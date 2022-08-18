ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 4

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Closing arguments set Monday in retrial of defendants in Whitmer kidnapping plot

Closing arguments are set Monday in a Grand Rapids federal courtroom for two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Defense attorneys for Adam Fox, 39, and Barry Croft Jr., 46, rested their case Friday after nine days of testimony. The pair are being tried for a second time on conspiracy charges after a jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict in their cases, but acquitted two other men.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County judge rips pro-life witnesses, says both are not credible

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - In a win for supporters of access to abortion in Michigan, Oakland County judge Jacob James Cunningham granted a preliminary injunction to prevent a 1931 law from going into effect. During his ruling, he made it clear that witness testimony, presented from both sides, factored into the decision.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Man Linked To Supremacist Group Gets 56 Months To 20 Years

CARO, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man described as a leader of the white supremacist group The Base has been sentenced to 56 months to 20 years in prison, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Thursday. Washtenaw County Judge Patrick Conlin sentenced Justen Watkins on Monday after he pleaded guilty to one count of gang membership, Nessel said. Watkins “used intimidation tactics at a family’s home and posted messages to other The Base members targeting the home,” Nessel’s office said in a news release. Two other charges, using a computer to commit a crime and unlawfully posting a message online, were dismissed under a...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartland Township, MI
State
Michigan State
City
Elk Rapids, MI
Hartland Township, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man acquitted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks out

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The retrial for two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is wrapping up and getting ready to go to the jury. On Friday, the defense rested its case, clearing the way for closing arguments. Local 4′s Shawn Ley was in Grand Rapids and spoke to one of the men originally charged in the case.
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Judge's injunction will keep abortion legal in Michigan — for now

Oakland County Judge Jacob Cunningham has issued a preliminary injunction blocking Michigan's county prosecutors from issuing criminal charges related to the state's 1931 abortion ban. Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido and at least two others had said they would enforce the long-dormant ban, leaving some clinics in legal limbo. Cunningham's...
MICHIGAN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Minnesota law enforcement seized $11 million in assets in 2021

In 2021, Minnesota law enforcement agencies took nearly $11 million in cash, vehicles and other property from people who, in many cases, were never convicted or even charged with a crime. That figure comes from the latest annual report on asset forfeiture from the office of the state auditor. Forfeiture...
MINNESOTA STATE
Detroit News

Michigan Dems prep for fall election as GOP awaits unpredictable convention

Lansing — Michigan Democrats pushed to unify voters behind top-of-the-ballot incumbents Sunday, while state Republicans — a week ahead of their own nominating convention — made veiled comments over social media about the team they'd nominate for the November general election. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, standing beside Lt....
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Defense Attorneys#Fbi Agents#Defense Lawyers#Fbi
WLUC

Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel discusses Clean Slate UP program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Attorney General Dana Nessel made an appearance at the Michigan Works! Marquette office Friday. She met with staff and clients who shared success stories from using the Clean Slate UP Program. Nessel said she strongly supports the work being done to help Upper Peninsula residents expunge their criminal records.
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Michigan quick hits: Whitmer loses Line 5 remand motion

(The Center Square) – Two different courts, two different outcomes for Gov. Whitmer’s administration. The second attempt of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel to move their case against Enbridge’s Line 5 from a federal court to state court fell short on Thursday. The Whitmer...
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

GOP Governor candidate in Michigan names running mate

The Republican nominee for Governor of Michigan has selected a Lt. Governor. Tudor Dixon has named former State Representative Shane Hernandez as her choice for Lt. Governor. Friday, Dixon said Hernandez would, if they are elected, “help to improve our schools, create safer communities, and improve our economy.”. Dixon...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon, Shane Hernandez make campaign debut at Dream Cruise

Bloomfield Hills — Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon campaigned with her new running mate, Shane Hernandez, for the first time Saturday at the Oakland County Republican Party's eighth annual Dream Cruise party. Dixon named Hernandez as her running mate Friday an hour before the Michigan GOP's deadline. Hernandez, who...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

4 staff members hospitalized after inmates attack at Michigan prison

BARAGA COUNTY, MI -- Four staff members were injured Thursday after a group of prisoners at Baraga Correctional Facility attacked and beat them while in the yard. According to WLUC-6, the staff were monitoring the inmates at the maximum security prison when five of the prisoners attacked them. Staff members...
BARAGA, MI
abc12.com

Republican governor nominee Tudor Dixon picks ex-lawmaker as running mate

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Republican state representative is running for lieutenant governor alongside Tudor Dixon on the GOP ticket for governor. Dixon announced Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate on Friday afternoon. He grew up in the Croswell area in Sanilac County before moving south to Port Huron.
PORT HURON, MI
newsfromthestates.com

Dixon taps GOP former Rep. Shane Hernandez for LG

Just 45 minutes before the Michigan GOP deadline and foregoing an in-person press conference, Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon announced on Twitter and Facebook that she has chosen former state Rep. Shane Hernandez (R-Port Huron) to serve as her running mate. “Shane Hernandez as lieutenant governor will help to improve...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy