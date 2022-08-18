Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Closing arguments set Monday in retrial of defendants in Whitmer kidnapping plot
Closing arguments are set Monday in a Grand Rapids federal courtroom for two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Defense attorneys for Adam Fox, 39, and Barry Croft Jr., 46, rested their case Friday after nine days of testimony. The pair are being tried for a second time on conspiracy charges after a jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict in their cases, but acquitted two other men.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County judge rips pro-life witnesses, says both are not credible
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - In a win for supporters of access to abortion in Michigan, Oakland County judge Jacob James Cunningham granted a preliminary injunction to prevent a 1931 law from going into effect. During his ruling, he made it clear that witness testimony, presented from both sides, factored into the decision.
Michiganders reactions to injunction issued on 1931 abortion law
An Oakland County Circuit Court judge has issued an injunction that prevents a 91-year-old abortion law from being enforced.
Michigan Man Linked To Supremacist Group Gets 56 Months To 20 Years
CARO, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man described as a leader of the white supremacist group The Base has been sentenced to 56 months to 20 years in prison, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Thursday. Washtenaw County Judge Patrick Conlin sentenced Justen Watkins on Monday after he pleaded guilty to one count of gang membership, Nessel said. Watkins “used intimidation tactics at a family’s home and posted messages to other The Base members targeting the home,” Nessel’s office said in a news release. Two other charges, using a computer to commit a crime and unlawfully posting a message online, were dismissed under a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
deadlinedetroit.com
Judge's injunction will keep abortion legal in Michigan — for now
Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham has issued a preliminary injunction blocking Michigan's county prosecutors from issuing criminal charges related to the state's 1931 abortion ban. Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido and at least two others had said they would enforce the long-dormant ban, leaving some clinics in legal limbo. Cunningham's...
newsfromthestates.com
Minnesota law enforcement seized $11 million in assets in 2021
In 2021, Minnesota law enforcement agencies took nearly $11 million in cash, vehicles and other property from people who, in many cases, were never convicted or even charged with a crime. That figure comes from the latest annual report on asset forfeiture from the office of the state auditor. Forfeiture...
Detroit News
Michigan Dems prep for fall election as GOP awaits unpredictable convention
Lansing — Michigan Democrats pushed to unify voters behind top-of-the-ballot incumbents Sunday, while state Republicans — a week ahead of their own nominating convention — made veiled comments over social media about the team they'd nominate for the November general election. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, standing beside Lt....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel discusses Clean Slate UP program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Attorney General Dana Nessel made an appearance at the Michigan Works! Marquette office Friday. She met with staff and clients who shared success stories from using the Clean Slate UP Program. Nessel said she strongly supports the work being done to help Upper Peninsula residents expunge their criminal records.
GOP infighting, Dixon’s running mate, abortion latest: The week in Michigan politics
MLive elections reporter Ben Orner here with what you need to know in Michigan politics. That’s me on the left with our snazzy team of reporters:. The Michigan Democratic convention is today in Lansing, but it’s the Republican convention next Saturday you should keep an eye on. The...
thecentersquare.com
Michigan quick hits: Whitmer loses Line 5 remand motion
(The Center Square) – Two different courts, two different outcomes for Gov. Whitmer’s administration. The second attempt of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel to move their case against Enbridge’s Line 5 from a federal court to state court fell short on Thursday. The Whitmer...
95.3 MNC
GOP Governor candidate in Michigan names running mate
The Republican nominee for Governor of Michigan has selected a Lt. Governor. Tudor Dixon has named former State Representative Shane Hernandez as her choice for Lt. Governor. Friday, Dixon said Hernandez would, if they are elected, “help to improve our schools, create safer communities, and improve our economy.”. Dixon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Live stream: Judge to decide Friday if county prosecutors can enforce Michigan abortion ban
An Oakland County Circuit Court judge is set to rule Friday morning on whether or not to grant a preliminary injunction that would continue to block the enforcement of Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban. Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham set a 10:30 a.m. ruling for Friday, Aug. 19, after listening...
newsfromthestates.com
Election officials can’t access federal funding for security as violent threats mount
A Utah County Election worker gathers ballots from a drop box on October 26, 2020 in Springville, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images) Colorado’s election officials, like so many across the country, faced a surge of violent threats after the 2020 election. Federal authorities are prosecuting a man who...
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon, Shane Hernandez make campaign debut at Dream Cruise
Bloomfield Hills — Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon campaigned with her new running mate, Shane Hernandez, for the first time Saturday at the Oakland County Republican Party's eighth annual Dream Cruise party. Dixon named Hernandez as her running mate Friday an hour before the Michigan GOP's deadline. Hernandez, who...
4 staff members hospitalized after inmates attack at Michigan prison
BARAGA COUNTY, MI -- Four staff members were injured Thursday after a group of prisoners at Baraga Correctional Facility attacked and beat them while in the yard. According to WLUC-6, the staff were monitoring the inmates at the maximum security prison when five of the prisoners attacked them. Staff members...
abc12.com
Republican governor nominee Tudor Dixon picks ex-lawmaker as running mate
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Republican state representative is running for lieutenant governor alongside Tudor Dixon on the GOP ticket for governor. Dixon announced Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate on Friday afternoon. He grew up in the Croswell area in Sanilac County before moving south to Port Huron.
newsfromthestates.com
Dixon taps GOP former Rep. Shane Hernandez for LG
Just 45 minutes before the Michigan GOP deadline and foregoing an in-person press conference, Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon announced on Twitter and Facebook that she has chosen former state Rep. Shane Hernandez (R-Port Huron) to serve as her running mate. “Shane Hernandez as lieutenant governor will help to improve...
newsfromthestates.com
Voting groups fight to block law that can criminalize Arizona voter registration
PHOENIX (CN) — Voting advocacy groups sued Arizona to block a new law that could criminalize volunteers or organizations who provide registration or voter assistance to individuals registered to vote outside the state. According to the federal complaint filed Monday evening in Phoenix, Senate Bill 1260 is a vague...
Comments / 4