The Louisville Orchestra Announces Free Neighborhood Concerts
The Louisville Orchestra has announced a new series of free concerts under their Music Without Borders series. Tickets for the performances are not required and the public is encouraged to bring personal seating to the performances at Shawnee Park. The series kicks off at Iroquois Amphitheater at 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, and at Shawnee Park at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.
PHOTOS: This 1897 Manor Near Seneca Park Has A Louisville Palace-Themed Wet Bar
This manor was built in 1897 between Cherokee Park's Big Rock and Seneca Park. The estate has a long history, and perfectly preserved millwork and plaster moldings. The 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom mansion sits on 2+ acres with a heated pool, full tennis court, and a wet bar modeled after The Louisville Palace.
Review: ‘Shakespeare’s R&J’ From Kentucky Shakespeare And Pandora Productions
Spoiler alert: Romeo and Juliet die. So do Tybalt and Mercutio. And though occasionally it gets cut out, so do Lady Capulet and Paris. But hey — we’ve known that for 400 plus years. Or do we? About a quarter of the way through “Shakespeare’s R & J,”...
3 Concerts To Catch This Weekend In Louisville (8/19)
Friday, Aug. 19-20 Iroquois Amphitheater. Come experience the Louisville Jazz Fest hosted by Euge Groove and featuring music from Norman Brown, Paul Taylor, Peter White as well as Groove. There will be additional performances by Vincent Ingala, Eric Darius and Jazz In Pink. Saturday, Aug. 20. Headliners Music Hall. $25...
The Homies Release New Album, ‘It’s A Lot Going On’
The Homies (Ace Pro, Shloob, Quiiso, and 2forwOyNE) have dropped a new album, It’s A Lot Going On!. Creating their own beats, rhymes, and videos in house, The Homies‘ music percolates with a joyful collective energy. Showcasing their mind-meld chemistry and knack for infectious hooks, the Louisville crew shares It’s A Lot Going On, their second studio album. The perfect recipe to cool down the dog days of summer, It’s A Lot Going On compiles 14 brand new tracks into a sleek and boisterous package. All four members of The Homies–Quiiso, Ace Pro, Shloob & 2forwOyNE–contribute vocals to the project, each bringing their own sly turns of phrase and lilting melodies to the equation. The album features production from group members 2forwOyNE and Ace, along with Ricky Boom, 18YEAROLDMAN, Louie Lastic, and others, who provide The Homies with a breezy sonic template perfectly designed to cool down the dog days of summer.
