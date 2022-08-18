1 dead in serious crash on eastbound Interstate 40 in Raleigh

One person died in a serious crash that stopped traffic for hours on Interstate 40 in Raleigh.

All lanes of eastbound I-40 were closed near Cary Towne Boulevard (Exit 291) from around 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chopper 11 flew over the crash site, and saw a vehicle overturned off the side of the road near the tree line.

Investigators said the vehicle had seven people inside it when it crashed, including three children.

The person who died was an adult male. Specifics about any other injuries have not been released. Investigators have also not said anything about how the crash happened.