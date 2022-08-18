The Homies (Ace Pro, Shloob, Quiiso, and 2forwOyNE) have dropped a new album, It’s A Lot Going On!. Creating their own beats, rhymes, and videos in house, The Homies‘ music percolates with a joyful collective energy. Showcasing their mind-meld chemistry and knack for infectious hooks, the Louisville crew shares It’s A Lot Going On, their second studio album. The perfect recipe to cool down the dog days of summer, It’s A Lot Going On compiles 14 brand new tracks into a sleek and boisterous package. All four members of The Homies–Quiiso, Ace Pro, Shloob & 2forwOyNE–contribute vocals to the project, each bringing their own sly turns of phrase and lilting melodies to the equation. The album features production from group members 2forwOyNE and Ace, along with Ricky Boom, 18YEAROLDMAN, Louie Lastic, and others, who provide The Homies with a breezy sonic template perfectly designed to cool down the dog days of summer.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO