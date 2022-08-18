Read full article on original website
Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others
A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
Alan Dershowitz says every reputable attorney he's spoken with has told him their firms 'won't let them go anywhere near' Trump
Trump will have a hard time building a legal-defense team as his legal troubles continue to build, Alan Dershowitz, who's represented Trump, said.
Michael Cohen took credit for former Trump Org. CFO's guilty plea, saying he provided key evidence
Allen Weisselberg, the former Trump Organization CFO, pleaded guilty to tax fraud on Thursday. Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and fixer, took credit for the guilty plea. He said he had provided evidence that led to Weisselberg's prosecution. Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former personal attorney, took a victory lap after...
Michael Cohen's advice for Trump's current legal team: 'Lawyer up'
Michael Cohen is telling former President Donald Trump's current legal team to "lawyer up." Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, told Insider that Trump's attorneys "are going to need representation." The FBI raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate last week as part of a probe into his handling of classified documents. Donald Trump's ex-personal...
Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed
Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
U.S. v. Donald Trump: What comes after FBI raid? I know one thing: Be afraid
The Department of Justice is now formally investigating Donald Trump for serious possible, crimes including violating the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice in connection to his unlawful possession of top secret and highly classified materials. During a court-ordered search of his Mar-a-Lago resort and home last week, the FBI...
Newly unsealed documents from the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago put Trump in even worse legal peril, experts say
A federal judge unsealed documents Thursday that contain new information on the legal woes facing Donald Trump over the Mar-a-Lago search.
Trump’s Money Man Just Flipped and Could Face 15 Years If He Lies
Former President Donald Trump’s long-serving Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg just signed up to become the presumptive star witness in the upcoming criminal trial of Trump’s family business. Weisselberg, 75, pleaded guilty to 15 felonies on Thursday morning, and admitted his role in helping the company compensate employees...
Anti-Trump conservative group says the GOP has become an 'authoritarian nationalist cult' that worships Donald Trump
The Lincoln Project said Liz Cheney's election loss marked "the end of the Republican Party." The anti-Trump group said the party now only bears the GOP "name and branding." The group called the new GOP "an authoritarian nationalist cult dedicated only to Donald Trump." The Lincoln Project — an anti-Trump...
Betsy DeVos claims President Biden made her uncomfortable with physical contact during 2019 event
Betsy DeVos, the former U.S. Education Secretary, is making an accusation that President Joe Biden treated her in a way that would warrant a Title IX sexual harassment allegation against him under his administration’s revision proposals.
Anderson Cooper: We've entered the 'perfect phone call' phase of the Mar-a-Lago saga
CNN’s Anderson Cooper reacts to some of former President Donald Trump’s allies’ reactions to the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago.
Carl Paladino, a Donald Trump-boosting New York congressional candidate, is violating federal law by not disclosing his personal finances
Paladino, a Republican running to represent New York's 23rd District, has offered various explanations about his mandatory disclosure. The public still can't see it.
DOJ Must Release 2019 Memo About Whether to Charge Trump with Obstruction Because It Waited Too Long to Properly Argue Secrecy: D.C. Circuit
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia has ruled that the Department of Justice must release a 2019 memorandum cited by Donald Trump’s then-attorney general as support for not charging the then-president with obstruction of justice. Following the March 2019 release of former Special Counsel Robert...
Trump Took Top Secret Documents to Mar-a-Lago Because It’s So Safe There
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump has offered a swirling array of excuses for why he took secret documents from the White House, stashed them around his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, and refused to return them to the US government—which precipitated a raid by a team of FBI agents. The most recent Trump World narrative is not that the documents weren’t secret or needed to be kept secure. Actually, his lawyers now say, Trump is very interested in securing sensitive government documents. The reasoning seems to be that a country club allowing thousands of people to wander the grounds for a fee, will keep the material—said to include information labeled with the highest level of restriction, including some documents related to our nuclear arsenal—more secure than the ultra-secure, fortified residence of the most powerful person in the world, surrounded by law enforcement and military defenses. Also known as the White House.
The People Who Can’t Stop Making Excuses for Trump
Since the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago on Monday, August 8, the MAGA airwaves have been filled with people making excuses for Donald Trump. These excuses have run from the benign (minimizing the allegations) to the ridiculous (suggesting this was an FBI plot to incriminate Trump). Some say more about the people making them than they do about Trump, like a kind of political Rorschach test in which the excuse makers reveal their own legislative fantasies or political agendas.
Steve Bannon called Mike Pence a 'disgusting coward' after the former vice president criticized calls to defund the FBI
In a string of harsh insults aimed at Pence on Wednesday, Bannon further displayed a willingness to slam Republicans not aligned with Trumpworld.
'The Daily Show' Mocks Trump's Endless Lawyer Rotation With Ode To Hit '90s Song
“The Daily Show” paid musical tribute Thursday to former President Donald Trump’s previous lawyers amid reports that he’s having a hard time finding more to represent him. The Trevor Noah-hosted show decided the Trump lawyer count has become hard to keep track of and used a famous...
Opinion | Espionage Isn’t the Strongest Case Against Trump. It’s Simpler Than That.
He kept sensitive documents when he was told he shouldn’t and that’s a chargeable crime. Renato Mariotti is the Legal Affairs Columnist for POLITICO Magazine. He is a former federal prosecutor and host of the “On Topic” podcast. Former president Donald Trump’s stubborn refusal to return...
