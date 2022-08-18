Read full article on original website
Related
Tigers make the final seven for four-star shooting guard
Davin Cosby, a top-100 recruit in the 2023 recruiting class, recently dropped a list of the final seven schools he is considering committing to, and LSU made the cut. Cosby is a 6-foot-5, 190-pound shooting guard and four-star recruit from Richmond, Virginia, where he plays for Word of God Christian Academy.
Minnesota State High School League optimistic despite state and national officiating challenges
The Minnesota State High School League says football officiating levels will likely return in 2022 to where they were a year before, but more officials are needed. That’s especially true in volleyball and soccer where numbers remain low statewide.
Comments / 0