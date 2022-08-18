Read full article on original website
CBS’ ‘Big Brother’ Is Wednesday’s Highest-Rated Primetime Title – But Not Its Most-Watched
Unscripted reality competition series were TV’s talk of the town this week. A slew of highly-watched unscripted reality competition programming transformed Wednesday’s broadcast primetime ratings competition into an impressively heated battle. The night’s main combatants were CBS’ long-running “Big Brother” and NBC’s always popular “America’s Got Talent.”
For 1st month ever, streamers rule broadcast, cable networks
NEW YORK (AP) — This summer has been a breakthrough for streaming, with the time viewers spent watching services like Netflix and Hulu outpacing broadcast and cable television networks in July for the first month ever. Viewers spent 35% of their time with streamers, 34% on cable networks and...
Streaming viewership surpasses cable TV for first time
According to Nielsen’s Gauge Report documenting viewership in July, more people were using streaming platforms than watching cable TV for the first time. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by Wall Street Journal reporter Joe Flint to discuss what's behind the success of streaming services and what their future looks like. Aug. 20, 2022.
Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation
The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
‘Days Of Our Lives’ Leaves NBC After 57 Years
NBC was home to the popular soap opera Days of Our Lives for more than five decades. Days was a mainstay on the network with over 14,000 episodes produced since it premiered on November 8, 1965, but starting September 12 the show will no longer be aired on the National Broadcasting Company.
'House of the Dragon' Rotten Tomatoes Rating Revealed
House of the Dragon is just hours away for the general populous, but the press has already had its chance to review the show. Rotten Tomatoes has amassed 345 ratings from critics, and it found that 85 percent of them were positive reviews. While some of these were tempered with negative feedback, they definitely bode well for the series as a whole.
How to Watch Live Sports Without Cable Online
This story was created in paid partnership with Hulu. When you can’t catch your favorite teams in person, the next best thing is to watch sports online from the comfort of your own couch — or wherever else you find yourself when the game is on. Online streaming services such as Hulu make it easy to watch baseball, basketball, golf, football, hockey, soccer, tennis and many other sports online without a cable subscription. More from The Hollywood ReporterHulu Options Sheila Heti's 'Alphabetical Diaries' (Exclusive)Ellen Pompeo to Star in and Exec Produce Hulu Limited Series as She Scales Back 'Grey's' RoleWhere to...
'The English' photos: Emily Blunt goes West in Amazon series
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new series The English. Prime Video shared first-look photos for the Western series Thursday featuring Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer. The English is an Amazon Studios and BBC production that is created, written, directed and executive produced by Hugo...
It Finally Happened: Streaming Platforms Surpassed Cable TV in July
Americans are turning to streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu in larger numbers than ever seen before after the platforms surpassed cable for the first time. According to Nielsen figures, audiences spent more time watching streaming TV than cable in July, with subscription services including Netflix garnering 34.8 percent of TV consumption, compared to cable TV at 34.4 percent. The streaming numbers are a considerable rise from this time last year, when that figure stood at just 22.6 percent. July also broke the record for the highest-volume streaming weeks, with the average time spent streaming last month clocking 190.9 billion minutes per week. The last time it hit such a high was the week of Christmas in December 2021, with 183 billion minutes. Viewers spent 23 percent more time on the streaming services while cable and broadcast views were down. Cable dropped 8.9 percent drop from last year and dropped 2 percent from June.Read it at Bloomberg
How Much Hulu Will Cost You From October 2022
By now, you have probably noticed that streaming services, once considered a cheaper alternative to cable, are all raising prices in 2022. We are all somewhat addicted to our streaming providers, and they seem to have figured it out. Thus, after years of relatively low-cost access, that is changing. The...
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Subscriptions Fell By 350,000 Last Quarter In UK After Record Year For High-End TV Production – Ofcom Report
More than 350,000 households ditched subscriptions to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ last quarter, according to regulator Ofcom’s annual Media Nations UK report, which showed a record year for British high-end TV production. While still high at 19.2M, the proportion of UK households subscribing to an SVoD fell by 1pp to 67% across the quarter, coming as the deep-pocketed U.S. streamers struggle in their traditionally strong markets and rethink tactics. Take-up of these services had been beginning to slow down in 2021 but the decline sped up last quarter, with around 4% cancelling Prime Video and Disney+ subscriptions...
‘The Resort’: Premiere Episode OF Peacock Comedy Thriller Series Gets Primetime Airing On NBC
Peacock’s The Resort is coming to NBC primetime. The premiere episode of the popular comedy thriller series will air on NBC Wednesday, August 24 at 9 pm ET/PT following a live results telecast of America’s Got Talent. “Peacock audiences are hooked on the week-to-week mystery of The Resort, and bringing the premiere episode to NBC is the perfect way to introduce it to new fans,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “NBC viewers already know and love William Jackson Harper from The Good Place, and joined by the incredible Cristin Milioti, the two lead a phenomenal...
For the first time ever, more people watched streaming TV than cable
A new report from market measurement firm Nielsen says that for the first time, TV viewers watched more on streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ than they did on cable TV, making streaming the most popular way to consume content. The shift has been predicted by analysts and commentators for...
MoviePass Lives! App Will Have Tiered Pricing, a Waitlist, and a Catch
MoviePass is getting another chance. It’s been three years since the subscription theatergoing service was liquidated in bankruptcy, but over Labor Day weekend it will return just in time for the fall movie season. Starting August 25, with a waitlist posted at 9 a.m. ET, cinephiles can sign up for the beta version of the new model. The waitlist will only be open for five days, with free registration on a first-come, first-served basis. Applicants will be notified on Labor Day if they’re accepted for one of three subscription price tiers, with $10, $20, and $30 options. Each subscription option provides credits to...
Bad news Blade fans, Ubisoft has denied working on a new game
If you were hoping those recent rumors about an Ubisoft-developed Blade game to be true, we've got bad news. Supposedly tying in with the upcoming Blade film next year for Marvel Phase 5, the rumours originated with actor Edwin Gaffney. After posting two photos on Instagram in a motion capture suit with hashtag #ubisoftgames, the second photo shows a clapperboard stating "Marvel."
USD POLL : Which broadcast commercials are so bad they are laughable?
Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by MJ Fleming who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?
HBO Max Will Be Replaced Next Year By A New Service
A new app will combine HBO Max and Discovery Plus in 2023. What is it called? We have no clue. Summer 2023 will mark the end of both the HBO Max and Discovery+ apps. This was announced today by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in an earnings call. There have been lots of reports, rumors, and official announcements from the company over the past few days revolving around the future of HBO, its staff, and several films such as "Batgirl" which are no longer being released.
John Oliver slams his network HBO Max: 'It's not TV. It's a series of tax write-offs'
John Oliver has once again taken a shot at his own network HBO Max, accusing the streamer of deleting content for a "series of tax write-offs to appease Wall Street." The jab came during Sunday night's episode, two weeks after he called out his parent company Warner Bros. Discovery over its decision to shelve the $90 million Batgirl film. It has been alleged that the company's CEO David Zaslav was motivated by being able to claim a tax write-off on the production.
“Seal Team” Season 6 Gets Official Trailer Ahead of September Premiere (TV News Roundup)
The sixth season of Paramount+ original series “SEAL Team” has a new official trailer ahead of its September 18 premiere. Produced by CBS Studios, the series will debut episodes of its ten-episode season weekly on Sundays on Paramount+. The show stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown, Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks and Raffi Barsoumian. The military drama follows the professional and personal lives of an elite unit of Navy SEALs, who are often deployed on missions worldwide at a moment’s notice. “SEAL Team” is produced by CBS Studios and executive produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Owen...
Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Virgin River’ Breaks ‘Stranger Things’ No. 1 Streak, ‘The Gray Man’ at No. 3
The reign of “Stranger Things” is no more. During the July 18-July 24 viewing window, “Virgin River” took the No. 1 position on Nielsen’s weekly Top 10 Streaming chart, thanks to the debut of its fourth season on July 22. The romantic drama was viewed for 2.6 billion minutes in Season 4’s first three days of availability. “Stranger Things” came in second place with 2.3 billion minutes watched. This is the only time the series hasn’t sat in the top position since the debut of Season 4 Volume 1 on May 27 — except for the June 20-26 window, when “The Umbrella...
