Davin Cosby, a top-100 recruit in the 2023 recruiting class, recently dropped a list of the final seven schools he is considering committing to, and LSU made the cut. Cosby is a 6-foot-5, 190-pound shooting guard and four-star recruit from Richmond, Virginia, where he plays for Word of God Christian Academy.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO