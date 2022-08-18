Read full article on original website
WCAX
In the Garden: Pruning Raspberries
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our Sharon Meyer and garden expert Charlie Nardozzi discuss best practices for pruning raspberries from your garden. That’s this week’s “In the Garden.”
WCAX
Shoreham festival highlights Vermont peaches
SHOREHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - When most people think of Vermont, they may not immediately think of peaches, but Vermont Trade Winds farm has a bountiful peach harvest this summer that they want to share. “August it’s like a perfect time for us as like as a family to come and...
WCAX
“Last Mile Ride” breaks fundraising record
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Motorcyclists were out Sunday riding for a good cause. The Gifford Medical Center hosted its Last Mile Ride fundraiser over the previous three days,. The fundraiser ended Sunday with a 75-mile motorcycle ride throughout Vermont. This year, they raised a record-breaking total of $187,000. The money...
Bill Schubart: A Vermont train journey in 1953
Inspired by the inaugural run of the new Burlington-New York Amtrak service in July, the author reconstructs his first trip from Waterbury to New York City’s Penn Station when he was 8 years old. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: A Vermont train journey in 1953.
WCAX
Rescued beagle finds new home in Vermont
WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Humane Society of the United States is more than halfway finished finding new homes for nearly 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia facility. One has found it’s new home here in the green mountain state. Lucy is a 3-month-old beagle who was settled...
Addison Independent
2022 Field Days Dairy Conformation results
Here are the results from the Tuesday, Aug. 8, Dairy Conformation competition held at Addison County Fair and Field Days 2022.
montpelierbridge.org
$1.1M Awarded to Local Dairy Processors for Sustainable Packaging
As consumer demand grows for sustainable packaging solutions, the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center has prioritized projects that will reduce the use of virgin plastics and the environmental impacts of dairy products and supply chain packaging. Grants have been awarded to:. Agri-Mark, Inc./Cabot Creamery Cooperative of Waitsfield will receive $323,875...
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, August 20
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the things happening in our region for Saturday, August 20, 2022. Today is the final day of the Vermont State Fair in Rutland. The fair and midway begin starting at 8:00 a.m. and will close at 11:00 p.m.
Addison Independent
Middlebury farmers’ market eyes move downtown
Organizers hope the Middlebury Farmers' Market will operate at the newly expanded and refurbished Triangle Park during the warmer months and at the VFW during cold months.
WCAX
Disabled lamb finds new home in Vermont
TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - A disabled lamb from North Dakota has found a new home in Tunbridge. Meet Llama Llama. An interesting name for a special little lamb born in North Dakota last February. “He had frostbite to his ear and his rear legs,” said Missy Gilbert with Little Red...
VTDigger
Vermont needs to lead our nation with high standards
Let not Vermont set its mark as first in the nation as baby killers. Vermont is better than this. Let us vote NO on Proposal 5 as it is written. I was raised in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, and Proposal 5 as written does NOT represent Vermont values. Children are called children because there is much for them to learn and parents realize they are to guide them. Vermont parents love and guide their children while teaching respect, kindness, tough love, etc. Core values create character!
foodsafetynews.com
Kingdom Creamery of Vermont ice cream recalled over Listeria concerns
Kingdom Creamery of Vermont LLC of East Hardwick, VT, is recalling Kingdom Creamery of Vermont brand ice creams because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall was initiated on July 29 and is ongoing. There is concern that some products may be in consumers’ freezers. The recalled products were...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best farm stands
What are the best farm stands in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. Viewers say they love the family-friendly environment at Devriendt Farm. Fans of Pelloni's Farm Market say they love the corn at this Hinsdale farm stand. 3. McQuesten Farm in Litchfield. Many viewers say McQuesten Farm has great...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Mr. Bentley
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 2-year-old dog named Mr. Bentley. If you’re looking for a cuddly pet to have in your home, Bentley might just be the one for you. He is very playful and enjoys running around outside. He does do...
Addison Independent
Weybridge author tells the story of change in Vermont
Doug Wilhelm's latest book, "Catalysts for Change: How Nonprofits and a Foundation Are Helping Shape Vermont's Future," shows how Vt. nonprofits are shaping the future.
WCAX
Super Senior: Richard & Jennie Gilbert
WEST DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - In West Danville, blueberries are bursting from the bushes at Silver Fox Farm. “He picks faster than I do,” said Jennie Gilbert, who along with her husband, Richard, runs the farm. And it’s the busy season for the couple. The husband and wife team...
Citing pension deal and pandemic-era migration, credit agency upgrades Vermont’s outlook
“We are beginning to see the fruits of investments and critical retirement reforms,” Vermont Treasurer Beth Pearce said in a statement Friday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Citing pension deal and pandemic-era migration, credit agency upgrades Vermont’s outlook.
adirondackalmanack.com
Posts Tagged ‘Essex County’
SARANAC LAKE – North Country Community College will provide training this fall for two important and in-demand career opportunities in the region. The college is once again offering New York State Emergency Medical Technician classes as part of an effort to address a shortage of emergency medical service workers in the North Country. Classes will take place in Malone and Saranac Lake this fall, and in Ticonderoga in the spring.
The Valley Reporter
After trying an E-bike, June Anderson is convinced
Waitsfield resident June Anderson is one of the local folks who was able to reserve and try one of the E-bikes that the Mad River Valley Recreation District brought to town last week. The bikes were loaned to the rec district by Local Motion and were available for folks to reserve for a couple of days to try.
WCAX
Former Vt. inmate advocates for equal parental visitation rights
A scholarship program is aimed at helping Burlington families cover the cost of child care and help get parents back to work. Will incentives in short-term rental rules expand Burlington’s affordable housing?. Updated: 5 hours ago. Affordable housing advocates are encouraging Burlington landlords to take advantage of an incentive...
