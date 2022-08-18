Let not Vermont set its mark as first in the nation as baby killers. Vermont is better than this. Let us vote NO on Proposal 5 as it is written. I was raised in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, and Proposal 5 as written does NOT represent Vermont values. Children are called children because there is much for them to learn and parents realize they are to guide them. Vermont parents love and guide their children while teaching respect, kindness, tough love, etc. Core values create character!

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO