2 killed in officer-involved shooting after standoff
Law enforcement in Ohio shot and killed two men following a nine-hour standoff over the weekend, authorities said.
2 people shot in Beaver County; police met with suspect’s attorney
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were shot in Center Township and authorities have met with the suspect’s attorney. According to Center Township Police Chief Barry Kramer, the shooting happened in Cedar Ridge Estates. Both victims were flown to Pittsburgh trauma hospitals. Kramer said the suspect was a...
WFMJ.com
Cortland mom charged with DUI, child endangering, after crash in Warren
A Cortland woman is due back in court next month on charges including DUI, child endangering, aggravated vehicular assault, and failure to control after an SUV she was driving carrying her four children crashed in Warren. Katina Weaver, 27, pleaded not guilty, and a judge suspended her driving privileges during...
WFMJ.com
Austintown drive-by shooting sends victims to hospital
At least two people are injured after a drive-by shooting in Austintown. The shots rang out just before 2:30 Sunday morning on North Meridian Road near Vestal Road. It appears two cars driving down the road were exchanging gunfire when one of them crashed. Two victims were taken to the...
Cuyahoga Falls slaying draws murder indictment
The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force on Friday arrested an Akron man charged in connection to the May shooting death of a 23-year-old man at a Forest Glen Drive home. Deair R. Johnson, 28, was indicted Wednesday, Aug. 17, on six felonies, including three counts of murder, each with a firearm specification, and felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm at a home or in a school zone.
Local inmate taken to hospital with serious injuries
It happened Thursday around 1:22 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Sebring man sentenced for death of fetus
A 21-year-old Sebring man who had been charged with murder following the death of an unborn baby has been convicted and sentenced on a less serious charge. Jacob Fullerton of Tennessee Avenue appeared before a county judge in Sebring on Thursday, where he pleaded no contest to one count of negligent homicide.
WYTV.com
Video captures crash building crash; driver cited for OVI Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Warren man was cited for OVI and other charges and he was accused of driving into a business early Friday morning. Officers were called to the intersection of Youngstown Rd. SE and Adelaide Avenue SE around 2 a.m. Police said that the vehicle went through a...
Mahoning County indictments: Aug. 18, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:
Lowellville man killed in S.C. stabbing
A man from Lowellville staying in South Carolina was killed in a stabbing Aug. 11.
Youngstown car accident sends 1 to the hospital
One person was taken to the hospital after a two-car accident in Youngstown Saturday afternoon.
Passenger in critical condition, driver charged with OVI after crash in Columbiana County
Richard Benoy, 67, was charged with an OVI after a one car crash around 8:15 p.m.
WFMJ.com
Judge finds New Castle murder suspect guilty of less serious charge
A more than two-year-long ordeal is nearing an end for the family of a New Castle man who was reported missing and then found dead. Lawrence County Common Pleas Court Judge Dominic Motto on Thursday found Connor Henry guilty of voluntary manslaughter and a weapons violation in connection with the 2020 shooting death of 19-year-old Amari Wise.
WFMJ.com
Trucker accused of crashing into Columbiana office pleads 'not guilty'
The Florida man accused of driving his truck over the Columbiana traffic circle and into offices on South Main Street has had his driving privileges suspended by a judge. Christopher Reynolds, 24, was arraigned by video from the Columbiana County Jail on Thursday morning, pleading not guilty to five misdemeanor charges, including refusing an OVI test, failure to control his vehicle, and obstructing official business.
whbc.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash
MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mercer County man to remain in custody pending trial, accused of threatening FBI agents on Gab
Hours before a Mercer County man was arrested for threatening FBI agents on the alt-right social media platform Gab, authorities say he sent similar text messages to his girlfriend in which he said he hoped that the children of the agents he wanted to kill would become parentless. Those messages...
Summit County woman pepper sprays man who assaulted and nearly carjacked her
The woman is sharing her story in hopes the people who assaulted and nearly carjacked her are caught
explore venango
Local Man Accused of DUI with 3 Juvenile Passengers
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing reckless endangerment and DUI-related charges for allegedly driving under the influence with three juvenile passengers in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Devin Scott Bell, of Venus, on Wednesday, August 17,...
‘I’m not giving you my car’: Grandmother fends off attempted carjacker
A driver told police she was nearly carjacked near West Market Street and West Avenue. It happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. The woman reportedly blasted the man with pepper spray and was able to drive away.
Death sentence upheld for Alianna DeFreeze killer
The man who kidnapped 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze in 2017 then raped, tortured and murdered the girl with a power drill and other tools will remain on death row.
