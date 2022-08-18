ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtmj.com

Traffic: 94 Eastbound closed near Brookfield Road

Interstate 94 eastbound is closed in Waukesha County just past Brookfield Road. The Wisconsin State Patrol says police activity is occuring in the roadway, which called for the closure. Camera images in the area show backups in the area. This is a developing story, and will be updated when new...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wtmj.com

Crash in Waukesha County shuts down Interstate

Traffic had to be diverted off Interstate 94 Saturday afternoon after a crash involving a motorcycle. First Responders from Waukesha County responded to the crash near Medowbrook Road/ County SS around 3:30pm. Several squad cars and ambulances arrived on scene. Several injuries have been reported; however, other details have not...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy