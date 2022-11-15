Save 5% on this Estes NASA SLS Flying Model Rocket kit

Update for Nov. 15: This deal was updated to note its higher price, so you may want to act fast if you're interested.

You can save 5% on an Estes NASA SLS Flying Model Rocket Kit when you grab it from Amazon, which provides perfect outdoor entertainment for the fall. It's a scale model of NASA's mighty Space Launch System , which is making its launch debut on Nov. 16. You can watch the launch live on Space.com , courtesy of NASA, at 1:04 a.m. EST (0604 GMT) on Nov. 16.

The 5% discount (a $4 savings) is a slight discount this rocket, as we've seen it go for over $74 as recently as May. It was also 18% off in August so may be one to watch for Black Friday space deals . It's also perfect for enjoying the waning light of fall afternoons, while they're here and this model in particular is easy-to-assemble, so it's perfect for beginners who don't want to be bogged down in the building of a rocket. You can always check out our best model rockets guide for other great models.

This rocket comes pre-finished so it's perfect for budding astronauts and those without much experience in building model rockets, as they won't waste any precious flying time with the assembling of the model. In order to launch the rocket, you will need to buy separate parts unfortunately. If you're looking for other space related entertainment to enjoy outdoors, be sure to check out our best telescopes , best telescope for beginners and telescope deals guides.

Aside from being perfect for beginners, what makes this rocket so awesome? Well, it has an approximate altitude of 350 feet when launched, which is means it will become an imposing figure as it blasts off into the air and will no doubt be cool to watch.

The other thing to note with this model is that it looks cool just sitting on display and is a great model to show off to friends. It's a scale replica of the Project Artemis Block 1 configuration, which is the first in the proposed line of heavy lift launch vehicles. The fins also act as a display stand so you don't have to worry about getting one separately.

However, you will have to purchase everything else separately. Estes Porta-Pad II Launch Pad and Electron Beam Launch Controller, Estes model rocket engines (C5-3, C6-3 recommended), starters and recovery wadding. Despite this, this is still a pretty decent price for what is no doubt an impressive model rocket.

