San Antonio, TX

Police looking for elderly woman who went missing after walking out of Methodist Hospital

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
 3 days ago
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
foxsanantonio.com

Deputies continue to search for 2nd teenage suspect in the Ingram Park Mall chase

SAN ANTONIO - The search continues for a suspect who prompted the Ingram Park Mall to be shut down Friday night. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies had been chasing two suspects, who led them to the parking lot of the H&M store. The suspects ran inside the mall. That's when deputies ordered people to shelter in place and shut down both the mall and the parking lot.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Suspect accused of shooting man who was standing in his front yard

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are investigating a possible drive-by shooting that left a man injured Saturday night. Officers were called to the 700 block of Austin St. east of downtown at around 8:30 p.m. According to police, a vehicle drove by the home and fired multiple times into the front...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Police looking for father of baby who died in hospital

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio homicide detectives are looking for the father of a 6-month-old baby who died in the hospital. Ronald Williams, 24, is wanted in connection with the baby’s death after police were called to a hospital on the northeast side. Upon arrival, doctors told officers the baby’s injuries were suspicious given the story told by the infant’s guardians.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Elderly woman found safe after disappearing from Medical Center area Monday

SAN ANTONIO — A 69-year-old woman who disappeared from the Medical Center area Monday has been found safe. Relatives of Raquel Santiago told KENS 5 she is being examined at University Hospital, but it expected to be on good condition. San Antonio Police officials previously said she vanished after leaving a hospital earlier this week, apparently without notifying family of her whereabouts.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Family argument leads to deadly shooting

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead after being shot by his girlfriend's son following a fight Saturday morning, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 100 block of La Manda Blvd for a shooting. Police said a woman and her boyfriend were hanging in the front yard of her home when her son pulled up. Police say the woman's son was upset the boyfriend was at the home.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Breaking: Missing 17-year-old has been found

SAN ANTONIO - The Travis County Sheriff's Office says the missing teenager, Marissa Sorrentino, has been found and is safe. 17-year-old Sorrentino ran away from Child Protective Services custody in San Antonio and made her way to Austin. She was located thanks to a tip from a viewer in the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Argument leads to shooting on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is hospitalized after an argument escalated into a shooting on the West Side. Sunday morning, SAPD officers responded to a shooting on Saltillo Street. Upon arrival, officers learned two men, 25 and 26 years old, had gotten into an argument over money when one of the men began shooting.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

UPDATED: Teen suspect detained, the other seen escaping Ingram Park Mall

SAN ANTONIO – One teenager has been detained at the Ingram Park Mall, while the other suspect was seen fleeing from the mall. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started around 4-5 p.m. when a woman called the sheriff's office saying she had heard gunshots in the area, near Potranco and Grosenbacher Rd.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Ingram Park Mall given all clear following shelter in place order

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter in place order for the Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio on Friday, August 19 around 5:30 p.m. The order was issued due to a suspect running into the mall following a vehicle pursuit, police say. Officials closed...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Two dogs abandoned in Wilson County appeared to be waiting for their human to come back for them

WILSON COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Wilson County came to the rescue of two dogs who were abandoned under a tree, left for days in the Texas heat with no food or water. Property owners off Texas-539 Loop saw the two dogs hanging around under a tree earlier this week and noticed they stayed in the same place for three to four days days. Some kind soul gave them a bucket of water, or they might not have survived in the time it took to be rescued.
WILSON COUNTY, TX

