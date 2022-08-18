Read full article on original website
North Carolina man dies after car collides with moving freight train
BENSON, N.C. (AP) — A 27-year-old North Carolina man died on Friday after a car collided with a moving freight train in Benson. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Christopher Ray Valdez died in the crash, which happened before 6 p.m. Friday in Johnston County. State Highway Patrol says a train was going north […]
cbs17
Fight breaks out after motorcycle and BMW collide along Raleigh road
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A fight broke out following a motorcycle and car crash along a south Raleigh road Thursday night. A CBS 17 crew at the scene confirmed that responding police officers had to hold people back at the scene near the intersection of Rock Quarry and Cross Link roads.
cbs17
Dozens of cars line up for Raleigh gun buy back
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of cars are lined up outside of the Raleigh gun buy back event. Raleigh police are at Mount Peace Baptist Church collecting guns surrendered by gun owners. Gun owners who surrender a working firearm are eligible for a $200 gift card. The event began...
cbs17
I-440 west reopens after 4-car crash near Capital Blvd. in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate-440 westbound was completely closed for about 30 minutes near Capital Boulevard in Raleigh Saturday evening after a car wreck, officials said. The four-car crash was reported at 6:35 p.m. along westbound I-440 at mile marker 11, which is just before Capital Boulevard, according to...
'Very sad': Parents arrested after infant's body found buried in shallow grave behind Erwin house
Police in Erwin arrested and charged a man and woman for murder after finding an infant's body behind their home.
1 shot in Greensboro, taken to hospital with serious injury, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was shot in Greensboro on Friday night and taken to the hospital with a serious injury, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:09 pm, officers responded to the 200 block of Baker Road when they were told about a shooting. Officers located one gunshot victim with a […]
27-year-old dies in Johnston County when car runs into side of moving train
The driver of a Honda Accord crashed through the arms of a crossing signal and into the train, media reports say.
Greensboro woman's killer arrested, charged with first-degree murder
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Friday, Greensboro police arrested a teenager they said shot and killed a 21-year-old woman in July. Police charged 19-year-old Antoine Marice Reid with first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Keyona Deasia Walker. Walker was shot and killed on July 25 while inside a house...
Police say 21-year-old Cary man was killed in Durham Roxboro Street shooting
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department announced Thursday that Derek Ortiz, 21, from Cary, was the man who died in a Wednesday afternoon Durham shooting. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. at the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. One man was taken into custody and charged with resisting, delaying and obstruction of justice. However, the investigation is still ongoing.
Family gives strong message to killers after funeral for slain North Carolina deputy
"When Ned was taken in this violent and barbaric way, if it was meant to frighten and undermine the very fabric and stability of this community you failed, because we have a message for you. We will rise together, stronger and united. We will carry his spirit because what Ned left in each of us cannot be taken," his cousin said.
NC police seek 3 suspects after $2,000 in shoes stolen from Rack Room
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Police need your help in identifying and finding three people they want to question after $2,000 worth of shoes were stolen from a Rack Room Shoes store. The Wake Forest Police Department released surveillance images of the three people Thursday. Police say the shoes were stolen at about 7 p.m. […]
Durham man cashes in on $200K lotto jackpot, 3 still to be won
Jose Diaz Ortez of Durham is the latest lucky winner of a top prize in the Carolina Jackpot $5 scratch-off game.
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
5 Great Pizza Places in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina or like to travel to North Carolina often and spend your holidays there then you are in good luck because today we are talking about five amazing pizza places that you should really visit if you want to taste some delicious food. All of these are highly praised by local people and are known for using only fresh and high-quality ingredients so there is no doubt that their food is one of a kind. If you have never been to these five amazing pizza places in North Carolina, make sure you do.
1 dead in serious crash on eastbound Interstate 40 in Raleigh
Interstate 40 was closed for nearly 4 hours Thursday after a single-car crash that killed one person.
WRAL
Best pair of brothers: Family mourns 2 brothers killed when SUV crashes into Hardee's
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Best pair of brothers: Family mourns 2 brothers killed when SUV crashes into Hardee's. Two brothers will be buried next to each other after dying...
wschronicle.com
Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022
Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
WRAL
Deputy Ned Byrd's K-9, Sasha, leads procession to his funeral
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Deputy Ned Byrd's K-9, Sasha, leads procession to his funeral. Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd's K-9, Sasha, walked with a handler down Glenwood Avenue on...
jocoreport.com
Benson Man Killed In Crash Between Car And Train
BENSON – A 27 year old man died Friday afternoon when his Honda Accord was struck by a northbound CSX freight train at the Raleigh Road rail crossing, just off US Highway 301. Christopher Ray Valdez of Benson was killed instantly in accident just before 5:00pm. According to authorities,...
cbs17
1 killed, 6 injured in wreck that shut down all lanes of I-40 eastbound in Cary
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A fatal crash shut down all lanes of I-40 eastbound Thursday afternoon, Raleigh police said. The single-car collision was reported around 11:18 a.m. and involved seven people, one of which has been pronounced dead, according to Raleigh police. Of the seven in the car, four...
