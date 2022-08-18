ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trio of suits target Florida 'woke' law pushed by DeSantis

By CURT ANDERSON
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — A trio of lawsuits target a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education, the latest filed Thursday by college professors and students claiming it is blatantly unconstitutional.

Known as the "Stop WOKE" act, the law targets what DeSantis has called a "pernicious" ideology exemplified by critical race theory — the idea that racism is systemic in U.S. institutions that serve to perpetuate white dominance in society.

The law prohibits teaching or business practices that contend members of one ethnic group are inherently racist and should feel guilt for past actions committed by others. It also bars the notion that a person's status as privileged or oppressed is necessarily determined by their race or gender, or that discrimination is acceptable to achieve diversity.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court claims the law amounts to “racially motivated censorship” that will act to “stifle widespread demands to discuss, study and address systemic inequalities” underscored by the national discussion of race following the killing of the Black man George Floyd by Minneapolis police in May 2020.

“In place of free and open academic inquiry and debate, instructors fear discussing topics of oppression, privilege, and race and gender inequalities with which the Legislature disagrees,” the lawsuit says. “As a result, students are either denied access to knowledge altogether or instructors are forced to present incomplete or inaccurate information that is steered toward the Legislature's own views.”

Conservatives see critical race theory less as academic inquiry into truth and history and more as the imposition of a divisive ideology stemming from Marxism that assigns people into the categories of oppressor and oppressed based on their race.

The latest lawsuit joins two others already pending in Tallahassee federal court. Like the professors, a group of K-12 teachers and a student claim the law violates the Constitution's protections of free expression, academic freedom and access to information in public schools.

The other lawsuit was brought by private entities, Clearwater-based Honeyfund.com and others, claiming their free speech rights are curtailed because the law infringes on company training programs stressing diversity, inclusion, elimination of bias and prevention of workplace harassment. Companies with 15 or more employees could face civil lawsuits over such practices.

That lawsuit says Honeyfund seeks to protect the rights of private employers to “engage in open and free exchange of information with employees to identify and begin to address discrimination and harm" in their organizations.

“The Stop WOKE Act aims to forward the government’s preferred narrative of history and society and to render illegal speech that challenges that narrative,” the lawsuit says.

All of the lawsuits are in various stages in the legal process and seek to have the Stop WOKE act declared unconstitutional. DeSantis has repeatedly said any losses at the lower court level are likely to be reversed by appeals courts that are generally more conservative.

DeSantis is running for reelection as governor this year and is widely viewed as a contender for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. He has made cultural issues a cornerstone of his administration, particularly snuffing out what he calls “woke” entities and philosophies centered on issues of discrimination involving race, gender and sexual orientation.

“What you see now with the rise of this woke ideology is an attempt to really delegitimize our history and to delegitimize our institutions and I view the wokeness as a form of cultural Marxism,” DeSantis said in a December 2021 speech. “They really want to tear at the fabric of our society.”

Another example of this is DeSantis' effort to punish Walt Disney World for the company's opposition to the Parental Rights in Education law, labeled by critics as the "Don't Say Gay" law because it limits gender orientation instruction in early grades and chills discussion of the issue overall in schools.

The governor pushed the Legislature to end Disney World's special independent district that essentially enabled it to run its own private government. That law doesn't take full effect until June 2023 but has already been challenged in court.

Other lawsuits have challenged DeSantis priorities such as a ban on abortion after 15 weeks, a measure to fine tech companies if they “de-platform” political candidates over their viewpoints, an “anti-riot” law enacting new felonies following Black Lives Matter protests, a law placing new restrictions on elections and others.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Marijuana smoking hangs over Whitmer kidnap plot trial

There is no dispute about some evidence in the trial of two men accused of eagerly wanting to kidnap Michigan's governor: They enjoyed getting high. From start to finish, the jury repeatedly has heard about marijuana in the case of Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., who are charged with conspiring to abduct Gretchen Whitmer as part of an anti-government uprising in 2020.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

USA Mullet Championships: Wisconsin claims winners in kids, teen divisions

Wisconsin is famous for its cheesehead sports fans. On Sunday, the state rocked its locks claimed a different kind of hair-raising distinction. Two of the winners from the 2022 USA Mullet Championships hail from the Badger State. Emmitt Bailey, 8, of Menomonie, won the kids division, while Cayden Kershaw, of Wausau, placed first in the teen division, WITI-TV reported.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Florida man gets 10-year sentence for $1.8M concert ticket resale scheme

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for defrauding three people out of $1.8 million in a concert ticket resale scheme. According to a Friday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, Thomas Coelho, 53, of St. Petersburg, was sentenced after pleading guilty to a wire fraud charge on March 24. He also must pay $1.8 million in restitution and cannot have contact with the people he defrauded, U.S. District Judge Thomas Barber said.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Law#Appeals Courts#Legislature#Woke#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Flooding at Carlsbad Caverns strands 150 tourists for several hours

CARLSBAD, N.M — Heavy rains and flash flooding issues stranded 150 tourists at Carlsbad Caverns National Park for several hours Saturday, authorities said. Officials at the park allowed people to leave safely from the site shortly before midnight, KOAT-TV reported. Earlier Saturday, flash flooding issues caused officials to issue a shelter-in-place warning for several hours at their visitor’s center, according to the television station.
CARLSBAD, NM
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
112K+
Followers
120K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy