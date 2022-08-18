ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

cbs17

Dozens of cars line up for Raleigh gun buy back

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of cars are lined up outside of the Raleigh gun buy back event. Raleigh police are at Mount Peace Baptist Church collecting guns surrendered by gun owners. Gun owners who surrender a working firearm are eligible for a $200 gift card. The event began...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

I-440 west reopens after 4-car crash near Capital Blvd. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate-440 westbound was completely closed for about 30 minutes near Capital Boulevard in Raleigh Saturday evening after a car wreck, officials said. The four-car crash was reported at 6:35 p.m. along westbound I-440 at mile marker 11, which is just before Capital Boulevard, according to...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Police say 21-year-old Cary man was killed in Durham Roxboro Street shooting

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department announced Thursday that Derek Ortiz, 21, from Cary, was the man who died in a Wednesday afternoon Durham shooting. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. at the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. One man was taken into custody and charged with resisting, delaying and obstruction of justice. However, the investigation is still ongoing.
DURHAM, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina or like to travel to North Carolina often and spend your holidays there then you are in good luck because today we are talking about five amazing pizza places that you should really visit if you want to taste some delicious food. All of these are highly praised by local people and are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients so there is no doubt that their food is one of a kind. If you have never been to these five amazing pizza places in North Carolina, make sure you do.
WILMINGTON, NC
wschronicle.com

Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022

Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL

Deputy Ned Byrd's K-9, Sasha, leads procession to his funeral

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Deputy Ned Byrd's K-9, Sasha, leads procession to his funeral. Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd's K-9, Sasha, walked with a handler down Glenwood Avenue on...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Benson Man Killed In Crash Between Car And Train

BENSON – A 27 year old man died Friday afternoon when his Honda Accord was struck by a northbound CSX freight train at the Raleigh Road rail crossing, just off US Highway 301. Christopher Ray Valdez of Benson was killed instantly in accident just before 5:00pm. According to authorities,...
BENSON, NC

