Will Pete Davidson Still Be On 'The Kardashians' After Split With Kim?

Photo: Getty Images

Since Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian called it quits on their relationship , fans have been wondering if the Saturday Night Live alum will still be on the forthcoming season of Hulu's The Kardashians . Earlier this summer, the season 2 teaser dropped, ending with a steamy and comedic scene between the former couple .

However, insiders have revealed to Page Six , that while Pete may be in the teaser, he's barely in the show. "He’s in the background, but the reality world is not built for people like Pete,” a source told the outlet. In the video, Kardashian reflects on how good her life is, mentioning her burgeoning relationship with the comedian. "I have a new boyfriend, and I am just having a really good time," she says in her confessional.

That's when Pete finally makes his reality TV show debut . While Kim gets ready for the 2022 Met Gala, she asks him, "Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?" The scene got fans excited, wondering if they would get more of these kinds of interactions throughout the second season.

But the source described Pete as “a very private person” and recognized that Kardashian “was always super respectful of that.” They continued, “He was not on the first season. I don’t know how they’re doing the second season, but he’s not a part of that world."

Fans will find out just how much Pete footage makes it into the show when it premieres on September 22nd on Hulu.