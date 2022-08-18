Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
Wakanda Forever plot leak reveals Marvel’s new Black Panther
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the only MCU movie left this year, and it’ll be the final film in Phase 4. The revelation came at Comic-Con this past Saturday, when Marvel revealed its roadmap through the end of 2025, a year that will give us two Avengers movies. Marvel also released the first emotional Wakanda Forever trailer without disclosing who will take up the Black Panther mantle in the sequel.
First Reactions To 'She-Hulk' Have Started To Appear Online
Sure, some shows are better than others but if you ask me, Marvel is yet to disappoint when it comes to its Disney+ content. Wandavision started the wave off strong as we all collectively tried to unravel exactly what was going on in Westview, and the recent Ms. Marvel refreshed the tone of the MCU and introduced us to a great new character. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and the first reactions are in.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Head Writer Reveals When the Series Takes Place on the Marvel Timeline
Marvel Studios will release She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on the Disney+ streaming service this week and fans are definitely excited for the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series will star Tatiana Maslany under the helm of Head Writer Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro. Mark Ruffalo is also set to reprise his role as Bruce Banner / Hulk and has already made an appearance during the post-credits scene for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. If you were wondering the exact timeline of when the She-Hulk series takes place, it would seem that it's "not too far" after the events of Shang-Chi. While speaking with TV Line, Gao revealed when the series takes place: "It's not, like, years later. It's a relatively short amount of time."
‘She-Hulk’ Just Set Up a Major Marvel Movie
It’s been almost 15 years since the Hulk got his own solo movie. Since then, he’s appeared in a bunch of Avengers sequels, and he played a key supporting role in Thor: Ragnarok. And now he’s back as a special guest star on the new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series on Disney+, where he inadvertently gives his cousin Jennifer Walters Hulk powers like his own. But we’re still waiting for another solo Hulk movie.
House Of The Dragon Reviews Are In, And Critics Do Not Agree About HBO’s Game Of Thrones Prequel
Reviews are in for House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series coming to HBO, and opinions are split.
Digital Trends
Marvel reveals new Avengers movies, Black Panther 2 trailer, and more
It wouldn’t be San Diego Comic-Con without an in-depth look at the MCU. After a comparatively lackluster presentation by rival DC, Marvel unveiled new trailers, new characters, new casting announcements, and new release dates for most (but not all) of its upcoming film and television projects. First, the Disney+...
epicstream.com
Marvel Shockingly Reveals that Deadpool is Pregnant
There's no denying that Deadpool is one of Marvel's best creations and the character's R-rated and fourth-wall-breaking nature allows a ton of creative possibilities both the comics and films could explore. Now, with a lot of hype surrounding the Merc with a Mouth's anticipated arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe via Deadpool 3, Marvel Comics is also pulling maximum effort to keep up Wade Wilson's momentum.
‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Is Marvel Trash at Its Most Offensive
Think back to the worst, most haphazardly-made, monetary glue trap you saw that also cost hundreds of millions of dollars to produce. Chances are, you’re landing on something in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The latest Thor entry was middling; Ms. Marvel squandered a promisingly progressive tale; Eternals was a visually bland superhero link-up; and Black Widow was a confoundingly boring letdown that arrived long after its star hero was already dead.The MCU has garnered a sour reputation for following the same pattern: films and television shows are announced at flashy conventions, with an increased move toward diversity and stories that...
‘House of the Dragon’: 8 Moments Daenerys Targaryen Hinted She Was Just Like Her Father the Mad King
The upcoming ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ will tell the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors civil war — Dance of the Dragons.
Collider
Celebrate 'The Fantastic Four' #1 With Frank Miller Variant Cover
The Fantastic Four are Marvel's first family and now there's a new run of comics heading our way this November from writer Ryan North and artist Iban Coello. It's exciting given all the new Fantastic Four coming our way with a movie from Marvel Studios slated for November 2024. On top of the announcement that we're getting a fun new era to the founding Marvel family, news also broke that legendary comic writer and artist Frank Miller would be creating a cover for the first issue!
TV CEO Insults Emilia Clarke In Front Of 'Game Of Thrones' Fans — And It Does Not Go Well
Foxtel's Patrick Delany now says his eyebrow-raising remark was intended to convey how late he was to jump on the HBO fantasy series' bandwagon.
ComicBook
Marvel's Newest God Just Passed Judgment on a Classic Avenger (Exclusive)
Judgment Day has come for a classic member of the Avengers. Marvel has reached the First Act of its latest event series, A.X.E.: Judgment Day, with Earth's Mightiest Heroes both succeeding and failing to stop the war between the X-Men and Eternals. A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2 concluded with Iron Man, Ajak, Makkari, and Mister Sinister reviving the Celestial that serves as Avengers Mountain and influencing it enough to order the Eternals under the command of Druig to cease their attack on Krakoa. However, what they didn't anticipate was the Celestial known as Progenitor deciding to then judge the citizens of Earth.
hypebeast.com
Marvel Gives Daredevil a New Hooded Costume
It seems that Charlie Cox‘s live-action Daredevil isn’t the only one who’s getting a new suit, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen has just received a new look in his own Marvel comic series as well. Previewing the cover art for Daredevil #5 that’s scheduled for release in November, the entertainment giant has revealed a new hooded costume for the street-level superhero.
Is the Hulk in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’? Mark Ruffalo Teases the Upcoming Film
Marvel has yet to release a cast list for 'Avengers: Secret Wars,' but Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/Hulk in the MCU, may have spoiled his character's return.
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed
House of the Dragon is just hours away for the general populous, but the press has already had its chance to review the show. Rotten Tomatoes has amassed 345 ratings from critics, and it found that 85 percent of them were positive reviews. While some of these were tempered with negative feedback, they definitely bode well for the series as a whole.
EW.com
The best horror series on Netflix
It's built from our twisted dreams, and our collective fears. It thrives in dark places, but can also live right out in the open. And the best joke the horror genre has ever played — and one it returns to again, again, and again — is that you always knew it would get you in the end. Our list of the best horror series on Netflix accesses a lof of the touchpoints that have always made horror scream — trudging zombies hungry for brains, unkillable slashers intent on body count, and cults with the hots for ritualistic murders — but it takes some left turns, too.
All of the Marvel Phase 5 TV Shows Announced
With Marvel’s Phase 4 ending, it’s time to look at the future. At 2022’s San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel announced a slew of projects for Phases 5 and 6. Phase 5 begins next year, so let’s look at what fans can look forward to then. Newer characters...
ComicBook
A Ghost Rider Is About to Reach His Ultimate Form to Defend the Marvel Multiverse
Robbie Reyes is slowly cementing his status as the multiverse's greatest Ghost Rider ever. The young hero is a member of the Avengers, which is in the middle of a fight against Mephisto and his Council of Red across time, and the Multiversal Masters of Evil. Jason Aaron's Avengers run has expanded to the point that he now pens two titles, the central Avengers series and Avengers Forever. The latter follows Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider as he assembles heroes from across the Marvel Multiverse. An upcoming issue of Avengers Forever teases a new transformation for the Ghost Rider that may make him the most powerful Spirit of Vengeance.
