Police looking for elderly woman who went missing after walking out of Methodist Hospital

KSAT 12
Man found dead outside downtown parking garage with major trauma, police say
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating the death of a man outside a downtown parking garage early Sunday morning. At 1:45 a.m., SAPD officers performed a welfare check in the Bexar County parking garage in the 200 block of South Flores Street. Upon arrival, officers...
Police investigating after man found shot while standing in his front yard
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a man was hit by gunfire while standing in his front yard Saturday night. It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Austin St. just east of downtown. The 39-year-old victim told police that an unknown vehicle drove by his...
foxsanantonio.com
Police are investigating after finding dead man with major head trauma downtown
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after they discovered a dead man lying on a sidewalk downtown. The incident happened at around 1:55 a.m. at the intersection of W Nueva and S Flores at a Bexar County Parking Garage. Police say that they got a call saying they think...
KSAT 12
Authorities ID 15-year-old killed in attempted robbery on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A teenage robbery suspect who was fatally shot on the West Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. Laron Mackey, 15, died of a gunshot wound to the neck on Friday in the 7700 block of Culebra Road, near Ingram Road, authorities said.
foxsanantonio.com
Deputies continue to search for 2nd teenage suspect in the Ingram Park Mall chase
SAN ANTONIO - The search continues for a suspect who prompted the Ingram Park Mall to be shut down Friday night. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies had been chasing two suspects, who led them to the parking lot of the H&M store. The suspects ran inside the mall. That's when deputies ordered people to shelter in place and shut down both the mall and the parking lot.
foxsanantonio.com
Suspect accused of shooting man who was standing in his front yard
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are investigating a possible drive-by shooting that left a man injured Saturday night. Officers were called to the 700 block of Austin St. east of downtown at around 8:30 p.m. According to police, a vehicle drove by the home and fired multiple times into the front...
Man found dead in downtown San Antonio near Bexar County Justice Center
The man had "major trauma to the back of his head."
KTSA
Police looking for father of baby who died in hospital
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio homicide detectives are looking for the father of a 6-month-old baby who died in the hospital. Ronald Williams, 24, is wanted in connection with the baby’s death after police were called to a hospital on the northeast side. Upon arrival, doctors told officers the baby’s injuries were suspicious given the story told by the infant’s guardians.
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after fatally shooting his mom's boyfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was shot several times by his girlfriend’s son, police say. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of La Manda Blvd at around 3:32 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, a woman and her boyfriend were...
KSAT 12
TxDOT employee hospitalized after being struck by vehicle on highway
SAN ANTONIO – A TxDOT employee is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on the highway Sunday morning. At 2:55 a.m., a truck operator working under the TxDOT Hero Roadside Assistance Program helped in closing off Loop 410 near Marbach Road, due to a separate accident.
Elderly woman found safe after disappearing from Medical Center area Monday
SAN ANTONIO — A 69-year-old woman who disappeared from the Medical Center area Monday has been found safe. Relatives of Raquel Santiago told KENS 5 she is being examined at University Hospital, but it expected to be on good condition. San Antonio Police officials previously said she vanished after leaving a hospital earlier this week, apparently without notifying family of her whereabouts.
Family argument leads to deadly shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after being shot by his girlfriend's son following a fight Saturday morning, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 100 block of La Manda Blvd for a shooting. Police said a woman and her boyfriend were hanging in the front yard of her home when her son pulled up. Police say the woman's son was upset the boyfriend was at the home.
foxsanantonio.com
Breaking: Missing 17-year-old has been found
SAN ANTONIO - The Travis County Sheriff's Office says the missing teenager, Marissa Sorrentino, has been found and is safe. 17-year-old Sorrentino ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio and made her way to Austin. She was located thanks to a tip from a viewer in the...
KSAT 12
Argument leads to shooting on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is hospitalized after an argument escalated into a shooting on the West Side. Sunday morning, SAPD officers responded to a shooting on Saltillo Street. Upon arrival, officers learned two men, 25 and 26 years old, had gotten into an argument over money when one of the men began shooting.
news4sanantonio.com
UPDATED: Teen suspect detained, the other seen escaping Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – One teenager has been detained at the Ingram Park Mall, while the other suspect was seen fleeing from the mall. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started around 4-5 p.m. when a woman called the sheriff's office saying she had heard gunshots in the area, near Potranco and Grosenbacher Rd.
fox7austin.com
Ingram Park Mall given all clear following shelter in place order
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter in place order for the Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio on Friday, August 19 around 5:30 p.m. The order was issued due to a suspect running into the mall following a vehicle pursuit, police say. Officials closed...
KTSA
Deputies find bedridden San Antonio woman near death, children arrested for neglecting her
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 57 year old San Antonio woman is clinging to life after her children neglected to care for her for several months. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the woman was bedridden and undergoing hospice care, but she was being ignored by her adult children.
foxsanantonio.com
Fight outside homeless shelter leaves one man stabbed multiple times
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed outside Haven For Hope late Thursday night. The stabbing happened around 8:30 p.m. at Haven For Hope near North Frio Street close to Downtown San Antonio. Police said a fight broke out between two men in the courtyard....
Two dogs abandoned in Wilson County appeared to be waiting for their human to come back for them
WILSON COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Wilson County came to the rescue of two dogs who were abandoned under a tree, left for days in the Texas heat with no food or water. Property owners off Texas-539 Loop saw the two dogs hanging around under a tree earlier this week and noticed they stayed in the same place for three to four days days. Some kind soul gave them a bucket of water, or they might not have survived in the time it took to be rescued.
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after teen robbed, stripped of clothes, dumped out of own car, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a woman who allegedly robbed a 19-year-old man, kidnapped him, stripped him of his clothes and then “dumped him” out of his own vehicle. The woman, identified as Eloise Ana Marie Hernandez, 22, has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
