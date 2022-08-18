ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Pete Davidson Still Be On 'The Kardashians' After Split With Kim?

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Since Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian called it quits on their relationship , fans have been wondering if the Saturday Night Live alum will still be on the forthcoming season of Hulu's The Kardashians . Earlier this summer, the season 2 teaser dropped, ending with a steamy and comedic scene between the former couple .

However, insiders have revealed to Page Six , that while Pete may be in the teaser, he's barely in the show. "He’s in the background, but the reality world is not built for people like Pete,” a source told the outlet. In the video, Kardashian reflects on how good her life is, mentioning her burgeoning relationship with the comedian. "I have a new boyfriend, and I am just having a really good time," she says in her confessional.

That's when Pete finally makes his reality TV show debut . While Kim gets ready for the 2022 Met Gala, she asks him, "Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?" The scene got fans excited, wondering if they would get more of these kinds of interactions throughout the second season.

But the source described Pete as “a very private person” and recognized that Kardashian “was always super respectful of that.” They continued, “He was not on the first season. I don’t know how they’re doing the second season, but he’s not a part of that world."

Fans will find out just how much Pete footage makes it into the show when it premieres on September 22nd on Hulu.

SheKnows

Holy Smoke! All My Children Legend Susan Lucci Is Rocking a Wild New Look

Maybe blondes really do have more fun. Susan Lucci has dropped many a photo on Instagram over the years, pictures that have elicited responses ranging from, to crib from Stevie Wonder, “Isn’t she lovely!” to “Wow, that really takes me back!” But the image that she posted on August 19 garnered an altogether different reaction: “Erica Kane is blonde?!?”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Gossip

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley: ENGAGED!!!

After a whirlwind romance and months of speculation, it’s finally official …. The couple seems to be moving quickly — it was just last September when she was first linked to Jaylan. But moving quickly isn’t anything new for these two!. In April, just about six months...
RELATIONSHIPS
wmagazine.com

Kylie Jenner Offers a New Take on the Denim Trend

On Wednesday night, Kendall Jenner hosted an investor party for her tequila brand—so, in other words, on Wednesday night, Kendall Jenner hosted a Kardashian-Jenner fashion parade. The model wore vintage Jean Paul Gaultier, and Kim, Kris, and Khloé all opted for black and white monochrome looks. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner went full-on Y2K in head-to-toe denim. The 25-year-old beauty mogul went with a long-sleeved, form-fitting dress by Glenn Martens’s Y/Project, accessorizing with a matching bag with distressed detailing. (The label’s beloved designer, who recently gained acclaim for his reinterpretation of Gaultier couture, has a knack for getting inventive with denim; he once memorably designed a pair of underwear in the material.) She completed the look with statement sunglasses and a pair of high-heeled python-print boots.
BEAUTY & FASHION
spoilertv.com

Monarch - Country Music Legends To Guest-star - Press Release

COUNTRY MUSIC LEGENDS TO GUEST-STAR ON THE FIRST SEASON OF. COUNTRY MUSIC LEGENDS TO GUEST-STAR ON THE FIRST SEASON OF. TO MAKE SPECIAL APPEARANCES THROUGHOUT THE PREMIERE SEASON. All-New Country Music-Themed Family Drama to Debut with Two-Night Event. Beginning Sunday, Sept. 11, Immediately Following the FOX NFL Doubleheader. Then Continues...
MUSIC
