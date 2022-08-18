ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is hoping to play vs. Raiders

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=237v23_0hM9C5yW00

Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Miami Dolphins opted not to play most of their starters, allowing seventh-round rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson a chance to showcase his skills in a game setting.

This meant Tua Tagovailoa was stuck on the sideline, something that he clearly doesn’t like to do.

With another preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders on the horizon, Tagovailoa says he’s hoping to get some opportunities to play.

“Man, I always want to play,” Tagovailoa said during his media availability. “I’m going to be honest. I wanted to play last week too, at least a couple of snaps. But Mike (McDaniel) decided that then wasn’t the time. Hopefully he gives the first offense an opportunity to go out there, hopefully get some plays in, understand some situations, knowing how to manage the game and get back into the groove of things in that sense, where we have no coaches on the field, we have no one to really line us up. We just figure out things on our own when we’re out there playing.”

With all of the changes that the Dolphins have undergone this offseason, the offense will need some actual game reps before they feel truly comfortable with the new weapons and new system.

This preseason, more than ever, it feels like teams are being extra cautious with their starters. The league is nearly split on the quarterbacks playing in the preseason specifically, but for Miami and Tagovailoa, it would probably be beneficial.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jones slaps Antonio Brown with harsh reality on joining Cowboys

Former embattled NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown earlier this week made a comment to TMZ Sports that caught the attention of football fans everywhere. He made it clear he would like to play football again, saying “Tell Jerry Jones to call me.” Jones of course if the owner of ‘America’s Team,’ the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission

Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Miami Gardens, FL
Football
City
Miami, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
City
Miami Gardens, FL
ClutchPoints

‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith

Drew Lock’s bid to be the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks this coming season suffered a significant blow after the 25-year-old tested positive for COVID-19. As it turns out, it wasn’t a just simple bout against the dreaded virus for the former Missouri standout. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll recently spoke out about Lock’s […] The post ‘It hit him pretty hard’: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll speaks out on Drew Lock’s COVID bout amid QB1 battle vs. Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski’s new partnership with Peyton Manning will please UFC fans

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski has set up his next job with a legendary quarterback, but it’s not with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning’s “Omaha Productions” is getting in business with Gronk. The “ManningCast” production company will create an alternate UFC feed starring none other than Gronkowski, according to ProFootballTalk.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Release Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly cut fourth-year linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III from the injured reserve with an injury settlement, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Gilbert was one of three injured linebackers for the Steelers before his release, joining Gernard Avery and Marcus Allen. The 25-year-old defender suffered a foot injury during the Steelers' closed practice on August 6.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Best Swimsuit Calendar Photos

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders released their iconic swimsuit calendar earlier this summer. The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, took a trip down to Mexico for the shoot. Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys cheerleaders' Instagram account has shared new photos from the shoot. They...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bruce Arians could become Buccaneers' offensive play-caller in 2023 if Byron Leftwich leaves?

Many in the NFL community were shocked to learn in March that Bruce Arians was stepping down as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become a senior advisor with the organization. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles was promoted to Arians' prior role. After all, it was Arians who made it clear earlier that same month while quarterback Tom Brady was "retired" that the club would not simply allow Brady to play for another team during the upcoming season.
TAMPA, FL
Daily Mail

Could Tom Brady be missing the Bucs training camp for The Masked Singer?! Reddit user comes up with incredibly detailed but wild theory to explain quarterback's mysterious absence... by following Rob Gronkowski's lead

Tom Brady has been away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since August 11, and one Reddit user believes they may have just figured out the reason for the quarterback's mysterious training camp absence. Before we dive too deep into the theory, it's important to note what Bucs coach Todd Bowles...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Return of Urban Meyer that nobody asked for is now official

Urban Meyer is returning to Big Noon Kickoff, not that anybody ever really missed him. Fresh off being the worst thing to ever happen to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Urban Meyer is returning to a TV set near you this college football season. That’s right, baby! Meyer is making his triumphant...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Miami Herald

Dolphins stock report: Who’s rising and falling after second preseason game?

The Dolphins’ 15-13 loss to the Raiders on Saturday night marked the preseason debut for several starters who were held out of the opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both the first-team offense and defense played two series before ceding the rest of the night to backups and reserves who continue to make their case to be on the 53-man roster. With the deadline to trim the roster to 80 players at 4 p.m. Tuesday and the final cutdown deadline a little over a week away, it won’t be long until the Dolphins have the team they’ll take into Week 1.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

QB Anthony Brown is breaking out in the preseason, leaving Oregon fans to question Mario Cristobal

This isn’t quite the Anthony Brown that we saw in Eugene over the past couple of years. While many of the fall months in Eugene a year ago were spent with fans of the Oregon Ducks frustrated by the play of their starting quarterback, and occasionally calling for him to be benched, the former Boston College transfer is now getting his chance to make a spot on the Baltimore Ravens roster in the NFL, using the preseason to show what he’s capable of. It turns out he’s capable of a lot more than what we saw with the Ducks a year ago. Mario...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes head football coach Kirk Ferentz listed in ESPN’s ‘next up’ tier of head coaches

Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz is one of the most respected head coaches in all of college football. He’s entering his 24th season as the Hawkeyes’ head coach where Ferentz has won 178 games atop the helm. Like his 178 overall wins, Ferentz’s 110 Big Ten conference game wins rank fourth all-time in league history among head coaches. Fresh off a Big Ten West division title last season, there are some that have ranked Ferentz as the league’s top head coach. Elsewhere, CBS Sports ranked Ferentz as the Big Ten’s No. 3 head coach behind Ohio State‘s Ryan Day and Michigan‘s...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

142K+
Followers
188K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy