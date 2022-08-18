ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Independent

Warning over ‘fast-moving’ E coli outbreak spreading in US

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned of a “fast-moving” outbreak of E coli in Michigan and Ohio. The CDC said on Wednesday that 29 people have become ill and nine of them have been taken to hospital. Fifteen of those infected are in Michigan and 14 are in Ohio, but the public health agency said in its notice on 17 August that “the true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and this outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many...
MICHIGAN STATE
BGR.com

FSIS warning: Throw away this potentially contaminated beef immediately

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) recently issued a warning for ground beef that might be contaminated with a particular type of E. coli. That’s strain O157:H7, which health authorities routinely test for when looking for E. coli contamination. This isn’t a product recall, but only because the Hawaii Big Island Beef ground beef products from this warning are no longer available for purchase.
HAWAII STATE
outbreaknewstoday.com

E. coli outbreak now reported in two more states

In a follow-up on the multistate E. coli O157 outbreak reported on earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports 8 more illnesses have been reported and 2 states have been added to the investigation (Indiana and Pennsylvania). 37 people infected with the outbreak strain of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Popculture

Cheese Recalled Due to E. Coli Contamination

Cheese lovers will have to forego their favorite snack if they have a certain brand in their fridge. Earlier in August, Mother Dairy brand recalled Paneer Fresh Cheese due to E. coli contamination, which has the potential to cause serious illness. The recall only affects consumers in Canada, where the recalled cheese was available for purchase in Alberta.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Urgent beverage recall: 53 different drinks were recalled over bacteria contamination

Anyone with drinks from Lyons Magnus in their fridge or pantry should ensure the products are not part of a major recall. The company announced a recall for 53 nutritional and beverage products as they might be contaminated with microbes. One of the microorganisms that might be present in some of these drinks is the Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria that triggered the massive Abbott baby formula recall earlier this year.
FOOD SAFETY
AboutLawsuits.com

CDC Warns of Gastrointestinal Illness Risk Linked to Park “Splash Pads”

Federal health officials indicate there may be hidden risks associated with “splash pads,” and other increasingly popular water fountains which allow children to cool off on hot days, potentially leading to the spread of gastrointestinal illnesses. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a a...
KANSAS STATE
BGR.com

Salad recall: Find out if your salad kits need to be thrown away

Salad kits see frequent recalls, and contamination with dangerous bacteria is often the reason why. But the Fifth Season Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits recall is different. The product doesn’t contain any microorganisms that could cause illnesses. Instead, it comes with a dressing packet that contains milk and egg without declaring the two ingredients.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOXBusiness

King's Hawaiian recalls several products over bacteria concerns

King’s Hawaiian is voluntarily recalling several products out of an abundance of caution because one of its ingredients was supplied by Lyons Magnus. The recall includes certain lot codes of its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites, according to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
FOOD SAFETY
BBC

Closures now at four nurseries in E. coli outbreak

Four nurseries have closed amid an outbreak of E.coli in the NHS Lothian area. More than 30 cases have now been detected across East Lothian. Investigations so far have not yet revealed a specific source but parents and carers of children who attend the closed nurseries have been asked to provide samples as soon as possible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Chicago

Current COVID Symptoms: Common Symptoms Now Compared to Earlier in Pandemic

As omicron subvariants continue to make up roughly all COVID cases in the U.S., and as new variants continue to emerge, are symptoms shifting?. According to the latest update from the CDC, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most prevalent strain of the virus in the U.S., accounting for more than 88% of recent cases.
CHICAGO, IL
TODAY.com

'Fast-moving' E. coli outbreak with unknown source leaves 9 hospitalized

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an ongoing investigation into an E. coli outbreak on Wednesday. The outbreak has infected 29 people, at least nine of whom have required hospitalization, the agency said. A food has not yet been identified as the source of the "fast-moving" outbreak, the...
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC News

Oatly recall expands due to contamination concerns

An Oatly milk distributor is expanding a voluntary recall of oat milk after previously announcing the recall on July 28 due to concerns over microbial contamination. The distributor, California-based Lyons Magnus LLC, added three more items to its recall: 18-count/11-fluid-ounce cartons of regular Oatly oat milk, 18-count/11-fluid-ounce cartons of Oatly chocolate oat milk and 18-count/11-fluid-ounce cartons of Oatly Barista Edition oat milk. The previous recall included the Barista Edition Oatmilk in the slim package format.
FOOD SAFETY
