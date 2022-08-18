Read full article on original website
Some Primary Election Candidates Worth Considering, from the Point of View of a Republican, and a Democratic
Fort Pierce - Friday August 19, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media we'll take a look at some of the candidates in the August 23 Primary Election. We’re going to hear some candidate recommendations in the next half hour from two organizations, one group that’s avowedly democratic and the other that is principally a republican leaning organization.
Monkey Pox Cases Climb to Over 1,400 in Florida
Florida - Friday August 19, 2022: The first case of Monkey Pox has been confirmed in a four-year old child living in Martin County. However, the state’s leading health official sought to re-assure the public this week that that was an isolated case. They say the disease remains confined primarily to a limited group of people and does not pose a threat to the population at large.
Florida’s Treasure Coast Tourism Offices Announce Open Casting Call for Podcast Host
Treasure Coast - Sunday August 21, 2022: The tourism offices of Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties announce the launch of an open casting call to find contestants to host their “Don’t Come Here: Stories of the Treasure Coast” podcast and video series that launched in 2021.
USACE: Weekly Water Levels in Key South Florida Water Bodies
Florida - Saturday August 20, 2022: Here are the latest water levels in key south Florida water bodies provided weekly by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is the primary agency responsible for Lake Okeechobee management. The data in this report are for August 8 - August 14, 2022...
St. Lucie County Aquarium, Smithsonian Celebrate 21st Anniversary
St. Lucie County - Saturday August 20, 2022: Twenty-one years ago this month, the Smithsonian Marine Ecosystems Exhibit at the St. Lucie County Aquarium (originally called the St. Lucie County Marine Center) opened to the public with several large aquarium displays of local marine habitats, a classroom space and a gift shop.
