Florida State

wqcs.org

Some Primary Election Candidates Worth Considering, from the Point of View of a Republican, and a Democratic

Fort Pierce - Friday August 19, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media we'll take a look at some of the candidates in the August 23 Primary Election. We’re going to hear some candidate recommendations in the next half hour from two organizations, one group that’s avowedly democratic and the other that is principally a republican leaning organization.
wqcs.org

Monkey Pox Cases Climb to Over 1,400 in Florida

Florida - Friday August 19, 2022: The first case of Monkey Pox has been confirmed in a four-year old child living in Martin County. However, the state’s leading health official sought to re-assure the public this week that that was an isolated case. They say the disease remains confined primarily to a limited group of people and does not pose a threat to the population at large.
wqcs.org

USACE: Weekly Water Levels in Key South Florida Water Bodies

Florida - Saturday August 20, 2022: Here are the latest water levels in key south Florida water bodies provided weekly by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is the primary agency responsible for Lake Okeechobee management. The data in this report are for August 8 - August 14, 2022...
wqcs.org

St. Lucie County Aquarium, Smithsonian Celebrate 21st Anniversary

St. Lucie County - Saturday August 20, 2022: Twenty-one years ago this month, the Smithsonian Marine Ecosystems Exhibit at the St. Lucie County Aquarium (originally called the St. Lucie County Marine Center) opened to the public with several large aquarium displays of local marine habitats, a classroom space and a gift shop.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL

