Maine State

newsfromthestates.com

Advocates say constitutional change targets pollution regs, greenhouse gas reduction plan

House Environmental Resources & Energy Committee Meeting on Tuesday, June 9. (Capital-Star Screen Capture). Environmental activists and advocates say that part of a proposed constitutional amendment package could roll back environmental protection regulations, pollution reduction efforts, and initiatives aimed at combating climate change in Pennsylvania. Language allowing lawmakers to disapprove...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

John Cole: The Medicaid expansion blockade continues

[Editor’s note: In case you missed it, NC Policy Watch editorial cartoonist John Cole crafted an insightful bonus cartoon this week that neatly sums up the maddening state of affairs at the North Carolina General Assembly, where the excuses for not expanding the state’s Medicaid program to provide coverage to hundreds of thousands of uninsured North Carolinians continue to proliferate.
HEALTH
Maine State
Maine Business
Maine Industry
newsfromthestates.com

It’s not just growth. Idaho is also losing residents and changing fast.

Where did new Idahoans come from? (California, by a large margin.) Where did former Idahoans move to? (Many states, but mostly Washington.) This graphic, based on Idaho Transportation Department driver's license data, shows bubbles of varying sizes that represent how many people moved between Idaho and that state in 2021. (Audrey Dutton, Idaho Capital Sun)
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

A Virginia skill-game company has sued convenience stores nearly 150 times

A restaurant on Main Street in Richmond around the corner from Capitol Square advertises Queen of Virginia Skill, a subsidiary of Georgia-based software maker Pace-O-Matic, which has won ABC approval and argues its games are the only legal varieties in Virginia. (Ned Oliver / Virginia Mercury) Queen of Virginia, one...
VIRGINIA STATE
Janet Mills
newsfromthestates.com

Schools hope to overcome staff shortages with millions in wage, bonus incentives

As students prepare to return to school, districts are offering bonuses and pay raises to attract and retain much needed teachers and school staff. (Rachel Alexander/Salem Reporter) Districts plan on spending millions of dollars in state and federal funds to pay teachers higher salaries and offer hiring and retention bonuses...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Colorado has highest pay gap for educators in the U.S.

A group of teachers participated in a walk-in at East High School in Denver on the morning of Jan. 25, 2021, to call for access to the COVID vaccine. It was the first day of in-person learning at East since the previous school year. (Photo by Tiffany Choi) A new...
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Sports betting closing the gap in Louisiana gambling revenue for July

Nearly $185 million in sports wagers were placed in July in Louisiana compared with $204 million in gross gaming revenue at riverboats, race track slots casinos and Harrah's Casino in New Orleans. (Photo illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Gamblers placing bets on sports – in person and on mobile devices...
LOUISIANA STATE
#Cmp#Central Maine Power#Bills#Business Industry#Linus Business#Our Power#Versant Power#Beacon
newsfromthestates.com

Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt

Students getting their l lunch at a primary school in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Amanda Mills/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) After two years of receiving free school lunches, thousands of Hoosier families will have to pay for them again this fall, including at dozens of eligible Indiana schools that could continue offering free food but chose not to.
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Abortion ban’s hospitals requirement will further curtail access

Indiana's near-total abortion ban only allows the procedure at hospitals, which in 2021 performed less than 2% of the state's total abortions. (Getty Images) Indiana’s new abortion-limiting law, set to go into effect on September 15, has been dubbed a near-total ban for its succinct list of narrow exceptions — but its requirement that legal abortions be done in hospitals will further flatten access, experts and abortion rights advocates say.
INDIANA STATE
Energy Industry
newsfromthestates.com

Lawsuit asks judge to block marijuana legalization from appearing on Missouri ballot

The lawsuit argues the initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri was improperly certified by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and should not appear on the November ballot (Tim Bommel/Missouri House Communications). An anti-drug legalization activist has filed a lawsuit arguing a recreational marijuana initiative petition was improperly certified...
MISSOURI STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Largest wildfire in state history reaches 100% containment

There hasn’t been any fire activity or heat detected in the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire in over a month. (Photo by Bright Quashie for Source NM) After burning 341,735 acres of land, the largest wildfire ever recorded in New Mexico’s history is fully contained. Officials announced on Sunday...
ENVIRONMENT
newsfromthestates.com

In homeless death data, Patterson sees need for more resources

Sen. Deb Patterson, D-Salem, listens to a question on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, as Sen. Jeff Golden, D-Ashland, reads in the background. (Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle) Recently released data on homeless Oregonians who died this year shows a need for more detailed reporting and more resources, the state senator who requested the data told the Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE

