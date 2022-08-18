Read full article on original website
Related
Advocates say constitutional change targets pollution regs, greenhouse gas reduction plan
House Environmental Resources & Energy Committee Meeting on Tuesday, June 9. (Capital-Star Screen Capture). Environmental activists and advocates say that part of a proposed constitutional amendment package could roll back environmental protection regulations, pollution reduction efforts, and initiatives aimed at combating climate change in Pennsylvania. Language allowing lawmakers to disapprove...
To encourage more young fishermen, look to farm programs as models, new study argues
Fishing boats, seen here on Feb. 23, 2018, are reflected in the water at Kodiak's St. Paul Harbor. There are too few resources to help younger Alaskans enter and thrive in the commercial fishing industry, a new study says. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Young Alaskans seeking to break into...
John Cole: The Medicaid expansion blockade continues
[Editor’s note: In case you missed it, NC Policy Watch editorial cartoonist John Cole crafted an insightful bonus cartoon this week that neatly sums up the maddening state of affairs at the North Carolina General Assembly, where the excuses for not expanding the state’s Medicaid program to provide coverage to hundreds of thousands of uninsured North Carolinians continue to proliferate.
State officials seek nearly $40 million for staff in hospitals, long-term care facilities
Hospitals have lacked staff to meet patient demand. (Lynne Terry/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Oregon officials have stepped into the fray of the state’s hospital crisis with a request for nearly $40 million from the Legislature. The Oregon Health Authority and state Department of Human Services sent requests to the two...
Cities in Kansas require freedom to ban single-use plastic bags, protect environment
In a collection along I-235 at 47th Street South in Wichita during one day, 72 single-use plastic bags were found, as shown in this photo from 2018. According to activists, the situation is much worse in 2022. (Coleen Flory) Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal...
It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast.
Where did new Idahoans come from? (California, by a large margin.) Where did former Idahoans move to? (Many states, but mostly Washington.) This graphic, based on Idaho Transportation Department driver's license data, shows bubbles of varying sizes that represent how many people moved between Idaho and that state in 2021. (Audrey Dutton, Idaho Capital Sun)
SE Michigan residents blast utility rate hike proposal during Detroit public hearing
Qiana Davis, a Detroit resident, said it's a struggle to keep lights and gas on at her Virginia Park home. | Ken Coleman. For Qiana Davis, it’s a struggle to keep lights and gas on at her Virginia Park home in Detroit. “The [DTE] rates are untenable for anybody,”...
A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times
A restaurant on Main Street in Richmond around the corner from Capitol Square advertises Queen of Virginia Skill, a subsidiary of Georgia-based software maker Pace-O-Matic, which has won ABC approval and argues its games are the only legal varieties in Virginia. (Ned Oliver / Virginia Mercury) Queen of Virginia, one...
Votes cast in primary, special election near record high for Alaska primaries
Poll worker Margaret Schorey explains the two-sided Aug. 16, 2022 ballot to a voter at the polling place in Juneau's downtown fire station. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) The number of Alaskans who cast votes in last week’s state primary and special election for U.S. House is on track to...
Schools hope to overcome staff shortages with millions in wage, bonus incentives
As students prepare to return to school, districts are offering bonuses and pay raises to attract and retain much needed teachers and school staff. (Rachel Alexander/Salem Reporter) Districts plan on spending millions of dollars in state and federal funds to pay teachers higher salaries and offer hiring and retention bonuses...
Colorado has highest pay gap for educators in the U.S.
A group of teachers participated in a walk-in at East High School in Denver on the morning of Jan. 25, 2021, to call for access to the COVID vaccine. It was the first day of in-person learning at East since the previous school year. (Photo by Tiffany Choi) A new...
Sports betting closing the gap in Louisiana gambling revenue for July
Nearly $185 million in sports wagers were placed in July in Louisiana compared with $204 million in gross gaming revenue at riverboats, race track slots casinos and Harrah's Casino in New Orleans. (Photo illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Gamblers placing bets on sports – in person and on mobile devices...
Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt
Students getting their l lunch at a primary school in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Amanda Mills/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) After two years of receiving free school lunches, thousands of Hoosier families will have to pay for them again this fall, including at dozens of eligible Indiana schools that could continue offering free food but chose not to.
Attempt to police campaign ads, prosecute Attorney General Stein is absurd and unconstitutional
Just about all of us have read those news stories that periodically circulate about the dumbest laws found in our nation’s various statute books. You know, like the ones that say it’s illegal to honk your horn near a sandwich shop after 9:00 p.m. or that it’s illegal to swear in public, or raise pet rats.
Abortion ban’s hospitals requirement will further curtail access
Indiana's near-total abortion ban only allows the procedure at hospitals, which in 2021 performed less than 2% of the state's total abortions. (Getty Images) Indiana’s new abortion-limiting law, set to go into effect on September 15, has been dubbed a near-total ban for its succinct list of narrow exceptions — but its requirement that legal abortions be done in hospitals will further flatten access, experts and abortion rights advocates say.
UNLV study traces links between unaffordable housing and child mistreatment
“It’s the same, old boring reason we see in regards to all our other social problems, there’s not a (political) will.” (Photo by Ronda Churchill) A single mother in Nevada makes $10.50 per hour on minimum wage, or about $21,840.00 a year if she works full time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot
The lawsuit argues the initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri was improperly certified by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and should not appear on the November ballot (Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications). An anti-drug legalization activist has filed a lawsuit arguing a recreational marijuana initiative petition was improperly certified...
Governor’s race: Schmidt denounces Kelly’s approach to flaws in Kansas’ foster care system
TOPEKA — Republican governor candidate Derek Schmidt shared frustration Tuesday with pace of progress on longstanding challenges of caring for children brought into Kansas’ privatized foster care system due to abuse or neglect. Schmidt, who serves as the state’s attorney general, said Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly hadn’t kept...
Largest wildfire in state history reaches 100% containment
There hasn’t been any fire activity or heat detected in the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire in over a month. (Photo by Bright Quashie for Source NM) After burning 341,735 acres of land, the largest wildfire ever recorded in New Mexico’s history is fully contained. Officials announced on Sunday...
In homeless death data, Patterson sees need for more resources
Sen. Deb Patterson, D-Salem, listens to a question on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, as Sen. Jeff Golden, D-Ashland, reads in the background. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Recently released data on homeless Oregonians who died this year shows a need for more detailed reporting and more resources, the state senator who requested the data told the Capital Chronicle.
