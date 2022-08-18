Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. HeimbignerWashington State
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Related
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished. In 2015, Idaho had the highest water usage per person in the nation with an average of 184 gallons of water being used a day, according to a...
KXLY
Thunderstorms kick off a cooler, unsettled week of weather – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash. — After a humid Saturday and hot Sunday, some cooler temperatures will feel good for a change. They’re coming along with some more humidity and thunderstorms though, so the weather will be more up and down this week than it has recently. As this weather system...
Spokane Humane Society takes in 25 beagles
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Humane Society took in 25 beagles while SpokAnimal took in an additional 16 this weekend after a nationwide rescue operation. The beagles are part of the 4,000 puppies saved from a Virginia breeding facility. WUSA reported on the Envigo breeding and research facility in...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Neighborhood of the Week: (Almost) the end of the road
The resident at this property is officially packing up and moving out of the neighborhood. Since the fall of 2015, I’ve written Neighborhood of the Week for the Coeur d’Alene Press. Next week will be my final column in this Sunday space. I’m not big on brief goodbyes,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Prep football: Rigby runs roughshod over Coeur d'Alene; Lakeland opens up winner
Brady Packer caught two touchdown passes from Luke Flowers and the defending Idaho 5A state champion Rigby Trojans beat the Coeur d'Alene Vikings 24-0 in the season opener for both teams at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on the campus of the University of Montana on Friday. Rigby's defense created four turnovers, including...
KHQ Right Now
Whitworth Water District customers asked to conserve water after well motor failure
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Customers of Whitworth Water District #2, which covers parts of northern Spokane County, are being asked to conserve water, after the district reported a catastrophic well motor failure Saturday morning. Staff with the water district hope to have a new motor district installed by Aug. 23.
Spokane man at center of Silver Alert found in south-central Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County man at the center of a Silver Alert has been found in south-central Idaho. Gerald Krug, 78, was reported missing Thursday out of Otis Orchards. He was found near Challis, Idaho. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said he is safe and his family has been contacted. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
It’s a slow start to peach season on Green Bluff
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a few weeks later than normal, but peach season is finally kicking off on Green Bluff. Consistent rain and cooler weather earlier this summer delayed the growing season, but you can start to get your hands on juicy peaches this weekend. That said, we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Hill Grill to close at the end of October before Chick-fil-A takeover
SPOKANE, Wash. — South Hill Grill will officially close at the end of October, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. According to the post, customers originally thought that the restaurant would close at the end of the month. The page says that they will be serving customers until the end of October before the construction of the new Chick-fil-A at the location on East 29th Avenue.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley family endangered when drive-by shooter missed the mark
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – One Spokane Valley family is shaken after they evaded serious injury—or even death—late in the evening on Aug. 1 when a drive-by shooter gunning for their neighbor missed his mark. “Too close to home,” said Amy Haynes. “You just don’t think stuff like...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cowboy up: Hank Jones, 8, will receive liver transplant from his mom, Amy
COEUR d’ALENE — When Hank Jones wanders up to his mom Amy at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds, she asks where he’s been. “Over at the bucking chutes making sure they open right,” answers the 8-year-old. Hank is wearing a cowboy hat that seems big for his...
KREM
Northern Lights likely visible tonight near Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Avid nighttime sky watchers will be out tonight to see a glimpse of the northern lights. Also know as the Aurora Borealis, the northern lights will be best viewed during the evening of Wednesday, August 17th, generally before midnight. For the northern U.S., the best way...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 28 Spokane
Vehicle fire in Liberty Lake spreads to brush, shuts down westbound traffic on I-90
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – A vehicle fire on westbound I-90 near Liberty Lake spread to the surrounding vegetation, prompting crews to block traffic as crews work to put the flames out. Firefighters have managed to put the vehicle out, but the flames are still flaring up in the grass.
Coeur d'Alene Press
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Fairgrounds has aviation history
In 1920, aviation was still in its infancy. Barnstormers traveled through, mainly. Yet the Coeur d’Alene city council and local chamber of commerce were visionaries. They wanted an airport to take them into the 20th century. With voter approval, they bought a 160-acre field just west of Dalton Gardens...
List: Fun events taking place in Spokane this weekend
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — With sunny temperatures in the forecast this week, fun events will be taking place across Spokane. Temperatures this week are expected to be between the 90s and the 100s. Some events this week include unity in the community multicultural celebration, story time at the carrousel...
KHQ Right Now
'Pow'Waw Food Truck' brings Native American cuisine to Coeur d'Alene
The "Pow'Waw Food Truck' opened in June, bringing Native American cuisine to Coeur d'Alene. It features mostly a pre-settler Native diet, but with the modern twist of fry bread.
Stolen No-Li beer truck leads police to dog in need of rescue
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Early Tuesday morning, No-Li owner John Bryant woke up to a call from Airway Heights police saying that their big beer box truck had been stolen. He rushed to the brewery to find that the thief had stolen some equipment and the truck. The thief...
nbcrightnow.com
Spokane ranked No. 5 in climate-friendly cities to live
(The Center Square) – Spokane is ranked the fifth best place to live in the United States for low climate change risk and having an action plan to combat pollution. The second largest city in Washington was given the climate-resilient ranking by Quicken Loans, a national mortgage lender. The company said data for the study was obtained from numerous sources related to livability, including the housing price index.
Motorcycle passenger beats car hood and pulls gun during Tri-Cities road rage on Hwy 395
She thought the car was trying to block them from taking an exit.
‘Dream come true’: 4 News Now welcomes evening news anchor Kirstin O’Connor
4 News Now ushers in a new era in evening news, welcoming veteran anchor Kirstin O’Connor to the team.
Comments / 1